Las Vegas, NV

FOX Sports

Will the Las Vegas Raiders move on from Derek Carr in 2023?

The Las Vegas Raiders made substantial changes this past offseason with the hope of putting together a memorable 2022 campaign. Eight games into their season, it's been anything but memorable for Josh McDaniels' team. The Raiders currently sit at 2-6, good for last place in the AFC West. Superstar wide...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders defensive star posts interesting message following loss to Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are such a bag of barf right now that their players are having to say sorry to the fans. After his team’s latest embarrassment during Week 10 (a 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, led by inexperienced interim Jeff Saturday making his coaching debut), Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby tweeted an interesting message. Addressing the fans of the team, Crosby essentially apologized for the Raiders’ lackluster performance this season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss

The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry, and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
The Spun

Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend

Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Sporting News

What time is the NFL Germany game? TV schedule, channel for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10

The NFL on Sunday will take a historic first step into Germany, playing its first regular-season game in the country at Munich's Allianz Arena. Aside from the historic nature of the game, the teams chosen for the Week 10 matchup also have plenty of storylines to entice fans from all over the world. Seattle, designated as the "away" team, has experienced unexpected success with quarterback Geno Smith, one of the best storylines halfway through the 2022 NFL season.
TAMPA, FL
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Another Gut-Wrenching Injury Update

The 2022 season has been full of disappointment for the Green Bay Packers, who are 3-6 heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. They have been a mess on both sides of the ball and there is seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel, especially with the number of injuries that are mounting.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Rams Release Veteran Running Back Before Cardinals Game

The Los Angeles Rams announced a handful of roster moves this Saturday, which includes them waiving running back Malcolm Brown. Brown, 29, has appeared in five games for the Rams this season. He received 16 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on special teams last Sunday against the Buccaneers. The...
theScore

The All-Riser team: 11 players who've broken out in a big way this season

Earlier this week, theScore's NFL editors picked their midseason All-Pro roster, spotlighting the dominant players who've stood out at each position through nine weeks of play. Here we're bringing attention to a different sort of standout: 11 players who've raised their games to a new level. This list isn't exhaustive...
TENNESSEE STATE

