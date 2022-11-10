SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced results from the Phase III GRADUATE I and II studies evaluating gantenerumab in people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer’s and mild Alzheimer’s dementia, collectively called early Alzheimer’s disease. The studies did not meet their primary endpoints of slowing clinical decline. Gantenerumab was well tolerated including the subcutaneous administration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005114/en/ “So many of our families have been directly affected by Alzheimer’s, so this news is very disappointing to deliver,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “We are profoundly grateful to the study participants, their care partners and study sites for their contributions to this research. While the GRADUATE results are not what we hoped, we are proud to have delivered a high quality, clear and comprehensive Alzheimer’s dataset to the field, and we look forward to sharing our learnings with the community as we continue to search for new treatments for this complex disease.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 48 MINUTES AGO