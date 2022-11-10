DETROIT – Hopefully, your pups at home are on the nice list because Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend to pay them a visit. On Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Detroit K-9 Pet Supplies in Midtown will be hosting its 2nd Annual Holiday Pet and Family Santa Photo event. The event will benefit the nonprofit Dog Aide, which helps provide financial assistance to dog owners in the City of Detroit.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO