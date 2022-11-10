ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

12newsnow.com

Dallas County DA gets four more years

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Voters gave Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot four more years. Creuzot defeated Republican Faith Johnson last week in the midterm elections to win a second term. In an interview before the Nov. 8 election, Creuzot told Inside Texas Politics he would reconsider his controversial theft policy.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton County City's Mayoral Race Shows How Every Vote Counts

A small community in Northeast Denton County is proving why voters are constantly reminded that "every vote counts." The race for mayor in Pilot Point wasn’t just close in the 2022 midterm elections -- there’s still no clear winner. The small horse community with over 4,000 residents is...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
ketr.org

Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly

The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
keranews.org

Salman Bhojani is among the first Muslims elected to the Texas Legislature

On Tuesday, Texans elected several firsts for the state, including the first openly gay Black men to serve in the Texas House and the first Muslim and South Asian state representatives. Salman Bhojani, who will represent House District 92, which includes part of Arlington, Euless and Bedford, is among those...
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle takes down Town Hall flag display

After a heated exchange during this week’s Argyle Town Council meeting, a display honoring fallen U.S. soldiers has been taken down from the town’s council chambers. At the Town Council’s Sept. 7, 2021 meeting, the council held a ceremony and set up 13 U.S. flags on the council dais in honor of 13 U.S. Military soldiers who were killed in August 2021 when a bomb exploded at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The flags have stood in a line behind the council members’ seats since then.
ARGYLE, TX
Local Profile

2022 Collin County Midterm Election Results

Texas voters anxiously await results from the 2022 midterm election, and even though results have not yet been officially announced, we have a pretty good idea of what we can expect. In Collin County, 696,712 residents were registered to vote, yet only 365,136 voted. Out of that 247 ballots were...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: What Happened on Election Night? ￼

Dr. Matthew Wilson, SMU Political Science Professor, joined Rick to talk about where election results stand. We are still waiting on results in some key states. Where do we stand? How did we get here?
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Republicans win big in Denton County

Familiar faces in southern Denton County will continue to serve elected positions after Republicans dominated Tuesday’s national, state and county elections. Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, TX-26, easily defeated his only opponent, a Libertarian candidate. Longtime State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, easily secured a new seat in District 12 of the Texas State Senate.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature

Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

DISD’s Alleged History of Bullying Whistleblowers

As previously reported in The Dallas Express, Dallas Independent School District (DISD) is engaged in litigation with a former auditor who claims she found evidence of grade and attendance manipulation in at least one high school. Andrea Whelan worked for DISD for nearly a decade, first as an investigator and...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton decriminalizes low-level marijuana offenses with voter approval

Denton voters approved an ordinance in Tuesday’s election to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana offenses. According to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office, more than 70% of 34,227 early votes were for the ordinance. Ballots cast on Election Day are still being counted and will be released later Tuesday night. This story will be updated when more results are released.
DENTON, TX
keranews.org

Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Councilmember Recall, Marijuana Enforcement Considered in Denton Tuesday

Voters in the city of Denton are considering two propositions on the ballot for Election Day. The special elections ask residents first to consider whether to recall City Councilwoman Alison Maguire and then to decide if the city should eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement. The vote on recalling Maguire will be...


