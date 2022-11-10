Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksl.com
Utah State offense explodes in 22-point win over Santa Clara
LOGAN — There's something funky brewing in Cache Valley. That much seems certain after Utah State's latest offensive explosion and double-digit victory on Monday night in the Spectrum. With an array of weapons at its disposal, the Aggies were unstoppable in a 96-74 win over Santa Clara. The Aggies...
ksl.com
UDOT ponders major changes as it eyes I-15 overhaul from Salt Lake City to Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY — A major stretch of I-15 from Salt Lake City to Farmington is in line for major changes, which may include more lanes to address the growing population along the Wasatch Front. The Utah Department of Transportation unveiled a handful of possibilities for its I-15 Environmental...
ksl.com
Woman dies after SUV drifts off road, goes into Logan River
LOGAN — A woman died after her SUV drifted off the road and went into Logan River on Monday, police said. About 11 a.m., a jogger found an upside-down SUV in Logan River in the area of 1600 E. Canyon Road and contacted police. When crews arrived at the scene, two people were helping a woman up from the embankment, and first responders attempted to revive her, according to a statement from Logan police.
Comments / 0