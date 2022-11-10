Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
My Top Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
Tesla's first-mover advantage has translated into a huge market share. The company is generating cash profits, while new competitors lose money. Different future opportunities make Tesla the clear choice for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Want to Get Richer? 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever.
Microsoft has been dominating market shares in multiple lucrative industries. Meanwhile, Nvidia has taken promising strides to diversify its business and boost earnings over the long term. Alphabet is home to influential brands and a promising venture into cloud computing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Why Oil and Gas Stocks Rallied Today, and Why It Might Continue
New European sanctions on Russian oil take effect on Dec. 5. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
These 2 Monster Growth Stocks Could Rise 124% and 201% From 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Cloudflare management says the company could grow revenue at 38% annually for the next five years. CrowdStrike's powerful artificial intelligence engine gives the company an edge over other vendors. Investors should never put too much weight on near-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Glowed Green on Friday
Aurora Cannabis reported large declines in revenue in Q1 2023 -- but its stock is going up anyway. Key to today's move: Aurora's promise to turn "profitable" before the end of this fiscal year. Management says adjusted EBITDA -- but not GAAP profits -- will be profitable by Dec. 31.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
Market data shows that growth stocks often outperform value stocks over long periods. Duolingo is already a high-growth phenomenon, though this race car is only running on its starter engine so far. The Trade Desk can grow even while other digital advertising experts are reporting a deep lull in ad...
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Passive Income Stocks You Can Buy to Boost Your Yield
One stock in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is a monster in both the healthcare and consumer goods sectors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks to Buy In the Worst Nasdaq Bear Market In 10 Years
Datadog just raised its 2022 revenue guidance for the third quarter in a row. In many respects, Pinterest is bucking the slowdown that other social media companies are experiencing. Arista Networks just delivered a jaw-dropping quarterly result, yet it has only captured a fraction of its $35 billion opportunity. You’re...
Motley Fool
Could Shiba Inu Help You Become a Millionaire?
Shiba Inu is set to become a better cryptocurrency than it was a year ago -- when it made huge gains. The crypto is working on a scaling solution and metaverse project. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less than $20
Exelixis focuses on oncology therapies, a market that is expected to grow dramatically. Cannabis maker Green Thumb Industries has been profitable for nine straight quarters. Both stocks are down so far this year, providing an opportunity for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Here's Why Enbridge Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock
Enbridge has a long history of steadily growing its dividend. With visible growth ahead, Enbridge stands out as a no-brainer dividend stock to buy and hold. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Redfin Stock Is Rising Today
The company missed Wall Street's estimates in the third quarter. Redfin is winding down its RedfinNow iBuying business and cutting jobs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Caesars Entertainment Stock Is Down Nearly 60% From Its Highs. Is It Time to Buy?
Caesars Entertainment's Q3 adjusted earnings came in over $1 billion, a year-over-year increase of 15%. Improved operating efficiencies contributed to recovery in the Caesars Digital segment. High utility costs and construction disruptions impacted profitability in Q3. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Why Lucid Stock Crashed Today
Stock sales could dilute shareholders' ownership stakes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What...
Motley Fool
Why Alcoa, Chevron, and Freeport-McMoRan Stocks Sizzled on Friday
Commodity prices rebounded sharply after China announced plans to ease its zero-COVID policy. Metal and mining stocks like Alcoa surged on expectations of higher revenue. High-flying stocks like Chevron too got a boost as investors see bigger profits and dividends ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
These 2 IPO Stocks Just Got Their Momentum Back
Markets kept rising Friday morning after a blockbuster day on Thursday. Doximity posted solid financial results that sent its shares moving higher. Toast remains below its IPO price but bounced back after its quarterly report. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade
Vertex Pharmaceuticals has cornered a key segment of the rare disease drug market. Upstart is revolutionizing the way consumers access credit. Amazon's recent quarterly reports are anything but the full picture for the tech behemoth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Why Triumph Bancorp Stock Was Up 18.6% This Week
Triumph Bancorp, based in Dallas, announced plans to repurchase $100 million of its own stock through a "Dutch auction." An overall good week on the stock market also pushed the bank's price higher this week. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Is There Such a Thing as Having Too Much Money in Your Checking Account?
You need money in a checking account so you can pay bills as they come due. Since checking accounts often pay minimal or no interest, it doesn't pay to keep a lot of extra cash in one. Better places to keep extra money instead include savings accounts, CDs, and investment...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of NeoGenomics Jumped 53.9% This Week
The company has a new CEO, Chris Smith, who took over in July. NeoGenomics reported a 6% rise in revenue year over year. The company seems to be benefitting from a post-pandemic environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Comments / 0