James helps power No. 10 NC State past Mount St. Mary’s

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Aziaha James came off the bench to score 17 of her 19 points in the second half for No. 10 North Carolina State in its 86-38 romp over Mount St. Mary’s on Sunday. Diamond Johnson had 13 points and Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes both scored 11...
No. 1 North Carolina looks to improve vs. Gardner-Webb

Challenges have come early for No. 1 North Carolina. Those have developed from opponents and from coach Hubert Davis. The idea for the Tar Heels is to not accept anything that isn’t up to their expected standards. They’ll play their third straight home game to open the season when...
