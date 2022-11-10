Read full article on original website
New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Crowned
Former WWE and IMPACT star wins the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at Hard Times 3 PPV
Tyrus (Former WWE Superstar Brodus Clay) is the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In the main event of Hard Times 3, Tyrus defeated now former champion Trevor Murdoch and former champion Matt Cardona in a three-way match. The finish had Murdoch hitting Cardona with a DDT on the cement floor. After Tyrus went back into the ring, he grabbed Murdoch and put him in the Tongan death grip, choke-slamming him to score the pinfall.
Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling. "Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.
WWE SmackDown Tonight: Full SmackDown Card & Preview (11/11/22)
WWE SmackDown tonight features the fallout from Crown Jewel including what could be next for Roman Reigns after his victory over Logan Paul this past weekend. Let’s take a look at what to expect from the WWE SmackDown card this week. WWE SmackDown Tonight – Full Card. Undisputed...
Scarlett Reacts To Fan Throwing Drink At Her During WWE Live Event
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are looking to become a mainstay on the SmackDown brand. Their chemistry and unorthodox presence on-screen makes them a must-watch attraction on the blue brand. However, an unfortunate fan incident happened with Scarlett happened during a recent WWE live event. Scarlett Bordeaux faced an unfortunate...
Roman Reigns Reacts to The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown opened up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over The New Day. With the win, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days and will officially break The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
November 16 Dynamite Card Announcements: Trios Title Match, MJF, Jon Moxley, And More
AEW is loading up the card for the last dynamite before full gear. The November 16 Dynamite lineup is sure to light the fuse. During the November 11 episode of AEW Rampage, the broadcast team announced several matches for the show. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will team up to face Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli before the four men collide in a title match at AEW Full Gear. Plus, the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament will continue with a semi-final match between Ethan Page and Bandido. Page defeated Eddie Kingston on the November 9 episode while Bandido beat RUSH on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage.
#AndNEW: Title Changes at NWA Hard Times in New Orleans
On November 12, the National Wrestling Alliance held NWA Hard Times in New Orleans, live from the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center. Pre-show bouts included, this event featured a total of 16 matches, 10 of which saw championships defended. Heading into what has become a regular event for the NWA, fans wondered which titles, if any, would switch hands. By the end of the night, 3 titles found new owners. Here’s what to know about the title changes that took place at NWA Hard Times 3.
Matt Hardy Gives His Take On Jeff Jarrett Joining AEW
Matt Hardy has given his opinion on what it means for AEW to have a Hall of Famer like Jeff Jarrett in the company. When WWE and Impact/TNA Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made his AEW Dynamite debut on November 2nd, he became a part of an on-screen storyline while also taking on a role behind the scenes as AEW’s Director of Business Development.
WWE Announces The Undertaker Event for Royal Rumble Weekend
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is headed to San Antonio, TX for Royal Rumble Weekend. WWE has announced the next “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW” for Friday, January 27 from Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio. This is the night before the Royal Rumble. Tickets for...
Full match: Roman Reigns vs. Big E from WWE Survivor Series 2021
John Doe I don't get why he's completely focused on Goldberg though. There's the promoter that still had him have that hardcore match that had him taking unprotected chair shots to the head after he got the... Bret Hart on wishing he stayed in WWE: "I probably wouldn’t have had...
“I’m Sorry We Have To Do This” – Former WWE Champion Recalls Being Fired By Vince McMahon
Throughout his four decades as the CEO and Chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Vince McMahon consistently would give his closest associates the duty of releasing superstars from the roster — rarely did McMahon fire talent himself. However, back in 2010, Vince McMahon decided to personally inform someone that...
Trevor Murdoch Comments On Nick Aldis' NWA Departure: There's Two Sides To Every Story
Trevor Murdoch talks about Nick Aldis leaving the National Wrestling Alliance. For several years, Nick Aldis was the face of the NWA revival. recently, Nick announced that he would be leaving the NWA and entering free agency in January 2023. This decision for Nick came after months of tension with Billy Corgan, the president of the National Wrestling Alliance.
Preview: GCW Wisconsin Death Trip (11/13/22) – Card, Start Time, How to Watch
This Sunday, Game Changer Wrestling makes its return to Milwaukee for GCW Wisconsin Death Trip, live from La Pica Lounge. This event is also coming off the heels of the Nick Gage Invitational 7 tournament, one of the staples of the independent wrestling powerhouse. GCW hasn’t been in the Wisconsin area since August of 2017 when the Danny Havoc’s Wisconsin Death Trip event was held. This featured everything from fans bringing weapons for wrestlers to use to light tubes, barbed wire, and beds of nails galore. What should fans expect heading into Sunday’s show? Take a deeper look at the card announced thus far and a few key bouts to keep an eye on.
Preview: EVE WrestleQueendom V (11/13/22) – Full Card, Start Time, How to Watch
Pro-Wrestling: EVE hosts its biggest show of the year, WrestleQueendom V, this weekend. The card is packed with the finest female talent from the United Kingdom taking on their Japanese counterparts. Here we bring you essential information such as the EVE WrestleQueendom V full card and how to watch.WrestleQueendom V has been deemed too big for just one show, so EVE will run separate shows in the afternoon and evening of Sunday, November 13.
Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Title
Bray Wyatt’s Eye Watering WWE Contract Revealed
Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at the conclusion of Extreme Rules, marking his first appearance for the sports entertainment since being let go in July 2021. He’s remained a constant fixture within the company ever since, being the number one babyface on Friday Night SmackDown and a top merchandise seller.
SPOILERS for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX
According to PWInsider, as of 12:00 pm ET, below are the planned competitors for the WWE Smackdown World Cup Tournament, which begins on tonight’s show. The winner will go on to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship, currently held by GUNTHER. -Braun Strowman. -Shinsuke Nakamura. -Sami Zayn. -Santos Escobar. -Rey...
Jim Cornette Thinks WWE Star Could Be One Of The “Most Believable Wrestlers” In The Business
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette praised Bray Wyatt for his ability to make everything he’s part of so believable:. “So Bray Wyatt comes out and gets in the ring. And again, like I praised him, and I’ve been...
WWE Teases Romantic Storyline For Emma On SmackDown
On the action-packed November 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown," Shotzi Blackheart won a #1 contenders match to be named the next challenger for Ronda Rousey's Smackdown Women's Championship. After the match, Emma caught up with Shotzi in a backstage segment that eventually saw Shayna Baszler choke out the #1 contender on behalf of Rousey, setting up a singles match between the two for next week's episode of "SmackDown."
