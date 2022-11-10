Read full article on original website
Vermont Medical Society elects new officers, presents awards and scholarship
At the annual meeting of the Vermont Medical Society(link is external) Nov 5 in Stowe, the 2,400-member physician advocacy organization elected a new slate of executive committee officers, awarded the Mildred Reardon Medical Student Scholarship and honored 2022 VMS Leadership awardees. Newly elected board officers are Dr Ryan Sexton (pictured),...
AARP awards grants to six Vermont communities
Winter Placemaking Projects Promote Livability for All Ages. Vermont Business Magazine Six Vermont communities are receiving $4,000 each in grant funds from AARP Vermont to initiate or enhance winter placemaking demonstration projects. The projects focus on creating or reinventing public spaces to improve safety, accessibility, and overall appeal on a temporary or permanent basis. Proposals from Burlington, Rutland, White River Junction, Mendon, Putney, and Swanton were selected from dozens of applications for the initiative.
Worker Relocation Incentive Program application now open
$3 Million in Incentive Grants Now Available for People Moving to Vermont. Vermont Business Magazine The Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) has officially launched the Worker Relocation Incentive Program, which will provide incentive grants to defray moving costs for out of state people relocating to Vermont. The program and $3 million in funding were passed as part of ACT 183 by the Vermont Legislature during the 2022 session.
New Tool for Tracking Local Food Prices!
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets has a new Local Food Pricing Dashboard. In conjunction with the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service, the Agency has collected years of pricing data for vegetables, meat, and eggs at farmers markets across the state. This dashboard provides an interactive visual to see how prices have changed from 2019 to the present.
The Vermont Holiday Market returns…Bigger and Bolder
Vermont Business Magazine The Third Annual Vermont Holiday Market returns to the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction, Vermont on December 3rd & 4th, 2022. The Blue Ribbon Pavilion will host over 60 crafters and artisans each day. New for this year, the Holiday Market is now a two-day event....
