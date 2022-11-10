ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Clark County on vote count: 'We couldn't go any faster now even if we wanted to'

By KTNV Staff
 3 days ago

Nevada Current

Organizers, officials reaching out to voters whose signatures on ballots need verification

Policy, politics and progressive commentary If people forgot to sign their mail-in ballot, or their signature doesn’t match with past voting records, they have until the end of the day Nov. 14 to resolve their issue, a process known as signature curing. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said there were about 7,100 ballots that needed to be cured […] The post Organizers, officials reaching out to voters whose signatures on ballots need verification appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Lombardo defeats Sisolak; Democrats win attorney general, secretary of state

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is projected to defeat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, but split-ticket voters gave projected victories to statewide candidates on both sides of the aisle. Sisolak, who in 2018 was the first Democrat elected governor in more than two decades, is expected to become the 13th governor...
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

VOTE: Which photo should appear on the cover of the 2023 phone book?

We’ll reveal the winner in the Friday, Nov. 18 edition of the Pahrump Valley Times. By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times. There’s no such thing as Election Day in Nevada anymore. Now it’s election week. By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times. November 10, 2022...
PAHRUMP, NV
8newsnow.com

Holiday Tree lighting at the Shops at Crystals

A holiday tree lighting took place on Las Vegas Boulevard earlier this week. A holiday tree lighting took place on Las Vegas Boulevard earlier this week. Clark County registrar speaks as vote count goes …. On the heels of many elections being called in the state of Nevada Friday, one...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Stavros Anthony wins race for Lt. Governor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Stavros Anthony has defeated incumbent Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead and will be the state’s new Lieutenant Governor. In the final tally, Anthony defeated Burkhead by five points, notching 460,240 votes to Burkhead’s 411,588. The Las Vegas resident served as a city councilman for Ward 4 in Vegas since 2009.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

