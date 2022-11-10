Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Five of Six Nebraska Municipalities Vote in Favor of Banning Abortion
(KMAland) -- Voters in five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances banning abortion care in this week's midterm elections, but reproductive health care advocates said more significant threats are likely to come in the new legislative session. Scout Richters, senior legal and policy counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska, said the...
Kearney Hub
Skala: Voting for freedom from COVID-19
I’m responding today to a column in Tuesday’s Kearney Hub by State Sen. Tom Brewer, who disagrees with the Department of Defense’s mandate requiring members of the National Guard to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Brewer — a decorated military veteran whose district spreads from Broken Bow to...
KSNB Local4
Adams Central School board election up in the air... for now
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central school patrons may have to wait before they learn who will sit on the school board. Four candidates were running for three seats on the board, including incumbents David Johnson, Greg Mucklow, Tim O’Dey and challenger Derek Uhrmacher. Unofficial results from Adams County show O’Dey and Uhrmacher with the most votes for two of those seats. But for the third seat, Mucklow has only three more votes than Johnson.
KSNB Local4
Panel answers questions about Hastings Casino possibilities
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The League of Women voters gathered in the Adams County YWCA on Friday afternoon to bring their questions and concerns about the proposed Hastings Casino. Fielding those questions was a panel of three people connected with the project two from a city perspective and one who...
iheart.com
Company accused of child labor violations in Nebraska, Minnesota
(Grand Island, NE) -- A food safety and food plant sanitation company is accused of violating child labor laws in Nebraska and Minnesota. Packers Sanitation Services is a cleaning and sanitation company that provides contract work at slaughtering and meat packing establishments throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Labor says the company is accused of violations at plants in Grand Island, Nebraska, Worthington, Minnesota and Marshall, Minnesota. The Department of Labor alleges that Packers Sanitation Services employed at least 31 minors to work in dangerous conditions in those locations.
Labor Dept. alleges 'oppressive child labor' at Nebraska packing plant
The U.S. Department of Labor has asked the U.S. District Court for Nebraska in Lincoln to issue "a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc. LTD.
Kearney Hub
Honoring Our Veterans: Roofing and siding company has mission to help veterans
Veteran Roofing is on a mission. According to the company’s founder, John Larson, “our mission is to provide the best quality roofing and siding services in Grand Island, Kearney and Hastings, while also supporting veterans.”. Larson has a long history of service and patriotism. He spent 11 years...
Kearney Hub
Complaint alleges child labor violations by sanitation company at Grand Island meatpacking plant
The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a complaint in federal court against a sanitation company for reportedly employing minors as young as 13 to clean hazardous equipment on the kill floor at a Grand Island meatpacking plant. The court issued a temporary restraining order Thursday after receiving the complaint.
KSNB Local4
Former Hall County officer fights lung cancer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Friends, family, and community members gathered to support a Grand Island serviceman. They all came to Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island for Pilo Casarez’s fundraiser event. Pilo worked as a corrections officer for Hall County for 13 years, and is fighting stage four-lung cancer. The...
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Caleb Daniel Kleewein, 27, North Platte and Cassidy Reise Eggers, 25, North Platte. Michael James Wright, 32, North Platte and Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, 39, North Platte. Brian Michael Smith, 36, North Platte and Vanessa Amilia Delso, 34, North Platte. Dwayne Douglas Wolford, 46, North Platte and Heather Nicole Stutler, 41,...
Sand Hills Express
County Clerk Releases Official Election Results for Custer County
BROKEN BOW – The Custer County Clerk’s Office has released the official election results from the 2022 midterm election. Custer County’s voter turnout was 58.14%, with 4,524 total ballots cast. Winners are indicated with an asterisk (*). Board of Education Anselmo-Merna District #15 (Vote for THREE) *Tom...
Kearney Hub
Lopers end regular season with 42-0 win over RiverHawks
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team ran for 357 yards, got a pick six from defensive end Baylor Hellmuth and forced seven punts to blank Northeastern State, 42-0, Saturday afternoon in Tahlequah, Okla. This was the regular-season finale for both teams. UNK (8-3) could...
Kearney Hub
North Platte veteran receives free smile makeover from Heartland Oral Surgery
KEARNEY — Tim Sanders has dedicated his life to helping his fellow veterans, and now he is receiving a little help in return. Sanders and Alicia Small are Marine Corps veteran who started the nonprofit organization Sacred Oath in North Platte with an aim to help reduce veteran suicide. Small nominated Sanders for the Heartland Oral Surgery and Dental Implant’s Veteran Smile Makeover.
Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said.
Kearney Hub
Girls in Troop 339G love the adventure of Scouts USA
KEARNEY — Every Monday, late in the afternoon, Stefanie Hoefs and her daughter Adellyn, 14, drive from their home in Arapahoe to Kearney for a meeting of Troop 339G. It’s not Girl Scouts. It’s what used to be known as Boy Scouts USA. In 2019, it was renamed Scouts USA and was opened up to both girls and boys.
Kearney Hub
Washburn's edge over Lopers continues as Ichabods win MIAA Tourney title
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Sophomore outside hitter Jalyn Stevenson had 17 kills and 18 digs and redshirt freshman middle hitter Austin Broadie had a match-high 18 kills to help 20th-ranked Washburn beat 12th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney 25-18, 19-25, 25-22, 25-20 in the MIAA Tournament Championship Saturday night in St. Joseph, Missouri.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for misused of social security number
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 63-year-old central Nebraska man will serve prison time for misusing a social security number. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Thursday that Jose Bahena Sanchez, formerly of Grand Island, was sentenced in Lincoln by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard. Bahena Sanchez was sentenced to...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island football ends season in Class A Semifinal loss to Westside
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Grand Island faced off against Class A top-seed Omaha Westside for a shot at a State Championship berth Friday. It was a rematch from earlier in the year, but unfortunately had the same result for the Islanders. The Warriors won 38-7 to end the...
KSNB Local4
Council paves way for Conestoga Mall development with blight declaration
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The future of development at the Conestoga Mall area in Grand Island fell on a vote during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Council members voted 9 to 1 to approve declaring 78.45 acres as Blighted and Substandard. The area is located in the northwest part of the city between 13th Street and State Street and between Webb Road and Highway 281, including the mall.
Kearney Hub
UNK women roll over cold-shooting Minnesota-Crookston
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team certainly didn’t come out on fire, but the Lopers didn’t have any trouble toasting a colder-than-ice Minnesota Crookston, 69-49, in the first night of the UNK Tournament presented by the Big Apple Fun Center. The...
