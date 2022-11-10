Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Georgia group helps turn unused roadsides into solar fields
LAGRANGE — When Harriet Anderson Langford and Allie Kelly drive the stretch of Interstate 85 in west Georgia known as the Ray C. Anderson Memorial Highway, they see plenty of their own handiwork to admire. The highway is named for Langford’s dad, Ray Anderson, the founder of carpet manufacturer...
claytoncountyga.gov
EXTERNAL: NEWS RELEASE: Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite for Emergency Rental Assistance
Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite. (Clayton County, GA)- Clayton County residents impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19), can apply in-person for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding for rent and utilities. Representatives from Melanated Pearl Corporation, Clayton County Community Service Authority, and Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will help residents complete applications and upload the required documents onsite Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:
WXIA 11 Alive
Company announces plan to bring $2.6 billion battery plant to Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Norwegian battery maker is poised to set up shop in Coweta County, announcing plans on Friday for a plant that is expected to bring with it 720 jobs and $2.6 billion in investment by the end of the decade. Freyr, the company, said Friday...
thecitymenus.com
Gov. Kemp: Battery Manufacturer to Invest $2.57B, Create Over 700 Jobs in Coweta County
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that FREYR Battery, a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will invest $2.57 billion into Georgia’s sustainable technology ecosystem and create 723 new jobs over the next seven years at a manufacturing facility in Coweta County. “Job creators and innovators from...
Newnan Times-Herald
Battery manufacturing facility to invest $2.57 billion in Coweta County
A stunning $2.57 billion dollar investment from a Norwegian battery developer aims to create more than 700 new jobs over the next six years in Coweta County. FREYR Battery, a producer of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility and marine applications, announced plans Friday to create its facility at the Bridgeport industrial park site near Exit 41.
WTVM
Davis Broadcasting to hold 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and Davis Broadcasting, Inc. is preparing for its 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway event. On Monday, Nov. 21, turkeys will be given out at the following location:. 10 a.m. at Frank Chester Rec Center parking lot (1441 Benning Drive) Noon at Shirley...
Pig found hoofin’ around in Fayette County neighborhood
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — It was a not so ty-pig-cal Monday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One animal pig’ed the right place to go hiding in south Fayette County. Deputies received a call stating that the domesticated pig was found in the...
WTVM
11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade to be held Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Veterans Day is here, and the Tri-City is gearing up to celebrate and honor those who’ve served. The 11th Annual Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. Several organizations, bands, military personnel and city representative will be featured...
Muscogee County School District closes offices and schools for Veterans Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District is closing its offices and schools on Friday, Nov. 11. A Facebook post says the closure is in observance of Veterans Day. To find out more on what’s happening in your area, visit WRBL’s local news page.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan’s Christmas parade taking applications
The city of Newnan’s annual Christmas parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. in downtown. The city is taking applications for participation in the parade through Friday, Nov. 18. There is a non-refundable $45 fee due with the application. Application packets are available at https://www.newnanga.gov/DocumentCenter/View/707/2022-Parade-Application-Packet-PDF?bidId .
Columbus Civic Center to host Thanksgiving food drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In partnership with Feeding the Valley, the Columbus Civic Center will hold its third annual Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Columbus Civic Center’s Marketing Manager Kanise Wiggins says the drive starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. or while supplies last. Food distribution will be in […]
thecitymenus.com
FLEXTC Celebrates Ground Breaking in Villa Rica
The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a groundbreaking for FLEXTC. FLEXTC’s new location will be at 99 HD Williams Industrial Drive in Villa Rica. For more information, please call (770) 333-1886. You can also click here to visit FLEXTC’s website. For more information on the Carroll...
WTVM
Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 88 acres will be home to two dozen new retail shops. Arby’s and Popeyes are already open, but they won’t be the only food options. Some food options will be next to the new eight-acre Publix. “We’ve got great clips going, their lash...
Government Technology
Georgia Lands New Gigantic $2.6B Electric Battery Plant
(TNS) — A gigantic battery cell production facility is coming to metro Atlanta and will create hundreds of new jobs, state officials announced Friday morning. Freyr Battery, a Norway-based clean-tech company named after a Norse god, will invest $2.57 billion in Georgia by building a plant on a 368-acre site in Coweta County, according to a news release. The company said it will produce Lithium-Ion battery cell, which can be used for stationary energy storage, electric mobility and additional applications.
WATCH LIVE: Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald tracks Nicole’s impact on the south east
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald takes a look at Nicole’s impact through our region.
Newnan officer fired, charged with DUI in crash on way to work
An officer with the Newnan Police Department was fired after he crashed his vehicle Friday on his way to work and charge...
Newnan officer arrested and fired following wreck in patrol car
NEWNAN, Ga. — An officer in Newnan was arrested and fired after he got into a single-car crash under suspicion of DUI, according to the department on Saturday. Newnan Police Department said an officer was driving to work in his department-issued patrol car on Friday around 5:34 p.m. when they got into a wreck. No other vehicles were involved, and the department said it happened around 5410 GA. on Highway 54.
Muscogee County announces early in-person voting dates, site for Georgia U.S. Senate runoff
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We are less than four weeks from the crucial Georgia U.S. Senate runoff. The Muscogee County Elections and Registrations Office is looking forward – and backward. The local elections office still has to audit and certify Tuesday’s results, but with the clock ticking on the December 6th runoff, preparations are in […]
One dead, two others injured in shooting at West Point Depot
Update 11/13: Authorities have confirmed one person has died and two others are injured following a shooting at the West Point Depot Saturday night. Authorities say 53-year-old Terrance Holloway was killed in the shooting. The identities and condition of the two other victims are unknown at this time. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this […]
fox5atlanta.com
Warrant: Man recorded video of polling machines, slapped Cobb County voter
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man went to jail after an incident at a Mableton polling location on Election Day, according to an arrest warrant. Law enforcement said Jesse Hunt was using his phone to take video of polling machines. The document states a poll worker told him to put his phone away, but he refused.
