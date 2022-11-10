ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim M Triggs
3d ago

keeping this young man and his family in my thoughts and prayers 🙏🏾 These babies are getting younger and you rather it be on the defensive or offensive end. Either way it's 💔💔😪

Reply(1)
4
Spider
3d ago

How are people going to go to work, shopping relax outside when the violence just keeps going?

Reply
4
 

FOX2now.com

13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus

The boy had just bought a hot dog in north St. Louis on Thursday afternoon when he was struck, according to police and a witness. He was hospitalized with a reported head injury. 13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus. The boy had just bought a hot dog...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

14-year-old robbed of Lacoste bag at gunpoint in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 14-year-old boy was robbed Wednesday around 4:45 pm. in St. Louis City. The victim told officers the suspect pulled up next to him in an SUV at N. 16th Street & Mullanphy Street, pointed a handgun at him, and then demanded his black Lacoste bag. The teenager gave the man his bag and the suspect drove off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 dead after stabbing in Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) – A person was killed in Webster Groves Wednesday night. The victim, whose name has not been released, was found stabbed in the chest in the 100 block of Almentor Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Police said the person was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
KMOV

Firefighters battle North City fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in north St. Louis City Friday afternoon. The St. Louis Fire Department said a fire broke out at a brick building in the 1700 block of Marcus Avenue around 5:30 p.m. The department said the building was occupied and crews were searching for the residents.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton man accused of firing gun in domestic dispute

An Alton man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm remains at large, and Alton Police want to hear from you if you know where he may be. Police say they responded to the 900 block of Oakwood Housing Estates last Sunday morning for a report of shots fired. Their...
ALTON, IL
timesnewspapers.com

Man Charged With Murder Following Stabbing In Webster Groves

A man from the Benton Park area has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred Wednesday night in Webster Groves. Darryl Ingram, 44, of the 3400 block of Tennessee Avenue in St. Louis, was charged Thursday, Nov. 10, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney's Office. He is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond, according to an arrest warrant filed with the charges.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
5 On Your Side

Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to south St. Louis high school

ST. LOUIS — A student at a Saint Louis Public Schools high school was arrested Thursday after school security said he brought a loaded gun to school. In a letter to parents, Principal Kimberly Long of Nottingham Community Access and Job Training High School said the gun was found by safety officers Thursday morning. Long said the student said he brought the gun to school for protection after school because he has received "threats of violence in the surrounding neighborhood."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Police: 2 students ingest unknown substance at St. Louis middle school

ST. LOUIS — Two students were taken to a hospital after ingesting an unknown substance at a St. Louis middle school Thursday morning, police said. Officials were called to the North Side Community School in the 600 block of North Grand near Washington Avenue just past 11 a.m. after a child reportedly ingested an unknown substance. Nearly 50 minutes later, first responders returned to the school to treat another student.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish

ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
