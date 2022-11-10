Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Up To $2,000 For Florida Residents Who Meet These RequirementsCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?Evie M.Monticello, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
A Professor Built This Fairy Tale Cottage in Florida to Compliment a Massive, Ancient Live Oak TreeL. CaneTallahassee, FL
Related
seminoles.com
W. Tennis: Four Flight Champions Crowned At UNF Invitational
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida State won four flight championships (two in singles and one in doubles), were finalists in a fourth flight (doubles) and won a total of 32 matches as play in the UNF Invitational and the UNF Tennis complex came to a close. The Seminole won 15 matches on Day 1 and 17 on Day 2 as each Florida State player recorded at least four wins wile all playing singles and doubles matches.
seminoles.com
M. Basketball: Seminoles Play Host To Troy On Monday At 7:00 P.M.
TALLAHASEE, Fla. — Florida State, which is 88-9 at home since the final three games of the 2015-16 season, plays host to Troy on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The Seminoles’ game against the Trojans is its first of three consecutive home game marking the longest home stand of the 2022-23 season. Florida State will play at home in its next three games against Troy (November 14), Florida (November 18) and Mercer (November 21) before travelling to Orlando for the third time this season to play in the ESPN Events Invitational at Disney (November 24-27). The Seminoles are scheduled to each of their nine games of the season in two different cities within the state of Florida (Tallahassee, five games; Orlando, four games) before traveling out of state to play at Virginia (December 3). Following Monday’s game against Troy, the Seminoles will play host to Florida in the Fresh from Florida Showdown on Friday night at 7 at the Donald L. Tucker Center.
seminoles.com
W. Tennis Enjoys Stellar Day 1 At UNF Invitational
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida State’s Anna Arkadianou will play Ruxi Schech of UNC Charlotte in the Flight A Singles championship, Mila Saric will play teammate Olympe Lancelot in the Flight B Singles championship, and Millie Bissett will play Alice Amendola in the Flight C Singles championship with all three matches set for the final day at the UNF Invitational. In doubles play, Seminole teammates Vic Allen and Arkadianou have advanced to the Flight 1 Doubles semifinals, Kianah Motosono and Ellie Schoppe have advanced to the Flight 2 Doubles semifinals, and Amendola and Saric to the Flight 3 Doubles semifinals with play in those singles and doubles matches all set for Sunday.
seminoles.com
Noles Stifle Georgia State Comeback, Improve to 3-0
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball (3-0) remained undefeated after taking down the Georgia State Panthers (1-2), 75-70, on Sunday afternoon at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Guards Ta’Niya Latson and Taylor O’Brien led the Noles’ scoring attack with 19 points apiece. O’Brien added five steals while...
247Sports
FSU moves on up in the AP Top 25 poll
Florida State is ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Seminoles were ranked No. 25 last week, marking the second time this season that they’ve cracked the Top 25 after being absent from polls since the first week of 2018. This is FSU’s highest ranking since...
Two Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Players Announced For $2M In Combined Winnings
In the midst of Hurricane Nicole last week in the Sunshine State, the Florida Lottery still announced two scratch-off winners who hit it big. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Nagendra KC, 63, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH
seminoles.com
Noles Headed to NCAA XC Championships
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No.24 Florida State women’s cross country team has been selected as one of the 31 squads that will race in the 2022 NCAA Championships on Nov. 19, in Stillwater, Okla. The field was unveiled by the NCAA on Saturday. The Seminoles punched their fifth-straight...
seminoles.com
Men’s Basketball Falls to UCF, 68-54
ORLANDO, Fla. (seminoles.com) – Jayhlon Young scored 17 points to lead three UCF players in double figures, and the Knights defeated Florida State, 68-54, at the Addition Financial Arena. Young, Taylor Hendricks (15 points) and Ithiel Horton (14 points) were all in double figure scoring as UCF won its first game of the season.
Pensacola, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Middleburg HS football team will have a game with Escambia High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Team transforming former Amtrak Station in Tallahassee
For more than a century, Tallahassee’s train station welcomed people to the capital city. Now, a team from Leon County has its sights set on the next century of travel.
utv44.com
Deion Sanders on the importance of the Gulf Coast Challenge: "This is a time for unity..."
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The ultimate HBCU experience is happening right here in Mobile. The Jackson State Tigers will battle it out against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs of the Southwestern Athletic Conference at Ladd-Peebles Stadium tomorrow. "This is a time for unity for all of us. I don't think...
seminoles.com
Soccer Advances To The NCAA Second Round With A 3-0 Win over FGCU
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 1 Florida State soccer team (14-2-3) defeated Florida Gulf Coast (12-6-2) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night at the Seminole Soccer Complex. The Seminoles blanked the Eagles for the second time this season, with a final score of 3-0. Florida State improved its first-round record to 21-0-1 with tonight’s win. The Seminole defense was the difference maker in the matchup, with the game-winning goal coming from Lauren Flynn. Cristina Roque did her part and kept the Eagles out of the net for her 24th career shutout.
beckersasc.com
5 fast facts on Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic
Here are five fast facts on Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic:. 1. TOC's joint replacement business unit performs 2,600 cases annually, including ankle, elbow, hip, knee and shoulder replacement and revision procedures, according to information the clinic shared with Becker's. 2. The number of TOC Joint Replacement Center of Excellence cases...
seminoles.com
Noles Punch Ticket to NCAA Cross Country Championships
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Florida State women’s cross country team put together a phenomenal performance on Friday morning to punch their ticket to the NCAA Cross Country Championships in Stillwater, Okla., on Nov. 19. The ladies finished second in the team standings with 88 points to take one of the two automatic qualifying spots. The men finished fourth with 134 points.
Destin Log
History Mystery: Was there a logging operation in Destin?
A reader asked a History Mystery question about logging in Destin. He lives on Indian Bayou and was led to believe by old timers that the bayou had its origins as a logging slough created by the harvesting of cypress trees because they still have plenty of cypress stumps in his area. It wasn’t just cypress, but he was correct that once there was logging and turpentining going on throughout Destin.
Cold weather increasing need for help around Mobile, Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting near-freezing temperatures overnight for the second night in a row. More people in need are seeking shelter from the cold. As a cold wind whips through Mobile Sunday, you can see the chill in the air just by what people are wearing. Extra layers, extra hats or hoods, and […]
floridasportfishing.com
Panhandle Fishing: Top 5 Land-Based Hot Spots for Fishermen on Foot
Florida has been deemed the fishing capital of the world, and its widespread offshore, inshore and freshwater fisheries certainly support that claim. While each of the state’s regions boasts an illustrious history of coastal communities founded on sport fishing, the Panhandle in particular offers an incredible diversity of pursuits. Whether it’s distant offshore opportunities, a near-shore blitz amid the area’s emerald beachfront waters or tailing redfish sh atop the flats of Choctawhatchee Bay, visiting and resident anglers have plenty to keep them busy. However, in addition to the obvious fisheries that keep boat owners occupied, several prolific land-based venues exist throughout the area, giving fishermen on foot year-round action of their own.
ALABAMA members Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry release statements on Jeff Cook’s passing
ALABAMA's Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry released statements Thursday, remembering their "friend, cousin, and bandmate" Jeff Cook, who passed away earlier this week.
The 2022 Blue Angels Homecoming Show is back at NAS Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For the first time since 2019, NAS Pensacola is hosting the Blue Angels Homecoming show. Over 200,000 people are expected to attend the show. Some saw it for the first time, while others have gone to more shows than they can count. The homecoming show brings back memories for retired veteran […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Blue Angels thrill and delight on perfect day
PENSACOLA, Ala. (WALA) - The weather was perfect and the crowd enthusiastic Friday as the Blue Angels celebrated Veterans Day with their patented, death defying acrobatics. The Angels will perform again Saturday, their last show of the season. This was the squad’s first show at their home base, Naval Air Station Pensacola, since the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s theme: 100 years of carrier aviation.
Comments / 0