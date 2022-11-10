Read full article on original website
Current, former health system leaders advise planned $400M healthcare fund
Several current and former health system leaders are advising the new SemCap Health fund that aims to invest $400 million in health tech companies. The fund is led by executive chair and partner Ralph Muller, the former CEO of Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania Health System and former president of University of Chicago Medicine.
Insight Global Health & Evergreen Bring Solutions for Support of the Healthcare Industry
Insight Global Health and Evergreen, Insight Global’s Managed Services Division, was at the Becker’s Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting this year highlighting how we can transform your healthcare needs. While there, IG Health and Evergreen showed healthcare professionals and providers how we can support...
The right healthcare acquisition could make CVS a competitive player against Amazon, Walgreens
CVS needs to continue investing in healthcare opportunities so the retail giant doesn't fall behind Walgreens and Amazon, even if that means its earnings take a hit, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 10. On Sept. 5, CVS entered into an agreement to acquire Signify Health, a home health company,...
Are you looking at the right ROI measure for RCM automation? Why total value of automation is the essential measure
Before approving resources for a new revenue cycle solution, every executive wants to know the expected return on investment. While some hard ROI measures are clear, much of the benefit of automation comes from soft ROI, which is often more difficult to measure. During the Becker's Hospital Review 7th Annual...
3 recent revenue cycle leadership hires by health systems
Here are three health systems that have made revenue cycle executive hires Becker's has reported since Oct. 10. 1. Cone Health: The Greensboro, N.C.-based system named Jason Nelms vice president of revenue cycle on Nov. 3. Mr. Nelms joins the health system from Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, where he served as assistant vice president of patient financial services.
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 4:. 1. Corenza Townsend was named chief administrative officer of Norton West Louisville (Ky.) Hospital, set to open in 2024. 2. Eugene Reilly, MD, was named chief medical information officer and vice president of West...
New CMS report highlights need to improve health equity data
Continuing the development of equity scores, including refining the Health Equity Summary Score, is just one of the ways CMS aims to improve data and thereby advance a fairer health system, a new report from the organization's Office of Minority Health outlines. The report, entitled "The Path Forward: Improving Data...
PeaceHealth Oregon nursing institute aims to train and retain
Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth has developed an institute to support nurses throughout their careers — and deepen their skill sets. The $2 million, Springfield-based PeaceHealth Oregon Institute for Nursing Excellence will dedicate resources to career development and retention, pipeline programs, shared decision-making, professional practice, innovation and research, and "nursing excellence structures and processes," according to a Nov. 10 news release from the health system.
Having one EHR vendor is best for patient care, study finds
Using a single EHR vendor is optimal for patient care, a study by researchers at the University of Notre Dame and University of South Carolina found. When hospitals purchase all their EHR components from a single supplier, patients receive better evidence-based care, according to the study to be published in an upcoming edition of Decision Sciences. When there are multiple vendors involved, data exchange isn't as efficient, as conditions are often coded differently in different EHRs.
Physicians
Patients increasingly expect their healthcare experience to be digital, convenient and efficient. While healthcare organizations need to deliver on this expectation for a digital-first experience, they also need to ensure that patients who may not be as comfortable as technology aren't left behind. In a workshop sponsored by Phreesia during...
Genentech Provides Update on Phase III GRADUATE Program Evaluating Gantenerumab in Early Alzheimer’s Disease
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced results from the Phase III GRADUATE I and II studies evaluating gantenerumab in people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer’s and mild Alzheimer’s dementia, collectively called early Alzheimer’s disease. The studies did not meet their primary endpoints of slowing clinical decline. Gantenerumab was well tolerated including the subcutaneous administration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005114/en/ “So many of our families have been directly affected by Alzheimer’s, so this news is very disappointing to deliver,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “We are profoundly grateful to the study participants, their care partners and study sites for their contributions to this research. While the GRADUATE results are not what we hoped, we are proud to have delivered a high quality, clear and comprehensive Alzheimer’s dataset to the field, and we look forward to sharing our learnings with the community as we continue to search for new treatments for this complex disease.”
Why R1 RCM's Q3 fell short of expectations, per its CEO
R1 RCM Chief Executive Officer Joe Flanagan recently cited three reasons the company's results fell short in the third quarter. The largest impact came in the form of lower incentive fee revenues, Mr. Flanagan said during the company's Nov. 8 earnings call, as transcribed by Seeking Alpha. Payer's reimbursement turnaround times have increased, which affects several performance metrics to which R1's incentive fees are tied.
MD Anderson Cancer Center taps Dr. Eyal Gottlieb for VP for research
Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center appointed Eyal Gottlieb, PhD, vice president for research. Dr. Gottlieb will begin his role in January, according to a Nov. 11 news release from the cancer center. He will oversee the laboratory science departments and work closely with other executives to implement a scientific research strategy across the institution.
'Escape variants' now dominant in US
Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are now dominant in the U.S., accounting for more than 40 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases, CDC data shows. BQ.1 accounted for an estimated 20.1 percent of cases in the week ending Nov. 12, up from 16.1 percent the week prior. BQ.1.1, which has one additional mutation, accounts for an estimated 24.1 percent of cases.
HC3 warns healthcare organizations of Venus ransomware threat
The Health Care Cybersecurity Coordination Center, or HC3, is warning the healthcare industry to be on the lookout for the Venus ransomware threat. At least one healthcare organization has already fallen victim to Venus, HC3 reported in a Nov. 9 analyst note. The cybercriminals behind Venus encrypt Windows devices through publicly exposed remote desktop services. "It is vital to put these services behind a firewall," the note reads.
ProHealth Care reports almost $100M loss in 2022
Waukesha, Wis.-based ProHealth Care, which earlier this year opened its fourth hospital, reported a net loss of almost $100 million for fiscal year 2022 as it struggled with both labor costs and what it called "volatile investment markets." While the hospital group reported higher revenues totaling $968.5 million for the...
Ohio health system to implement virtual patient monitoring
TriHealth will use Andor Health's remote patient monitoring system to elevate its telehealth ecosystem. The platform, ThinkAndor Virtual Patient Monitoring, will help the Cincinnati-based system monitor patients against tailored care plans and virtually connect with patients directly from a unified care team dashboard, according to a Nov. 10 press release from Andor Health.
Blessing Health CEO to retire
Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health President and CEO Maureen Kahn will step down from her role Oct. 6, 2023, for retirement. Ms. Kahn has been with the health system for 22 years, serving as president and CEO for the past eight years. "Maureen has been a tireless and incredibly effective leader...
New York hospital CFO takes CEO reins
Teresa Donohue — current CFO of Springville, N.Y.-based Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and its corresponding Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home — will soon transition into the CEO role, the Springville Journal reported Nov. 10. Ms. Donohue has served as CFO since 2009. During her tenure, she co-wrote and implemented...
UConn Health rolls out Epic's MyChart Beside
UConn Health is rolling out Epic's MyChart Beside tool in hospital rooms in order to provide patients full access to their health information during their stay. Farmington, Conn.-based UConn John Dempsey Hospital started piloting the tool in its orthopedic and surgery units on Nov. 8. The tool, accessed on a...
