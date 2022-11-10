UTICA, N.Y. – A food drive for The Utica Food Pantry started back in October and will be ending on Nov. 15. So if you would like to donate there are only a few days left!. So far, over 150 pounds of food have been donated. Anyone who wants to contribute should drop off canned and non-perishable items at one of many locations including, Wisk Baking Company, Utica Hemp Co., Rocking Horse Tattoo, Music and More Records, Big Apple Music and Joeys @307.

UTICA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO