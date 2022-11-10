A man from the Benton Park area has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred Wednesday night in Webster Groves. Darryl Ingram, 44, of the 3400 block of Tennessee Avenue in St. Louis, was charged Thursday, Nov. 10, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney's Office. He is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond, according to an arrest warrant filed with the charges.

WEBSTER GROVES, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO