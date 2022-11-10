ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Trail, NC

Five buildings damaged by large fire in Indian Trail

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Union County Emergency Services and five fire department teams responded to the large fire on Union Rd. in Indian Trail Wednesday night.

A total of five buildings were damaged including two homes, one barn and two outbuildings. There were no injuries on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

