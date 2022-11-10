Paper Mill Elementary School invites Westfield first responders, utilities to help build community at ‘Touch-a-Truck’

Read full article on original website
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Westfield needs to tout its positives in Master Plan vision (Commentary)
The front page item of the Nov. 4 edition reported on the most recent “Westfield’s Master Plan” meeting. It mentioned a comment by one of the many Westfield State University students in attendance, who said: “I can’t pinpoint what Westfield is trying to be. …”
Early morning fire destroys North Grafton business
NORTH GRAFTON — The owner of a spa and wellness center promises it will "be back stronger and better than ever" after an early morning, two-alarm fire Sunday gutted the business located inside a former Masonic lodge on North Main Street. "We are devastated and in shock. We are...
Are Worcester schools safe? Officials commission audit to help find out
WORCESTER — School officials have hired a company to review its safety plans and policies. A comprehensive audit will look at, among other things, different measures in the district, such as locks and cameras in school buildings, emergency response capabilities and the effectiveness of unarmed security guards in schools. It was one of several...
Toy for Joy turns 100: Registration begins this week for families in Springfield, Holyoke and Greenfield
The spirit of giving does not come with a time stamp. Generosity at Christmas has been a cherished Western Massachusetts tradition through the annual Toy for Joy campaign. It has weathered wars, economic downturns and pandemics. Goodness comes from those of all political affiliations, or no affiliation. It comes from children and senior citizens. It comes from community groups and individuals.
Stanley Park’s new director calls Westfield institution the ‘gold standard’ of parks
WESTFIELD — Victoria Connor grew up in Newburyport, but now calls Westfield home. And although she did not grow up visiting Stanley Park, her daughter Keely did. Connor spent years on the fields and playgrounds of Stanley Park with her now 19-year-old daughter, and now, she is at the helm of this treasured park.
Lane closures due to road work beginning Monday in Easthampton
There will be partial lane closures due to road work in Easthampton starting Monday.
‘Malicious pull’ cause of alarm at MassMutual Center Saturday
The Springfield Fire Department told 22News the MassMutual center was evacuated Saturday evening due to a malicious pull
Ribbon cutting held for Chicopee Walmart remodeling
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Chicopee Walmart has gone through major remodeling. A ribbon cutting was held Saturday to celebrate the store’s upgrades. Store manager, Wendy Hubbard shared with Western Mass News all the exciting changes shoppers will experience. “We’re offering lots of different merchandise so it’s something different for...
Three sent to hospital after tree struck car in parking lot
STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were transported to Windham Hospital after a tree fell and struck an occupied vehicle in a parking lot on 134 N. Eagleville Rd Friday evening. The commercial parking lot is shared by several businesses including the Huskies Tavern, Sgt. Pepperoni and Wally’s Chicken Coop. Shortly after 11 p.m., UConn emergency […]
One year since Springfield librarian killed on State Street leaving work
Thursday marked the one year anniversary since Springfield City Librarian Gayle Ball was struck and killed crossing State Street as she left work.
Detached house sells in Longmeadow for $790,000
Renee Wetstein and David Dietz acquired the property at 32 Laurel Street, Longmeadow, from Brian M Vandam and Kelly A Vandam on Oct. 17, 2022. The $790,000 purchase price works out to $274 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
Baystate Noble emergency chief sees RSV cases surging among children
WESTFIELD — A lead doctor from Baystate Health said that the RSV outbreak among children this year has already been the worst he has ever seen as a doctor amidst a shortage of pediatric beds. Dr. Sundeep Shukla, the emergency department chief at Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield, said...
Berkshire County police report an increase in car break-ins, stolen vehicles
BECKET, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in several Berkshire County municipalities are warning residents to be on the lookout after they discovered several vehicles Sunday morning that had been stolen. According to Becket Police, they located stolen vehicles, which have since been recovered, Sunday morning. They added that several other vehicles...
Springfield gets ready for Bright Nights Ball
'Timeless Love' is the theme of Saturday night's Bright Nights Ball, where the community of Springfield will gather for the largest annual fundraiser for the Spirit of Springfield
Chicopee crews respond to accident outside of BullsEye Lounge on Center St.
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Center Street Wednesday night for reports of a multi-car accident outside the BullsEye Lounge. According to Chicopee Police’s Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the call came in around 8:30 p.m. 2 parties were brought to a local hospital to be...
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Nov. 6 to Nov. 12
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Nov 6 to Nov 12. There were 75 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,603-square-foot home on Strong Street in Amherst that sold for $355,000.
Vehicle catches fire at West Springfield auto body shop
Firefighters were called to Balise Collision Repair for a vehicle fire on Thursday.
Bright Nights Ball 2022 fundraiser draws more than 500 to MGM (photos)
SPRINGFIELD -- Love was in the air. And it brought 512 guests to the Aria Ballroom at MGM Springfield Saturday night for the annual City of Bright Nights Ball, where the theme of the evening was Love.
Holyoke St. Pat’s Parade Committee names Kelly McGiverin 2023 O’Connell Award Winner
HOLYOKE – The St. Patrick’s Parade Committee of Holyoke named Kelly McGiverin the 59th George E. O’Connell Award recipient. The award honors a member who “made significant contributions” to fundraising on behalf of the committee. McGiverin became a committee member seven years ago, joining her...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Nov. 6 to Nov. 12
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12. There were 435 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 952-square-foot home on Baldwin Street in Worcester that sold for $410,000.
