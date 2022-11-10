Read full article on original website
Officer Arrested on DWI Charge in DallasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Denton Voters Approved Measure to Decriminalize MarijuanaLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersPlano, TX
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
12newsnow.com
Dallas County DA gets four more years
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Voters gave Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot four more years. Creuzot defeated Republican Faith Johnson last week in the midterm elections to win a second term. In an interview before the Nov. 8 election, Creuzot told Inside Texas Politics he would reconsider his controversial theft policy.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Denton County City's Mayoral Race Shows How Every Vote Counts
A small community in Northeast Denton County is proving why voters are constantly reminded that "every vote counts." The race for mayor in Pilot Point wasn’t just close in the 2022 midterm elections -- there’s still no clear winner. The small horse community with over 4,000 residents is...
dallasexaminer.com
St. Luke members combine efforts with local groups to Pack the Polls
To keep the legacy alive of Black ancestors who fought for the right to vote, as well as stress the importance of voting, especially during this midterm elections, organizations and churches such as St. Luke’s Community United Methodist Church, hosted a Pack the Polls event, Oct. 30. Members of...
ketr.org
Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly
The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
State House election results: Democrat beating Republican for District 70 seat
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives looks to gain one additional Democrat this Election Day as one is beating a Republican for a traditionally Republican seat in District 70 in McKinney. Projected poll results show Democrat Mihaela Plesa less than 1,000 votes ahead of Republican Jamee...
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-elected
The residents of Uvdale are disappointed that Texas voters voted for Governor Abbott to have his third-term in office but said they were not really surprised. The people who live in Uvdale are dismayed by the decision of voters in Texas to give Governor Greg Abbott a third term in office.
keranews.org
Salman Bhojani is among the first Muslims elected to the Texas Legislature
On Tuesday, Texans elected several firsts for the state, including the first openly gay Black men to serve in the Texas House and the first Muslim and South Asian state representatives. Salman Bhojani, who will represent House District 92, which includes part of Arlington, Euless and Bedford, is among those...
Argyle takes down Town Hall flag display
After a heated exchange during this week’s Argyle Town Council meeting, a display honoring fallen U.S. soldiers has been taken down from the town’s council chambers. At the Town Council’s Sept. 7, 2021 meeting, the council held a ceremony and set up 13 U.S. flags on the council dais in honor of 13 U.S. Military soldiers who were killed in August 2021 when a bomb exploded at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The flags have stood in a line behind the council members’ seats since then.
keranews.org
Democrat Mihaela Plesa appears to win suburban Plano seat for Texas state house
Preliminary results show that Democrat Mihaela Plesa won the new Texas statehouse seat for House District 70, beating Republican Jamee Jolly by 821 votes. The Collin County Elections Department showed that Plesa got 29,538 votes compared to 28,717 for Jolly. Those were the "accumulated totals, unofficial final" results. District 70...
2022 Collin County Midterm Election Results
Texas voters anxiously await results from the 2022 midterm election, and even though results have not yet been officially announced, we have a pretty good idea of what we can expect. In Collin County, 696,712 residents were registered to vote, yet only 365,136 voted. Out of that 247 ballots were...
The Dallas Central Appraisal District Has Been Attacked by Ransomeware
By now most real estate professionals know that the Dallas Central Appraisal District’s, or DCAD’s, systems are down because of a ransomware attack. Ironically the attack hit on Tuesday, Election Day. Here is what they posted on their Facebook page:. “Early Tuesday morning, 11-8-2022, The Dallas Central Appraisal...
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: What Happened on Election Night? ￼
Dr. Matthew Wilson, SMU Political Science Professor, joined Rick to talk about where election results stand. We are still waiting on results in some key states. Where do we stand? How did we get here?
Dallas air show collision victim identified as former Keller city councilman and U.S. Army veteran
Terry Barker, a U.S. Army veteran and former Keller city councilman, was one of six people who died during a World War II air show on Saturday in Dallas, Texas.
Republicans win big in Denton County
Familiar faces in southern Denton County will continue to serve elected positions after Republicans dominated Tuesday’s national, state and county elections. Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, TX-26, easily defeated his only opponent, a Libertarian candidate. Longtime State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, easily secured a new seat in District 12 of the Texas State Senate.
12newsnow.com
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature
Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
dallasexpress.com
DISD’s Alleged History of Bullying Whistleblowers
As previously reported in The Dallas Express, Dallas Independent School District (DISD) is engaged in litigation with a former auditor who claims she found evidence of grade and attendance manipulation in at least one high school. Andrea Whelan worked for DISD for nearly a decade, first as an investigator and...
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins delivers victory speech in early lead for re-election
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has won a fourth term in office. Early returns show him with a commanding lead over Republican challenger Lauren Davis with 64 percent of the vote. Jenkins delivered a victory speech on Zoom Tuesday night.
Denton decriminalizes low-level marijuana offenses with voter approval
Denton voters approved an ordinance in Tuesday’s election to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana offenses. According to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office, more than 70% of 34,227 early votes were for the ordinance. Ballots cast on Election Day are still being counted and will be released later Tuesday night. This story will be updated when more results are released.
keranews.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Councilmember Recall, Marijuana Enforcement Considered in Denton Tuesday
Voters in the city of Denton are considering two propositions on the ballot for Election Day. The special elections ask residents first to consider whether to recall City Councilwoman Alison Maguire and then to decide if the city should eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement. The vote on recalling Maguire will be...
