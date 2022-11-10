ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

slapthesign.com

Notre Dame football: State of the quarterback position

Notre Dame football hasn’t had consistency at the quarterback spot the entire year, so what do their options look like moving forward?. Let’s start with the current starter at the position, Drew Pyne. While Pyne has had his clear ups and downs as a starter, he is currently 6-1 as the starting quarterback for Notre Dame football this year. While that record doesn’t even come close to telling the story, it’s hard to ignore the results.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Irish Sharp, Hold Off Youngstown State, 88-81

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Mike Brey hoped the real Notre Dame team of 2022-23 would stand up after a shaky open to the season three days earlier. Playing predominately six players, the Irish could claim that each and every one of them rose to the occasion. All six deserved to take a bow Sunday afternoon in Purcell Pavilion.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
hometownnewsnow.com

New Prairie Gets Payback in Regional Victory

(New Carlisle, IN) - New Prairie avenged last year’s season-ending loss to Northridge by destroying the Raiders Friday night. New Prairie won the Regional Championship 55-7. In the words of anchorman Ron Burgundy, “Boy, that escalated quickly.”. Northridge came into Amzie Miller Field hoping to end New Prairie’s...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
WNDU

Notre Dame mourns death of student

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Saturday morning, the University sent a message to both students and staff about the passing of James (Jake) Blaauboer, who was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters. He was also a U.S. army veteran.
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

Tiny home village in Mishawaka

ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Local veteran honored with hero award after ATV accident changed her life

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Betty Paige Keranen thought she was just attending a Veterans Day Ceremony today but was surprised with the honor of receiving a hero award. “Her selfless service and dedication to serving others has been noticed and we consider her a hero,” said Jim McKinnies, a representative for Homes for Heroes.
MISHAWAKA, IN
thefabricator.com

Why an Indiana metal fabricator keeps upgrading its laser cutting capabilities

Lyle Martin is only 32 years old, but you might consider him old school when it comes to laser cutting. He’s been hanging around the business since the early 2000s, coming into the family shop after school and working there in the summers. His timing was impeccable because that was around the same period that Southwest Welding, which began as a small welding shop in 1985 in Goshen, Ind., started making investments in more sophisticated sheet metal cutting equipment. In fact, Southwest Welding purchased its first laser cutting machine back in 2007.
GOSHEN, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Meer Crosses Over in Party Visit

(La Porte, IN) - A well-known Michigan City Democrat was hanging out with Republicans on election night. Former Mayor Ron Meer was at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte where Republicans from across the county gathered to keep track of the vote tallying. Some might think mingling with opposing party...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
