Duluth, MN

umdbulldogs.com

UMD MEN'S BASKETBALL'S AUSTIN ANDREWS EARNS THE SEASON'S FIRST NSIC NORTH POW HONORS

Throughout this year, UMD Athletics is partnering with Minnesota Power, ALLETE to highlight the Bulldogs accomplishments in the 3 C's: Classroom, Competition, Community. UMD men's basketball player Austin Andrews received the first NSIC Player of the Week award of the year for the North Division, the conference released on Monday. This is Andrews' sixth time earning the accolade.
umdbulldogs.com

UMD MEN'S HOCKEY TAKES GAME TWO IN THRILLING OT WIN

Minnesota Duluth split the series with Omaha after a 3-2 overtime win. With the split, the Bulldogs secured two conference points on the weekend series. UMD is now 6-6 overall and 2-2 in conference play. Recording two goals on the night was freshman Ben Steeves, along with Quinn Olson who...
umdbulldogs.com

UMD MEN'S BASKETBALL BATTLES BACK TO BEAT LOPERS 78-72, SWEEP AMFAM WEEKEND

The UMD men's basketball team earned a win over Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday with a final score of 78-72. Rolling through the American Family Insurance Basketball Classic with a 2-0 record, the Bulldogs start the season hot. Saturday's matchup didn't start off easy for the Bulldogs as Nebraska-Kearney came out of...
