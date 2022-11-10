Read full article on original website
UMD MEN'S BASKETBALL'S AUSTIN ANDREWS EARNS THE SEASON'S FIRST NSIC NORTH POW HONORS
Throughout this year, UMD Athletics is partnering with Minnesota Power, ALLETE to highlight the Bulldogs accomplishments in the 3 C's: Classroom, Competition, Community. UMD men's basketball player Austin Andrews received the first NSIC Player of the Week award of the year for the North Division, the conference released on Monday. This is Andrews' sixth time earning the accolade.
UMD VOLLEYBALL PUNCHES TICKET TO NCAA TOURNAMENT, SITS AT THIRD IN CENTRAL REGION
The UMD volleyball team landed at third in the NCAA Tournament's Central Region when the bracket was released Sunday night. This marks the 23rd tournament appearance for UMD and its first since 2019. The Bulldogs will face off against Washburn of the MIAA Conference, who sits at No. 6 in...
ROGGE REACHES 100, EXPERIENCE EXCELS FOR NO. 7/8 UMD IN 5-1 WIN OVER ST. CLOUD STATE
On an afternoon where the Bulldogs found themselves with a significant change to their line-up, it was the team's oldest players that stepped up and even made a little history. With four goals between three of the team's oldest players, the No. 7 University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team...
UMD MEN'S HOCKEY TAKES GAME TWO IN THRILLING OT WIN
Minnesota Duluth split the series with Omaha after a 3-2 overtime win. With the split, the Bulldogs secured two conference points on the weekend series. UMD is now 6-6 overall and 2-2 in conference play. Recording two goals on the night was freshman Ben Steeves, along with Quinn Olson who...
UMD MEN'S BASKETBALL BATTLES BACK TO BEAT LOPERS 78-72, SWEEP AMFAM WEEKEND
The UMD men's basketball team earned a win over Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday with a final score of 78-72. Rolling through the American Family Insurance Basketball Classic with a 2-0 record, the Bulldogs start the season hot. Saturday's matchup didn't start off easy for the Bulldogs as Nebraska-Kearney came out of...
