Another day, another dominant puck possession game, and another loss. Is this rock bottom? Because this feels like rock bottom. Nashville is not a particularly good team. While their strength as a franchise has always been to have tight games, the disparity in the talent on paper should have been enough for the Rangers to blow the doors off the Predators. Shots by the end of the game were a whopping 35-18 in favor of the Rangers. You outshoot your opponent almost 2 to 1, there’s no other explanation to the losses right now than just miserable puck luck.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO