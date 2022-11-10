TALLAHASEE, Fla. — Florida State, which is 88-9 at home since the final three games of the 2015-16 season, plays host to Troy on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The Seminoles’ game against the Trojans is its first of three consecutive home game marking the longest home stand of the 2022-23 season. Florida State will play at home in its next three games against Troy (November 14), Florida (November 18) and Mercer (November 21) before travelling to Orlando for the third time this season to play in the ESPN Events Invitational at Disney (November 24-27). The Seminoles are scheduled to each of their nine games of the season in two different cities within the state of Florida (Tallahassee, five games; Orlando, four games) before traveling out of state to play at Virginia (December 3). Following Monday’s game against Troy, the Seminoles will play host to Florida in the Fresh from Florida Showdown on Friday night at 7 at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO