WTHR

Democrat Mrvan holds onto northwest Indiana congressional seat

INDIANAPOLIS — Democrat Frank Mrvan won reelection to his northwestern Indiana congressional seat on Tuesday, surviving an expensive campaign in which Republicans made their first serious challenge in decades for the longtime Democratic stronghold. National Republicans had targeted first-term incumbent Mrvan for defeat as part of their push toward...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana governor pitching state at UN climate conference

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Friday he has been focused on business while spending this week at the U.N. climate conference in Egypt. The Republican governor said that he has talked with corporate and foreign government leaders about the renewable energy investments being made in Indiana by the state and businesses — even amid skepticism among fellow Republicans in the state Legislature over such steps.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Monday night: Fertility clinic scandal rocks another family

FOX59 News broke the story that spawned an Emmy-nominated Netflix documentary. Now, another family has discovered the disturbing truth. Thursday at 10 p.m., Angela Ganote shares their surprising story — and how DNA doesn't define a family. Monday night: Fertility clinic scandal rocks another …. FOX59 News broke the...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

University of Southern Indiana hires GEICO ‘Caveman’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — You may not recognize him at a glance, but the actor who played the “Caveman” in GEICO’s well-known commercial series has a new role in Evansville. The University of Southern Indiana announced McManus Woodend joined their English Department this fall as an Instructor in English, taking on the task of teaching rhetoric […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
