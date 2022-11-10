Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia is Preparing For the Expected Arrival of 52 Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Craftsman Row Saloon Goes Bigger and Brighter for Annual Christmas Pop-UpMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Colts Legend Basks In Revenge Win Over Josh McDaniels, Calls For Firing
All eyes were on Jeff Saturday in his debut as interim head coach, but it was Josh McDaniels who stole headlines. The Colts were lambasted for hiring a former offensive lineman who had zero experience coaching the pro or collegiate ranks. But a quarterback change seemed to make the difference for Indianapolis as it beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 25-20, in Week 10.
Joe Thomas crushes Colts owner for hiring 'drinking buddy' as head coach
The former Cleveland Browns star offensive tackle said the Colts’ highly unusual hiring of Jeff Saturday as head coach was “disrespectful” and “egregious.”
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Colts get disappointing injury news about LB Shaquille Leonard
INDIANAPOLIS — Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard suffered a setback in Wednesday’s practice that will send him to Injured Reserve, IndyStar confirmed. He will miss at least the next four games. Leonard, who underwent surgery this past June to relieve the pressure two discs were putting on his nerves, has played in just three...
10NEWS
How to watch the Bucs play Sunday in Germany
MUNICH, Germany — Tom Brady and his Buccaneers will meet the Seattle Seahawks in a history-making matchup — a first for the NFL — in Germany. Fans will have multiple opportunities to watch the game, according to the team's official website. Kickoff will be at 9:30 a.m....
Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss
The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry, and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
AOL Corp
Deion Sanders has a question: Why not have an HBCU in a bowl game?
Deion Sanders had numerous goals when, in 2020, he accepted the job as head coach at Jackson State, a historical Black college in Mississippi. One was to restore the Tigers program, whose illustrious history includes four Pro Football Hall of Famers (Lem Barney, Walter Payton, Robert Brazile and Jackie Slater).
Bill Cowher rips Colts for Jeff Saturday hire on ‘The NFL Today’
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher destroyed the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim coach on “The NFL Today.”. There has been plenty of intense criticism around the NFL landscape this week over the Indianapolis Colts’ bizarre decision to name Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich. The hire even received pushback from some of the Colts’ top front-office personnel but Irsay went ahead with the move anyway, opening the organization to endless scrutiny from former players and coaches in the media.
Colts mailbag: Could Sean Payton be the next head coach? What is going on with Jim Irsay?
The past week has been quite a year on the Colts beat. On Monday morning, I woke up at 5:30 a.m. in a hotel in Boston and headed for the airport. I got back home in Indianapolis at 11:30 that morning, sat down to do a little work and got the news that...
Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why
Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
Colin Cowherd Admits He's Done With Prominent Head Coach
Colin Cowherd is officially off the Steve Sarkisian bandwagon. Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns failed to capitalize on the opportunity to knock off an undefeated opponent at home on Saturday, losing 17-10 to TCU. The loss dropped Texas to 6-4 on the season, and while that's already an improvement on the 5-7...
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Another Gut-Wrenching Injury Update
The 2022 season has been full of disappointment for the Green Bay Packers, who are 3-6 heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. They have been a mess on both sides of the ball and there is seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel, especially with the number of injuries that are mounting.
Bucks looking to trade controversial player?
Despite owning an NBA-best 10-1 record, the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to spice things up a bit. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Bucks have called “numerous” NBA teams about the possibility of trading away guard Grayson Allen. Fischer notes that disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is one of the players whom Milwaukee has well-known interest in acquiring.
No. 7 Quarterback Recruit Flips Commitment From Miami To SEC Program
Jaden Rashada, a four-star quarterback from the 2023 class, was originally set to play for Miami. On Thursday night, he officially flipped his commitment to Florida. In a statement he released on social media, Rashada said he has always dreamed of playing in the SEC. "Over the past few months,...
Desmond Howard Has 1 Team On "Upset Alert" This Weekend
ESPN's Desmond Howard is officially putting one of the top four teams in the country on upset alert. On Friday's episode of "Get Up," Howard said No. 4 TCU will face a tough challenge this weekend against No. 18 Texas. Howard pointed out that TCU has played from behind in...
Former NFL star blasts Indianapolis Colts for hiring Jeff Saturday
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire former center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach drew plenty of criticism and
Matt Ryan moved to backup role as Colts head to Las Vegas
It hasn’t been that long ago Matt Ryan’s future with the Indianapolis Colts was in question. Now, he’s back in the picture.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
169K+
Followers
22K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 5