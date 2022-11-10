Packers-Cowboys Most Expensive Ticket in NFL This Week

Want to watch the battle between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, two of the most popular teams in the NFL? It’s going to cost you.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – According to a poll earlier this year , the Dallas Cowboys are the NFL’s most popular team and the Green Bay Packers came in second. Thus, not surprisingly, Sunday’s game between the Packers and Cowboys is the most expensive ticket in the NFL this week.

According to data from SI Tickets, the average Packers-Cowboys ticket will set you back merely $598.66. That’s a lot of money to watch a team that’s 3-6 and losers of five in a row. But the popularity of the franchises and the return of Mike McCarthy have made this a hot ticket, nonetheless.

The cheapest ticket into Lambeau Field for Sunday’s game is standing-room-only for $182.

Want to actually sit? Tickets in Section 108, which is along the tunnel where the Packers run onto the field, start at $246 for Row 58 and go up to $998 for Row 1.

How about a seat at midfield? Section 120 is along the Green Bay sideline. Those tickets range from $376 for Row 49 to $869 for Row 5.

Compare those ticket prices to the upcoming Thursday night home game against the Tennessee Titans. Standing-room-only tickets start at $58, tickets for Section 108 start at $126 and a spot in Section 120 costs as little as $157.

With the Packers’ season having hit the skids, ticket prices for playoff reservations continue to plunge. To reserve your spot for the Super Bowl would have cost $869 at the start of the season. At this time last week, that was down 72.4 percent to $240. After last week’s loss to Detroit, that has crashed even further to $132.67.

Before embarking on a three-game road trip in which they lost all three games, lower-level end-zone tickets were $296 for the divisional round, $508 for the conference championship and $675 for the Super Bowl. Those prices have plunged to $71, $117 and $125, respectively.

