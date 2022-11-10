Ashe County Fire Marshal to bolster fire prevention efforts with FM Global grant

ASHE COUNTY - The Ashe County Fire Marshal has received a $2,084 fire prevention grant from FM Global, one of the world’s largest commercial property insurers.

FM Global representatives presented the award to Fire Marshal Josh Steelman, with the Ashe County Emergency Management Office, at the Ashe County Courthouse located at 150 Government Circle Suite 2400 in Jefferson. The award will be used to assist with fire investigations to help fire investigators more efficiently investigate and determine the cause of a fire.

Because fire continues to be the leading cause of property damage worldwide, during the past 40 years FM Global has contributed millions of dollars in fire prevention grants to fire service organizations around the globe. Locally, the company has awarded grants to a number of North Carolina-based organizations.

"At FM Global, we strongly believe the majority of property damage is preventable, not inevitable," said Michael Spaziani, assistant vice president – manager of the fire prevention grant program. "Far too often, inadequate budgets prevent those organizations working to prevent fire from being as proactive as they would like to be. With additional financial support, grant recipients are actively helping to improve property risk in the communities they serve."

Through its Fire Prevention Grant Program, FM Global awards grants to fire departments—as well as national, state, regional, local and community organizations worldwide—that best demonstrate a need for funding, where dollars can have the most demonstrable impact on preventing fire, or mitigating the damage it can quickly cause.

To learn more about FM Global’s Fire Prevention Grant Program and other resources for the fire service, please visit www.fmglobal.com/fireservice.

Established nearly 200 years ago, FM Global is a mutual insurance company whose capital, scientific research capability and engineering expertise are solely dedicated to property risk management and the resilience of its client-owners. These owners, who share the belief that the majority of property loss is preventable, represent many of the world’s largest organizations, including one of every three Fortune 500 companies. They work with FM Global to better understand the hazards that can impact their business continuity in order to make cost-effective risk management decisions, combining property loss prevention with insurance protection.