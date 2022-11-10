Read full article on original website
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Man allegedly shot at 2 people with assault rifle at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting at a man and woman at a local gas station. On Nov. 4, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in the 1100 block of Covington Pike. A man told them he and another person,...
Teen fatally shot in broad daylight while riding bike
MEMPHIS, TN – Police are searching for a suspect after a teenager was shot while riding his bike last week in South Memphis. On Nov. 1, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the 1600 block of Mississippi Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Police said the boy was riding his bike when someone fired multiple shots […]
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Germantown (Germantown, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Germantown on Thursday evening. According to Germantown police, the collision happened at around 6 p.m. on Wolf River Boulevard near Riverdale Road.
actionnews5.com
Whataburger opening new location in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whataburger is opening a new Mid-South location in just a few days. The popular restaurant will open Monday in Cordova at 1040 N Germantown Parkway at 11 a.m. with drive-thru services only. Whataburger will roll out additional service options including dine-in, online ordering, curbside and delivery...
Third Whataburger in Memphis area to open next week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger is set to open next week in the Memphis area. On Monday, the Texas-based burger chain will open for drive-thru service only at 1040 North Germantown Parkway in Cordova. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. This will be the third Whataburger restaurant in the area. The first two […]
Owner of Memphis taco truck chain under investigation for mistreatment of employees
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owner of TACOnganas, a popular Taco truck chain in Memphis, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor. The investigation stems from allegations of employee mistreatment. The Regional Director of Public Affairs for the Department of Labor said that the wage and hour division...
Shelby County braces for blast of cold weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve been outside enjoying your Friday night, you are already feeling it. It’s cold out there, and it’s only getting colder. We’ve seen weather in the 40s at night over the last few weeks, but this weekend, that’s the warmest it will be. People WREG spoke with say they’re working to prepare […]
Crash on Wolf River Boulevard in Germantown damages utility pole
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A portion of Wolf River Boulevard in Germantown was closed Thursday evening after a car hit a utility pole, according to the Germantown Police Department. Germantown police said the wreck happened on Wolf River Boulevard near Riverdale Road just before 6 p.m. The driver of the...
Memphis woman says years of chemical hair straighteners impacted her health
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hair has become a billion-dollar industry. As more products are released, researchers are finding their effects may not be so good for your health. The price of beauty is defined by the beholder. “I lived with the pain so long with the fibroids,” said Tresa Cunningham,...
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County man saves his sister’s life through bone marrow transplant
Michelle Eramo sat in her hospital bed in San Jose, California at Stanford University Health Center preparing to call her brothers to ask if they would test to determine if they would be matches for a bone marrow transplant she needed to combat her Atypical Aplastic Anemia. Eramo’s condition, also...
actionnews5.com
The Rock feeds healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett received a surprise from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Mana Mobile, a food truck founded by “The Rock,” served up french toast sticks to employees on Nov. 11. Saint Francis was selected to be one of the...
actionnews5.com
Tenn. House Minority Leader to run for mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper has announced she’s running to be the next mayor of Memphis. The Democratic lawmaker declared her candidacy in Memphis on Friday morning. Camper joins a growing list of candidates vying to become the next mayor, including Shelby County Commissioner...
WREG
‘Life-threatening’: Report reveals ‘unusual number’ of problems at Serenity Towers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG Investigators have uncovered a scathing report from state inspectors that underscores safety and health issues residents of Serenity Towers have long sounded the alarm about. No hot water, a bed bug infestation, and seniors suffering in the sweltering heat. That’s a short list of what...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
DeSoto County to spend millions to fix traffic jam on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It will take hundreds of millions of dollars to clear out the traffic clog on I-55 in DeSoto county. And County leaders are doing their best to get the state and Feds to foot the bill. As FOX13 found out, not just for economic reasons but...
Veterans Day 2022: Freebies and deals in the Memphis area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Each year, many restaurants offer free food and deals to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day to pay it forward as a way of saying "thank you for your service." Most places require a military ID or proof of service to redeem the offer.
Tennessee, Mississippi lead nation in flu cases, CDC says
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Health officials are sounding the alarm about the impact the flu is having across the country and specifically in the Mid-South. With coronavirus rates declining, another infection is on the rise. Tennessee and Mississippi have some of the highest flu rates in the country right now, according to the CDC. Those on the front lines […]
5 former Methodist Hospital employees indicted for HIPAA violations, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The US Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that five former Methodist Hospital employees and another man were indicted for a scheme to sell patients’ information. A spokesperson said that car crash victims’ information was sold to the likes of chiropractors and personal injury lawyers. The...
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places For Breakfast In Memphis TN You Must Try
While planning out any trip, it’s especially important to plan where you will eat, which is why it’s important that you find the best places for breakfast in Memphis before you take off!. Memphis is known for being the birthplace of Rock-n-Roll, housing the ever-famous Graceland, and being...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Memphis property investor pleads guilty to stealing nearly $3.4 billion in Bitcoin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man with documented investments in Memphis properties pleaded guilty to stealing a “historic” amount of Bitcoin, valued at $3.4 billion, federal investigators announced on Monday. “For almost 10 years, the whereabouts of this massive chunk of missing Bitcoin had ballooned into an over...
mocoshow.com
“Store Closing Clearance Sale” at Lotte In Germantown
Last month, a representative from Lotte Plaza Market in Germantown Plaza (13069 Wisteria Drive) confirmed that the grocery store will be closing permanently by the end of the year. The store has announced a “store closing clearance sale” that will take place until the store closes on November 27th. Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring will remain open.
