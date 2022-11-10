Read full article on original website
Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Win Over Navy
A look at the top standouts for Notre Dame from its 35-32 win over Navy
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Beat Navy
After racking up five touchdowns through the first half, taking a 35-13 halftime lead, Notre Dame struggled mightily through the final two quarters. Navy scored a late touchdown to cut Notre Dame’s lead to 35-32. But the Irish held on for the win. Below is every quote from Marcus...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to insane, over-the-back touchdown catch
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish haven’t exactly been known for having a high-powered passing attack so far this season, but the team certainly got a lot of attention for one particular passing play on Saturday thanks to an absolutely insane catch from Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy. During...
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame football: State of the quarterback position
Notre Dame football hasn’t had consistency at the quarterback spot the entire year, so what do their options look like moving forward?. Let’s start with the current starter at the position, Drew Pyne. While Pyne has had his clear ups and downs as a starter, he is currently 6-1 as the starting quarterback for Notre Dame football this year. While that record doesn’t even come close to telling the story, it’s hard to ignore the results.
WE'RE JUMPING THE GUN!! Get an Annual Dawgman.com Subscription for 50 Percent Off!
Are you kidding me! What a game Saturday night, as Washington avenged some serious demons to win their first road game against a top-6 opponent in 20 years, a 37-34 triumph over No. 6 Oregon in Eugene. What a game!. With that in mind, if you've only been up curious...
Irish Sharp, Hold Off Youngstown State, 88-81
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Mike Brey hoped the real Notre Dame team of 2022-23 would stand up after a shaky open to the season three days earlier. Playing predominately six players, the Irish could claim that each and every one of them rose to the occasion. All six deserved to take a bow Sunday afternoon in Purcell Pavilion.
Clemson’s upset loss now has the chance to snowball into something much worse
Clemson losing so badly to Notre Dame could be ominous for the ACC’s slim playoff chances. If Notre Dame revealed Clemson to be Paper Tigers, then that is horrendous news for the ACC. Clemson plummeted from No. 4 all the way to No. 10 in the latest College Football...
Michigan Daily
Noah Kingsley: With eight-minute brawl, Michigan and Notre Dame take away from the rivalry
SOUTH BEND — With the Wolverines up four goals with eight minutes to play, the No. 3 Michigan hockey team’s game against No. 18 Notre Dame on Friday probably should have ended quietly. For 52 minutes, the Wolverines dominated the Fighting Irish, controlling tempo and time of possession.
Notre Dame vs. Navy prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming
Notre Dame vs. Navy prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 12 Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Odds, point spread, betting linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after ...
Cal Women Give Strong Performance in Loss to No. 9 Notre Dame
Bears were within three points in fourth quarter in the nationally televised game
Northwestern football gets lone 4th-quarter score in wild semifinal win over Notre Dame
The Northwestern and Notre Dame football teams combined for 36 points in an action-packed third quarter of their District 11 Class 3A semifinal on Thursday night. But, in the fourth quarter, the points fest settled down and the Tigers scored the only touchdown of the final 12 minutes to book a trip to the district championship game.
Photos from Oregon's heartbreaking home loss to Washington
Oregon picked took its second loss of the 2022 season with a devastating 37-34 loss to rival Washington on Saturday night. DuckTerritory photographers Craig Strobeck and Jason Fairchild was on hand to capture the action.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Prairie Gets Payback in Regional Victory
(New Carlisle, IN) - New Prairie avenged last year’s season-ending loss to Northridge by destroying the Raiders Friday night. New Prairie won the Regional Championship 55-7. In the words of anchorman Ron Burgundy, “Boy, that escalated quickly.”. Northridge came into Amzie Miller Field hoping to end New Prairie’s...
WNDU
Notre Dame mourns death of student
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Saturday morning, the University sent a message to both students and staff about the passing of James (Jake) Blaauboer, who was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters. He was also a U.S. army veteran.
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
abc57.com
Tiny home village in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
WNDU
Local veteran honored with hero award after ATV accident changed her life
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Betty Paige Keranen thought she was just attending a Veterans Day Ceremony today but was surprised with the honor of receiving a hero award. “Her selfless service and dedication to serving others has been noticed and we consider her a hero,” said Jim McKinnies, a representative for Homes for Heroes.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan cold case solved 35 years after Roxanne Wood found dead in Niles home with throat cut
NILES, Mich. – A Michigan cold case that dates back to 1987 was solved earlier this year, and Western Michigan University students played a major role in cracking the case. Roxanne Wood was murdered inside her Berrien County home on Feb. 19, 1987. Her throat had been cut. Her...
thefabricator.com
Why an Indiana metal fabricator keeps upgrading its laser cutting capabilities
Lyle Martin is only 32 years old, but you might consider him old school when it comes to laser cutting. He’s been hanging around the business since the early 2000s, coming into the family shop after school and working there in the summers. His timing was impeccable because that was around the same period that Southwest Welding, which began as a small welding shop in 1985 in Goshen, Ind., started making investments in more sophisticated sheet metal cutting equipment. In fact, Southwest Welding purchased its first laser cutting machine back in 2007.
hometownnewsnow.com
Meer Crosses Over in Party Visit
(La Porte, IN) - A well-known Michigan City Democrat was hanging out with Republicans on election night. Former Mayor Ron Meer was at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte where Republicans from across the county gathered to keep track of the vote tallying. Some might think mingling with opposing party...
