Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Fiction: My roommate stole my term paper a day before it was dueBassey BYLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles is The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Lisa Rinna Reveals Her 1 RHOBH Related RegretAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Related
whatnowlosangeles.com
Breadblok Continues to Grow with New Venice Bakery
The fast-growing Los Angeles-based bakery is opening a new bakery in Venice, located at 512 Rose Ave. This will be the fifth location for the gluten-free cafe, currently open in Santa Monica, Silver Lake, and Studio City. What Now Los Angeles previously reported on an upcoming Beverly Hills location, with an initial opening date scheduled for January 2022. As we approach the end of the year, owner Chloe Charlier has yet to open this site, which will have a much larger kitchen. Unlike the upcoming Beverly Hills location, the new Venice Breadblok will serve strictly as a bakery, similar to the Studio City site.
Eater
Sip on Zima and Eat ‘Adult Lunchables’ at This Blockbuster-Themed Pop-Up on Melrose
When passing by Melrose and Formosa Avenue over the last month, Los Angeles residents likely noticed workers building an actual Blockbuster store. It’s not the iconic video store coming back to life; instead, it’s a boozy Blockbuster-themed pop-up commencing on November 19. Produced by the same crew that...
Cheap Fast Eats, Glendale Edition: Georgian Soup Dumplings And Kimchi Breakfast Burritos, All For Around $10
Oklahoma-style smash burgers and Georgian dumplings make for some excellent cheap bites in Glendale
David Dobrik’s new pizza shop brings long lines, traffic to West Hollywood
Pizza lovers in Los Angeles have a new spot to enjoy a slice of pie as a pizza shop from YouTube star David Dobrik celebrated its grand opening in West Hollywood on Saturday. Mile-long lines of eager fans and diners waited to enter Doughbrik’s Pizza, located along Sunset Boulevard on Saturday afternoon. The new shop […]
Sugar Plum Holiday Shopping Experience
Sugar Plum welcomes in the season with hundreds of gifts options to warm the heart and offers a wide selection of accessories to make your house a home. 2023 marks 44 years of this family owned business. Showcasing the work of over 175 artisans, bakers and candy makers, it’s a one stop shopping experience to meet all your holiday gift giving needs.
Vintage Boutique and Art Fest at The Malibu Farmers Market
The Malibu Farmer’s Market held it’s monthly “Vintage Boutique and art fest,” on the parking lot on Sunday, Nov. 6. The event featured curated vintage clothing, art paintings and handcrafted jewelry. Photos by Jimy Tallal. The post Vintage Boutique and Art Fest at The Malibu Farmers Market appeared first on The Malibu Times.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list
The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
nomadlawyer.org
Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)
Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
daytrippen.com
Lightscape Los Angeles County Arboretum Discount Tickets
Are you ready to be amazed by a fantasy of lights? The internationally acclaimed Lightscape at the LA Arboretum is back and willing to take you on a journey to new places and experiences. This exciting holiday event is open from mid-November through mid-January for an unbelievably thrilling experience. Tickets...
CBS News
Downtown Bellflower on the rebound, new comedy club drawing well-known comedians
While a lot of local business in Southern California have struggled in recent times due to the impacts of crime and homelessness, Downtown Bellflower is becoming a popular destination people going out. The Standup Comedy Club is at the center of the city's nightlife revival and there were plenty of people inside Friday night. CBSLA's Nicole Comstock reports.
NBC Los Angeles
Things to Do This Weekend: ‘Lightscape' Opens in Arcadia
Lightscape: The seasonal sight of holiday lights, a leafy grove, a lovely lake, moonlight, and an art-strong shimmer running through it all? This illuminated and illuminating experience is rife with remarkable displays, dazzling presentations that put a spin on the sorts of end-of-the-year lighting we've come to know. The 2021 event boasted singing trees, disco balls among the redwoods, and more surprises. Eager to know what 2022 has in store? It all begins Friday, Nov. 11.
easyreadernews.com
El Tarasco goes a upscale, but not too much
The venerable chain’s location in Hermosa is a bit different and offers a wider menu. When I was a kid growing up in Manhattan Beach, I frequented two Mexican restaurants: the Red Onion when my parents were paying, and El Tarasco when it was on my dime. Since our family didn’t have a lot of money, I ate at El Tarasco a lot. My friends and I would ride our bicycles over to the shack near the beach on Rosecrans, get it to go and take it to the nearby Sand Dunes Park. It was quieter, and more relaxed than the noisy little restaurant, where the phone rang incessantly for takeout orders, and waiting diners elbowed for the seats at the counter.
foxla.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger holds special celebration for vets in LA
LOS ANGELES - It was a special Veterans Day for vets in Los Angeles. Former California governor and Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger spent the day with veterans at the West LA VA. He hosted a BBQ, took countless selfies and even cut some hair. "We are there for them, we will...
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
NBC Los Angeles
Beloved North Hollywood Book Store Suffers Damages After Fire
The owner of the Iliad book shop in North Hollywood says, at first, he thought anti-semitism might be behind this fiery attack, but now he's not so sure. Whatever the cause, people have been generously stepping up to help. For 35 years, Iliad Books has served bibliophiles from all over...
Where to Eat for Free on Veterans Day in Los Angeles
Veterans Day is this Friday, Nov. 11th, 2022, and to thank the brave women and men of this country, many establishments are offering some great deals and free meals. Here's some of the best of the list of where to eat for free on Veterans Day in Los Angeles.
7 L.A. Restaurants Offering Mouthwatering To-Go Thanksgiving Dinners
Enjoy Turkey Day with friends and family from home in L.A.—with all of the fixings and none of the fuss The post 7 L.A. Restaurants Offering Mouthwatering To-Go Thanksgiving Dinners appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
12tomatoes.com
Real Estate Agent Offers Inside Look At Rock Legend Flea’s Mansion In L.A.
Anthony Stellini of RSR Real Estate in Los Angeles is here to provide us with a closer look at one of the coolest homes that you are ever going to see. Whether you are a big fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers or you are simply a fan of awesome real estate, this Instagram post is well worth your time. The legendary bassist Flea has quite the home and you won’t believe your eyes.
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
Comments / 0