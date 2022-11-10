Ozarks First November Crime Tracker

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For people wondering what the day on Springfield’s police force looks like, here are all the types of reports that the Springfield Police Department filed during 24-hour periods.

Ozarks First is working to give readers an in-depth look at crime trends and what is happening in Springfield.

Oct. 31-Nov. 6

Oct. 31 , Monday — Reports of stealing from a vehicle reached their highest point on Halloween in the three weeks since we began recording this information. Auto thefts also spiked on this day compared to last week.

Nov. 1, Tuesday — Stealing reports reach a 9-day low.

Nov. 2, Wednesday — Abandoned vehicle calls are back up. This is the only day this week that there will be no stolen vehicle reports. Non-injury motor vehicle accidents doubled since yesterday. Stealing reports increased eightfold.

Nov. 3, Thursday — Domestic assaults and domestic disturbances have peaked. A false police report about a shooting at Hillcrest High School was filed today.

Nov. 4, Friday — This is the only day since we began recording reports on Oct. 10 that there were no abandoned vehicle reports. People leaving the scenes of motor vehicle accidents and stealing reports peaked.

Nov. 5, Saturday — Stealing reports dropped off drastically.

Nov. 6, Sunday — As usual, total reports dropped on Sunday. However, assault and drug activity reports reached their peak for the week.

Types of reports Mon., Oct. 31 Tue., Nov. 1 Wed., Nov. 2 Thu., Nov. 3 Fri., Nov. 4 Sat., Nov. 5 Sun., Nov. 6 Weekly Totals Abuse of 911 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Abandoned vehicle 4 3 11 9 0 8 7 42 Accident, industrial non-motor vehicle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Animal call 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Assault 3 5 4 1 2 4 6 25 Assault, domestic 5 5 5 6 0 0 5 26 Assault, life threat 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 Assist agency 0 0 2 1 0 1 0 4 Assist person 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Auto theft, stolen vehicle 6 3 0 5 1 3 1 19 Burglary, commercial 2 0 1 1 0 0 1 5 Burglary, residential 2 2 1 2 1 2 2 12 Check building 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Check vehicle 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 Check person 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 4 Check well-being 3 5 3 1 3 7 5 27 Child abuse, endangering 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 4 Child molestation 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Child pornography 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Civil 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 Deceased person 3 2 1 1 1 3 1 12 Disturbance, domestic 3 2 1 5 3 2 3 19 Disturbance, general 1 2 0 3 2 0 3 11 Driving while intoxicated 0 0 2 0 0 1 1 4 Driving while intoxicated, assault 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drugs, all activities 3 4 3 5 3 2 5 25 Elder abuse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Embezzlement 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fail to return borrowed vehicle 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 Fail to return leased property 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 False alarm 10 10 9 6 10 17 8 70 Fire 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 Found property 4 1 1 3 1 2 3 15 Forgery 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 3 Forgery, prescription 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fraudulently obtain controlled substance 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fraudulent use of a credit device 0 2 0 3 0 0 0 5 Harassment 1 0 2 3 1 1 0 8 Identity theft 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 Incomplete report entry 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 Indecent exposure 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 Juvenile situation, noncriminal 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 Liquor law violation 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 Littering, illegal dumping 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lost property 2 1 1 1 1 0 0 6 Mental health response 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 Miscellaneous, all other 3 3 6 2 2 2 3 21 Missing person, adult 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 Missing person, juvenile 2 0 2 1 0 2 1 8 Motor vehicle accident 13 8 16 7 6 6 3 59 Motor vehicle accident, injury 1 2 2 0 4 4 0 13 Motor vehicle accident, fatality 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Motor vehicle accident, leaving the scene 3 1 4 4 7 3 2 24 Motor vehicle accident, walk-in 1 6 1 5 3 0 0 16 Noise disturbance 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Order of protection violation 2 2 2 0 6 3 2 17 Prostitution 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rape 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 Rape/sodomy, statutory 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Receiving stolen property 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Recovered vehicle 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 3 Repossessed vehicle 6 2 1 4 2 3 1 19 Robbery, commercial 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 3 Robbery, individual 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 3 Sex offense, all except rape 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 Shots heard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stalking 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stalled vehicle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stealing 9 3 16 15 17 7 4 71 Stealing by deceit 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 Stealing from a vehicle 10 5 4 7 3 2 0 31 Suicide 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Traffic 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 Traffic, pursuit 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 Trespassing 7 3 4 5 2 3 1 25 Vandalism 7 8 1 3 5 3 3 30 Warrant arrest 6 8 3 7 7 4 0 35 Warrant, search 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Weapons violation 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 TOTALS 135 107 123 121 103 98 79 766 Courtesy of the Springfield Police Department

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.