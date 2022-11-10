This Sunday, Game Changer Wrestling makes its return to Milwaukee for GCW Wisconsin Death Trip, live from La Pica Lounge. This event is also coming off the heels of the Nick Gage Invitational 7 tournament, one of the staples of the independent wrestling powerhouse. GCW hasn’t been in the Wisconsin area since August of 2017 when the Danny Havoc’s Wisconsin Death Trip event was held. This featured everything from fans bringing weapons for wrestlers to use to light tubes, barbed wire, and beds of nails galore. What should fans expect heading into Sunday’s show? Take a deeper look at the card announced thus far and a few key bouts to keep an eye on.

