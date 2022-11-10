Read full article on original website
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
IPS principal will become only Democratic freshman state senator in January
INDIANAPOLIS — Andrea Hunley is the only Democratic freshman senator joining the Indiana General Assembly in January. To take on the new role, Hunley will be stepping down after 10 years as an IPS principal. She said she’ll still be serving students, just in a different way and now in the halls of the Indiana Statehouse.
Democrat Mrvan holds onto northwest Indiana congressional seat
INDIANAPOLIS — Democrat Frank Mrvan won reelection to his northwestern Indiana congressional seat on Tuesday, surviving an expensive campaign in which Republicans made their first serious challenge in decades for the longtime Democratic stronghold. National Republicans had targeted first-term incumbent Mrvan for defeat as part of their push toward...
Indiana governor pitching state at UN climate conference
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Friday he has been focused on business while spending this week at the U.N. climate conference in Egypt. The Republican governor said that he has talked with corporate and foreign government leaders about the renewable energy investments being made in Indiana by the state and businesses — even amid skepticism among fellow Republicans in the state Legislature over such steps.
Fox 59
Monday night: Fertility clinic scandal rocks another family
FOX59 News broke the story that spawned an Emmy-nominated Netflix documentary. Now, another family has discovered the disturbing truth. Thursday at 10 p.m., Angela Ganote shares their surprising story — and how DNA doesn't define a family. Monday night: Fertility clinic scandal rocks another …. FOX59 News broke the...
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set, and the highly anticipated season begins on Nov. 7. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
Indiana Finally Looks Like a Big Ten Powerhouse Again
Indiana finally has a team worthy of its tradition.
University of Southern Indiana hires GEICO ‘Caveman’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — You may not recognize him at a glance, but the actor who played the “Caveman” in GEICO’s well-known commercial series has a new role in Evansville. The University of Southern Indiana announced McManus Woodend joined their English Department this fall as an Instructor in English, taking on the task of teaching rhetoric […]
‘It’s a part of who I am’: Former Colts punter turns to life on the farm
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Former Colts punter Hunter Smith now takes to a different type of field these days; he turns to life on his farm in Zionsville alongside his family. After finishing up his career in the NFL more than a decade ago, Smith began exploring next steps in life. For him, it centered around […]
Two Indiana high schools take 1st, 2nd at Bands of America Grand National Championships
INDIANAPOLIS — High school marching bands from across the country gathered at Lucas Oil Stadium over the weekend for Music for All's Bands of America Grand National Championships. The competition concluded Saturday night. Carmel and Avon High Schools took first and second place in the competition, respectively. Two other...
