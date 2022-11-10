LOGAN — A woman died after her SUV drifted off the road and went into Logan River on Monday, police said. About 11 a.m., a jogger found an upside-down SUV in Logan River in the area of 1600 E. Canyon Road and contacted police. When crews arrived at the scene, two people were helping a woman up from the embankment, and first responders attempted to revive her, according to a statement from Logan police.

