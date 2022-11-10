Clark County on vote count: 'We couldn't go any faster now even if we wanted to'

Related
Clark County shares election update amid uncertain Senate contest
Clark County election officials update the public on the status of ballot counting in the 2022 midterm election on Saturday.
Organizers, officials reaching out to voters whose signatures on ballots need verification
Policy, politics and progressive commentary If people forgot to sign their mail-in ballot, or their signature doesn’t match with past voting records, they have until the end of the day Nov. 14 to resolve their issue, a process known as signature curing. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said there were about 7,100 ballots that needed to be cured […] The post Organizers, officials reaching out to voters whose signatures on ballots need verification appeared first on Nevada Current.
Clark County election officials update status of 2022 election count
Days into the counting process, Clark County provides its latest update on the status of the 2022 midterm election ballot count.
Stavros Anthony poised to become Nevada's next lieutenant governor
Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony appears the most likely winner of the Nevada lieutenant governor's race with 95% of ballots counted in the Silver State.
newtolasvegas.com
Around Las Vegas–as predicted here–‘None of These Candidates’ ballot line in Nevada keeps U.S. Senate with Dems
In this space on October 24, I made a bold prediction. Nevada’s unique and even cynical “None of These Candidates” ballot line could cost Republicans control of the U.S. Senate. No one else I saw at the time wrote about the spoiler scenario I envisioned from the New To Las Vegas world headquarters.
US Senate race between Cortez Masto, Laxalt too close to call with 93% of Nevada ballots counted
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Days into the ballot counting process in Nevada, the most high-profile race in the state is still too close to call. Friday afternoon, another batch of ballots was added to Clark County's totals, narrowing the gap between incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt to less than 1,000 votes.
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine issues victory statement
As of Saturday morning, results from the Secretary of State show Conine with a lead of 9,983 votes over his Republican challenger, Councilwoman Michele Fiore.
Catherine Cortez Masto pulls ahead of Adam Laxalt by nearly 5,000 votes
As Clark County receives the last remaining mail-in ballots for the 2022 Midterm Election, all eyes are on the race for a Senate seat that could determine control of Congress.
Elko Daily Free Press
Lombardo defeats Sisolak; Democrats win attorney general, secretary of state
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is projected to defeat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, but split-ticket voters gave projected victories to statewide candidates on both sides of the aisle. Sisolak, who in 2018 was the first Democrat elected governor in more than two decades, is expected to become the 13th governor...
pvtimes.com
VOTE: Which photo should appear on the cover of the 2023 phone book?
We’ll reveal the winner in the Friday, Nov. 18 edition of the Pahrump Valley Times. By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times. There’s no such thing as Election Day in Nevada anymore. Now it’s election week. By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times. November 10, 2022...
Steve Sisolak concedes victory to Joe Lombardo in Nevada governor's race
Gov. Steve Sisolak appeared to concede victory to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Nevada gubernatorial race on Friday.
Republican Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor’s race against Steve Sisolak
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the Nevada gubernatorial race.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas husband and wife both run for elected offices this midterm
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For millions of Nevadans voting, this week was a civic duty. But for one local couple Election Day was a family affair. The Larsens both ran for office at the same time. “My wife was my biggest fan,” said Flemming Larsen. “So for myself, I...
Clark County expected to count 2022 midterm election ballots through the weekend
Ballot counting in Nevada's most populous county is expected to last through the weekend, meaning it could be several days before voters know the results of some of the most high-profile races.
Democrat Dina Titus defeats Republican in race for Las Vegas congressional seat
Democratic Rep. Dina Titus has won re-election in Nevada's 1st Congressional District, which represents central and eastern parts of the Las Vegas valley.
Pat Spearman concedes to Pamela Goynes-Brown in North Las Vegas mayor race
Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman has conceded the race for North Las Vegas mayor to her opponent, North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown.
Nevada results to be delayed by Clark County ballot processing
LAS VEGAS — Clark County elections officials don't expect to process two significant tranches of ballots Tuesday night, increasing the likelihood that the outcome of one of the most closely watched Senate races won't be known before the sun rises on Wednesday. Ballots left in drop boxes on Election...
Nye County voters weigh in on machine vs. hand counting
After a lawsuit by the ACLU, a ruling by the Nevada Supreme Court, and a directive from Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, Nye County will now use machines to count ballots.
8newsnow.com
Holiday Tree lighting at the Shops at Crystals
A holiday tree lighting took place on Las Vegas Boulevard earlier this week. A holiday tree lighting took place on Las Vegas Boulevard earlier this week. Clark County registrar speaks as vote count goes …. On the heels of many elections being called in the state of Nevada Friday, one...
KOLO TV Reno
Stavros Anthony wins race for Lt. Governor
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Stavros Anthony has defeated incumbent Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead and will be the state’s new Lieutenant Governor. In the final tally, Anthony defeated Burkhead by five points, notching 460,240 votes to Burkhead’s 411,588. The Las Vegas resident served as a city councilman for Ward 4 in Vegas since 2009.
KTNV 13 Action News
34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.https://www.ktnv.com/
Comments / 2