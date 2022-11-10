ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Utah State offense explodes in 22-point win over Santa Clara

LOGAN — There's something funky brewing in Cache Valley. That much seems certain after Utah State's latest offensive explosion and double-digit victory on Monday night in the Spectrum. With an array of weapons at its disposal, the Aggies were unstoppable in a 96-74 win over Santa Clara. The Aggies...
LOGAN, UT
Woman dies after SUV drifts off road, goes into Logan River

LOGAN — A woman died after her SUV drifted off the road and went into Logan River on Monday, police said. About 11 a.m., a jogger found an upside-down SUV in Logan River in the area of 1600 E. Canyon Road and contacted police. When crews arrived at the scene, two people were helping a woman up from the embankment, and first responders attempted to revive her, according to a statement from Logan police.
LOGAN, UT

