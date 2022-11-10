Read full article on original website
Related
Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman
A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
Dolphin Pod Found Swimming With Body Of Missing Drowned Teen
Experts aren't sure if the dolphins were trying to help — or simply curious.
France 24
First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA
The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Schoolboy, 12, died in front of horrified parents after crashing toboggan into member of staff on indoor ski slope
A YOUNG boy was killed in a “freak accident” at an indoor ski slope when his sled crashed into a member of staff, it’s been revealed. Louis Watkiss, 12, died while on a night out with pals at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on September 24, 2021.
Drawn, hanged, and quartered was an inhumane execution method to warn the people against treason.
Drawn, hanged, and quartered might be one of the most inhumane forms of punishment and death for men during the medieval ages. The penalty was standard in England, Wales, and Ireland for high treason.
A Mysterious Partially Submerged Structure in Ireland is a Prehistoric Tomb, New Research Finds
The tomb-like Carraig á Mhaistin stone structure, uncovered in Ireland’s Cork Harbour years ago, is now believed to be a megalithic dolmen. Previously, experts have been unsure whether it was prehistoric or a 19th-century “folly.” New research conducted by archaeologist Michael Gibbons indicated that the monument is in fact a megalithic dolmen. A small chamber on the west side of an unknown cairn, a man-made stone stack marking a burial mound, measures 82 feet long by 15 feet wide. The cairn was previously concealed due to rising sea levels. This is significant, as portal and court tombs “occasionally have intact long...
‘Impossible’ space object moving seven times the speed of light spotted by scientists
NASA scientists have found two objects traveling 'impossibly' fast through space. The objects appeared to be traveling seven times the speed of light after a collision of two neutron stars blasted a jet of radiation in 2017. The collision event, known as GW170817, was a neutron star merger. After two...
Phys.org
A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy
Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
This 1940s wartime photo is ‘proof’ of time travel, say conspiracy nuts… can you spot why?
CONSPIRACY theorists are convinced that a bizarre feature in a photograph from the 1940s is proof that time travel is real. The snap taken in 1943 in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik shows a crowd of locals and GIs from World War Two walking along a pavement. But the picture has...
mailplus.co.uk
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
British woman, 64, who collapsed and died on the shore in front of her partner after finishing a swim in 'rough and cold' sea in Sicily while on holiday is named
A British woman who collapsed and died on a beach in Sicily moments after she had finished a swim has been named as Deborah Hooper. Deborah, 64, was on holiday with retired accountant Andrew Ashman, 72, when she is thought to have suffered a cardiac arrest in rough seas. The...
Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD
Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
DNA testing reveals there were 2 types of humans at the end of the last ice age
Researchers have discovered through DNA testing that at the end of the last ice age, at least two genetically distinct groups of humans were living in the same areas of Britain.
Survivors Fleeing the Sinking HMS Birkenhead Jumped Right Into the Waiting Jaws of Hungry Sharks That Roamed False Bay
The HMS Birkenhead, captained by Robert Salmond, was an iron-hulled paddle steamer that had set sail from Portsmouth, England to Cape Town, South Africa. The passengers consisted mostly of soldiers going to fight in the Frontier War in South Africa.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Unearthed Nearly 300 Skeletons Beneath An Old Department Store In Wales
The researchers believe that this site in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire may have once been the lost medieval friary of St. Saviour's. A team of researchers excavating the site of an old department store discovered several hundred human bodies buried beneath the dirt, possibly signifying that the site was once a friary during the Middle Ages.
mailplus.co.uk
Meet Aurea, the first baby in the world to be ‘selected’ after being genetically screened before birth for a host of diseases
BECOMING a parent for the first time is a major moment for anyone — but for Laura Gayton, giving birth to a healthy, crying baby boy felt nothing short of a ‘miracle’. Laura, a swimming teacher from Kettering, Northants, is one of around 10,800 people in the UK with cystic fibrosis (CF), a progressive genetic disease that claims the lives of half of those affected before the age of 40.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog
The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.
Face of ancient Egyptian 'Mysterious Lady' mummy revealed in stunningly lifelike reconstructions
The identity of an Egyptian mummy has baffled archaeologists for centuries. Now they know what she may have looked like.
Mysterious 'Large Object' Detected Near Titanic Wreck Finally Identified
The sonar "blip" spotted a quarter of a century ago has been explored for the first time.
The Weather Channel
Ancient ‘Superhighway’ Full of Human and Animal Footprints from Different Eras Discovered At a UK Beach (PHOTOS)
When walking along a tranquil beach leaving behind footprints in the sand, have you ever wondered how many people may have walked the same paths, their tracks washed away by the waves? What if their footprints were preserved beneath the sands of time for thousands of years, only to reveal themselves out of nowhere?
Comments / 0