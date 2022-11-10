Family accepts Purple Heart for late veteran Charles Shepherd, wounded in WWI 00:57

ST. PAUL, Minn. – On the eve of Veterans Day, a soldier is rightfully recognized for his service and sacrifice for our country.

Army Private Charles Shepard was wounded in battle during World War I. He never received a Purple Heart, which recognizes service members wounded in combat.

The family of the late Pvt. Charles Shepard finally received the honor, earned during his service to the country.

Shepard was born in 1893 and was 23 when he enlisted in the Army. Four months later he was overseas, part of the MUSE Argon offensive in France, Company H, 317th Infantry of the 80th division.

"He never talked about war very much. Hard to get anything out of him," said son Larry Shepard.

Larry says he learned of his father's service in a story Charles had written for the newspaper in the town where he grew up in Montana.

The story described how Shepard was shot in the arm by a German soldier as he was helping an injured squadron mate get to the first aid station.

"Five days later at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, an armistice was signed," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar. "Because of millions of heroes like Pvt. Shepard, the war was won."

It wasn't until recently that Larry, a Vietnam veteran, realized something was missing.

"I didn't know that he hadn't received the Purple Heart just probably six months ago when I happened to dig through some paperwork and I went through more and more and more I said, 'Gee, he didn't receive a Purple Heart and he was wounded in action,'" Shepard said.

A call to Sen. Klobuchar's office helped get this military family to this moment, when Charles Francis Shepard is awarded the Purple Heart for his selfless service.

"To me it's amazing and humbling all at the same time," Larry said.

Two-hundred-and-four-thousand service members were injured during WWI. Klobuchar says it's an honor to give the Purple Heart to Charles, one of thousands who never received one.

"The Purple Heart was not given out during World War I, but when the recognition was revived in 1932, eligibility was extended to all those who were killed or wounded as a result of enemy action since April 5, 1917, and that of course includes Pvt. Shepard," Klobuchar said.

Larry cherishes moments where he can teach the next generation about the sacrifices of the last – a lesson he hopes all young Americans take to heart.

Four-million Americans put their lives on the line during World War I for what President Woodrow Wilson said at the time "to make the world safe for democracy."