ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects

By Brandon Tester, Janet Kelly-Scholle, NC Department of Public Safety
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jKM6J_0j6GWBpM00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects.

The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence,” according to an NCORR press release.

Greenville will use the award to finance Arlington Trace, a 180-unit affordable housing development, which will include 18 units to be used as transitional housing for populations with a greater risk of homelessness. The affordable housing community is being developed by a local builder, Taft-Mills Group, and includes an investment of $31.6 million. Of that amount, $1 million is from federal HOME funding and $5 million from AHDF, which will allow the project to break ground. Rent rates at Arlington Trace will be affordable for families who make up to 60% of the county’s area median income.

New affordable housing coming to Greenville

Morehead City plans to build Elijah’s Landing Apartments, a 168-unit multi-family development on almost 12 acres in the central business corridor of the city. The project was funded by $13.2 million through the 4% LIHTC program facilitated by CAHEC Capital Equity, a HUD multifamily loan of $14.2 million, and bridge gap funding from NCORR in the form of an $8.3 million award. The development will include one-, two- and three-bedroom affordable workforce housing units built by local builder East Carolina Community Development Inc.

Wilmington will develop Starway Village, a multi-family community with 278 units including 20 fully accessible ADA units. Wilmington City Council voted to use $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding toward the affordable housing project, while New Hanover County Commissioners approved $1.89 million in ARPA funds; with NCORR’s grant of $9 million making up the gap in funding for the project. The housing community, to be built by Bradley Housing Developers, LLC, is an example of redevelopment in a prime location, a former drive-in movie theatre spot near key amenities. Units will be affordable to households that make 60% of the area median income.

“Rebuilding smarter and stronger includes providing safe, affordable housing to meet the needs of North Carolina families,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. “By leveraging these federal dollars through local partnerships, we’re increasing community resilience for future storms while ensuring our state is better prepared for climate change impacts.”

Local governments, in partnership with low-income housing tax credit developers, were encouraged to apply for funding if a local affordable housing project approved for the 4% Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program between 2018-2022 needed additional gap financing. The 4% LIHTC program helps fund affordable housing construction and rehabilitation through tax credits and tax-exempt bonds.

The third round of AHDF funding is planned for 2023 and will support other types of affordable housing projects in storm-impacted areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVCx0_0j6GWBpM00
( ReBuild NC graphic)

Eligible counties include those that were federally- and state-identified as “most impacted and distressed” (MID) due to Hurricane Matthew and/or Hurricane Florence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 2

Related
neusenews.com

Downtown Kinston Revitalization establishes Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund

Pride of Kinston/Downtown Kinston Revitalization (DK) has established the Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund to honor Shirley Herring and her dedication and service to Kinston and Lenoir County. The memorial park will be located at North and Mitchell Streets and will serve as an enduring legacy of her life’s work in Kinston and beyond. Plans for the park include a beautiful landscaping with a scenic mural of flowers as a backdrop as well as a pergola with a seating area for people to visit and relax in a lovely, tranquil setting to enjoy the beauty of the garden.
KINSTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Morehead City awarded $8.3 million for housing development

- The availability of affordable housing in Morehead City will soon receive a boost thanks in part to a sizable funding contribution from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency. The town will receive $8.3 million in federal funding that is earmarked for the creation of multifamily housing rehabilitation and...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WECT

City of Wilmington to consider improvements to Live Oak Bank Pavilion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider funding several updates to Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park. The recommended improvements will cost $79,790 through reimbursement funds from Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. The improvements would include:. Design and construction of Sanitrax portable restrooms that connect directly to...
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Community College approves bid for construction of fire tower

— Carteret Community College trustees approved a $649,971 bid Wednesday to construct a fire tower that will be used for training students as well as area first responders. The board approved the bid following a closed session at the end of its meeting in the Historic Camp Glenn Building. The...
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

New pipe coming to Duplin County road

FAISON, N.C. – A new, larger pipe will be installed under a Duplin County roadway next week. The work to replace the old pipe with a new one is expected to begin at 8 a.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of N.C. 403 (West Main Street) and N.C. 50 (Warren Road). The work is expected […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Lifelong Johnston Co. Resident Named New NCDOT Highway Division 4 Engineer

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s highway division responsible for Edgecombe, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Wayne and Wilson counties has a new leader. Keith Eason was introduced Thursday, Nov. 4 as the new Division 4 engineer during a meeting of the N.C. Board of Transportation. He will oversee about 400 NCDOT employees in a division that maintains more than 13,000 miles of roadway across the six-county region east of Raleigh.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Rose House for women’s recovery hosts grand opening

CALABASH, NC (WWAY)– A brand-new recovery center opened its doors in Brunswick County on Saturday morning to help those in recovery improve their lives in every aspect. This includes maintaining sobriety, living a godly life, making good decisions, and improving their relationships with loved ones. The “Rose House” of...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

LCPS names Beginning Teacher of the Year

Zachary Pierce, center, LCPS 2022-2023 Beginning Teacher of the Year, with, from left, Jennifer Sutton, LCPS Beginning Teacher Support Coordinator; Steve Saint-Amand, principal of Lenoir County Early College High School; LCPS HR Director Pam Heath; and Lynn Morris, LCPS Beginning Teacher Coordinator. For soccer player, career shift nets Beginning Teacher...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Ceremonies recognize Veterans Day, those who served

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –Friday was Veterans Day and despite the threat of bad weather from tropical system Nicole, many recognized the day with ceremonies and other activities to honor our veterans and their sacrifices to keep us free. We have reports from Greenville, Jacksonville and New Bern from our team of reporters who were out […]
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 9, 10 & 11

Robert Ferguson,81, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday, November 9,2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Melinda McCann, Hubert. Melinda Jean...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
heidibillottofood.com

The Jacksonville NC International Food Trail

Back in June of 2022, I “did a thing.” If you follow me on social media or the pages of this blog, then you know I talk and write a lot about my food-centric travel. Well, this project was all that and more. I searched out, ate at and wrote about a number of restaurants, each one featuring a different authentic international cuisine in Jacksonville, NC. My appetite to taste it all was driven by the mission to create a dining guide now known as the Jacksonville NC International Food Trail.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Capitol Christmas tree makes a stop a Kinston Veterans home.

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Christmas tree was selected right here in North Carolina for the Capitol in Washington DC made a stop at a Veterans home in Kinston Friday. To truly appreciate the Christmas tree that will light up the grounds in front of the nations Capitol building you have to appreciate the story that came with bringing it down.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Lenoir County Veteran given a smile with free dental implants

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina Veteran received the gift of a smile, all for free. Affordable Dentures & Implants in Kinston is always looking for ways to give back, and after hearing 80-year-old Air Force Veteran Walter McLaughlin’s story they knew how they could help. In July McLaughlin...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes stop in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – “The People’s Tree” made a stop on the coast in New Bern on Saturday. Hundreds gathered at Union Point Park for Saturday’s event. “From the Mountains to the Sea” is the theme of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree this year, celebrating the diversity of North Carolina’s forests. “This year, the […]
NEW BERN, NC
WECT

Private road closure causing headaches for local businesses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Business owners in the Holiday Village shopping center in Ogden are facing new challenges after an access road connecting Market Street to Lendire Road was blocked off by neighboring property owners. The road in question isn’t part of any official roadway map. Instead, it’s part of the private property according to New Hanover County records.
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Newport subdivision moves into fourth phase of construction

NEWPORT - The construction of the Heritage Pointe subdivision was up for discussion Thursday at the Newport Board of Commissioners' regular meeting. After a recommendation from the town's planning board, the council unanimously approved to move into the fourth phase of the project. "In terms of infrastructure, the project is...
NEWPORT, NC
publicradioeast.org

Two ENC counties will have new law enforcement leadership

In eastern North Carolina sheriff’s races, Paula Dance will remain Pitt County Sheriff, but two other counties will have new law enforcement leaders. In Lenoir County, Jackie Rogers beat incumbent Ronnie Ingram. Scott Hammonds beat Corey Rogerson in Beaufort County Sheriff's Office race. Current Sheriff Ernie Coleman was defeated...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

37K+
Followers
25K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy