ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman

A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
France 24

First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
ARTnews

A Mysterious Partially Submerged Structure in Ireland is a Prehistoric Tomb, New Research Finds

The tomb-like Carraig á Mhaistin stone structure, uncovered in Ireland’s Cork Harbour years ago, is now believed to be a megalithic dolmen. Previously, experts have been unsure whether it was prehistoric or a 19th-century “folly.” New research conducted by archaeologist Michael Gibbons indicated that the monument is in fact a megalithic dolmen. A small chamber on the west side of an unknown cairn, a man-made stone stack marking a burial mound, measures 82 feet long by 15 feet wide. The cairn was previously concealed due to rising sea levels. This is significant, as portal and court tombs “occasionally have intact long...
Phys.org

A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy

Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
mailplus.co.uk

A great woman - but not much of a mother

Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD

Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Unearthed Nearly 300 Skeletons Beneath An Old Department Store In Wales

The researchers believe that this site in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire may have once been the lost medieval friary of St. Saviour's. A team of researchers excavating the site of an old department store discovered several hundred human bodies buried beneath the dirt, possibly signifying that the site was once a friary during the Middle Ages.
mailplus.co.uk

Meet Aurea, the first baby in the world to be ‘selected’ after being genetically screened before birth for a host of diseases

BECOMING a parent for the first time is a major moment for anyone — but for Laura Gayton, giving birth to a healthy, crying baby boy felt nothing short of a ‘miracle’. Laura, a swimming teacher from Kettering, Northants, is one of around 10,800 people in the UK with cystic fibrosis (CF), a progressive genetic disease that claims the lives of half of those affected before the age of 40.
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog

The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy