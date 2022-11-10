Read full article on original website
Tyrus Celebrates NWA World Title Win
As NWA Hard Times 3 came to a close last night, the National Wrestling Alliance found themselves with a new World Heavyweight Champion: Tyrus. "The training the focus, the sacrifice," Tyrus wrote on Twitter. The new champion credited training alone, "living in the gym" instead of the fridge, and copious film study for his victory over former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch, as well as former champion Matt Cardona. Tyrus pinned then-champion Murdoch to win the title, much to the chagrin of Cardona, who was stripped of the NWA Title in June due to injury.
Liv Morgan Hangs Out With 'Scary' AEW Star
The spooky season may officially be over, but Liv Morgan still likes to keep the spirit alive. Following her recent appearance on USA's Networks "Chucky" series — which saw her character get murdered by the titular killer doll — Morgan has met another "scary" character. This time, it was "The Living Dead Girl."
Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Title At Hard Times 3
The NWA has been grabbing the headlines lately, most notably due to the fallout between company officials and Nick Aldis, who was suspended after handing in his notice and criticizing the promotion. However, the company aired its Hard Times 3 pay-per-view on Saturday, November 12 from Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana, and a new NWA World Heavyweight Champion was crowned.
AEW Star Kind Of Reminds Matt Hardy Of Eddie Guerrero
The late, great Eddie Guerrero is one of the most fondly-remembered wrestlers from the 1990s and early 2000s, and one whose life was cut tragically short. During a recent tribute episode of the "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast dedicated to Guerrero, Hardy had many kind things to say about "Latino Heat," including a positive comparison between the legendary Guerrero and one of today's top performers.
WWE Seemingly Sets Up War Games Main Event For Survivor Series
For the first time ever, WWE will present two WarGames matches at the marquee Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26. It was previously confirmed that Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and two partners will take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and a partner in the women's WarGames match. Now, it appears we know the direction for the men's five-on-five match.
Backstage News On Which WWE Show Mustafa Ali Is Assigned To
The "SmackDown" World Cup Tournament to determine GUNTHER's next challenger for the WWE Intercontinental Championship kicked off this week when Japan's Shinsuke Nakamura took on Mexico's Santos Escobar of Legado del Fantasma. Then it was America versus India when Braun Strowman faced Jinder Mahal. Next week, the action continues when Ricochet is pitted against Pakistan's Mustafa Ali in another first-round match. But does this mean that Ali, a member of the "Raw"roster, will be making a permanent home on the blue brand?
'WWE SmackDown' Star Reacts To Pee-Wee Herman Comparisons
Pee-wee Herman and WWE might not be two things that most people put together, but after the latest "WWE SmackDown," that is exactly what many fans have been doing to Legado Del Fantasma member Joaquin Wilde. This is due to the suit that he chose to wear on the show, with many people relating it to the classic grey number that Herman would often wear with the red bow tie.
Andre The Giant And Robin Wright's Relationship On The Princess Bride Explained
André the Giant, in real life known as André René Roussimoff, lived a challenging life. He would be the center of attention anywhere he'd go as people couldn't help but stare at the 7-foot-4-inch giant, which was something that irritated him. But, on the sets of "The...
Deonna Purrazzo And Former WWE Star Get Married
"The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo walked down a different kind of aisle this week. On Thursday, Purrazzo and fellow Impact Wrestling star Steve Maclin officially tied the knot, according to her Instagram Stories. The couple, who got engaged in February, finally celebrated their wedding on November 10 — Purrazzo wanted a fall wedding, as Maclin revealed in speaking with Sports Illustrated. In addition, the date happened to be the birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, in which Maclin previously served.
Ari Daivari Tried To Get Vince McMahon To Re-Hire This WWE Star
Ari Daivari is one of many stars to have made the leap over from WWE to AEW. Performing in WWE from 2016 until 2021, Daivari wrestled mainly on "205 Live," and while the Cruiserweight brand has become defunct since his release, Daivari recently revealed that he once attempted to talk Vince McMahon into rehiring his brother, former TNA X-Division Champion Shawn Daivari.
Nick Aldis Says The NWA Is 'A Toxic Brand'
A day after NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view, Nick Aldis took to Instagram to express his feelings about the promotion and its pay-per-view. Aldis called "NWA a toxic brand" in a message to his Instagram subscribers. "I hope now you see why it was important to me to let you...
WWE Superstar Reveals They Watched Undertaker's Boneyard Match Live
The Undertaker's final ever wrestling match was a truly unique one due to the fact it was a cinematic bout. The Deadman hung up his boots after defeating AJ Styles in the main event of WWE's WrestleMania 36 night one main event in the first-ever Boneyard match. That got created due to COVID-19, and only a tight crew were allowed to be part of the filming and creation of the iconic match.
Bow Wow Takes Shot At Jade Cargill
Rapper and former child star Bow Wow continues to build up the online feud between himself and AEW star Jade Cargill. Over the last several weeks, Bow Wow and Cargill have gone back and forth on Twitter, with even Tony Khan himself making note of the interactions. This morning, Bow Wow tweeted at Cargill following AEW's recent show in Boston. "Yo @Jade_Cargill so you was at the same arena yesterday that im playing tonight and skipped outta town so fast," Bow Wow wrote. "I wanted to see that slow ass kick in person. Oh im sorry.. good morning."
Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling. "Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.
Lio Rush Reflects On His WWE Release
In the eight years Lio Rush has been competing inside the squared circle, he has accomplished some big things. "The Man of the Hour" was regularly featured on WWE's main roster as the mouthpiece for Bobby Lashley before being shifted to "NXT," where he would go on to capture the "NXT" Cruiserweight Championship. At the time of his transition to WWE's developmental brand, reports emerged that Rush had rubbed some people the wrong way backstage with his attitude. With that experience behind him, Rush stopped by "Say Less" to reflect on how he handled himself during his WWE run, which ended with his release in 2020.
Nick Aldis Makes It Perfectly Clear If His NWA Exit Is A Work
The story that arguably took up the most airtime this week was former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis announcing his upcoming departure from the company, and the ensuing fallout that included a suspension, and more statements from Aldis which drew responses back from NWA President and Smashing Pumpkins lead singer, Billy Corgan. At one point this week, Corgan even claimed that Aldis was "working his own angle" regarding the situation.
Bruiser Brody Gave Jim Duggan Advice That Changed His Whole Career
"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan's career might have looked a lot differently, had it not been for a character-altering piece of advice Bruiser Brody once gave him backstage. In a new interview with the Albany, New York newspaper "The Times Union", Duggan opened up about his life and career ahead of an appearance at The Linda WAMC's Performing Arts Studio this Sunday for his "2x4 Tour." Duggan's tour features the longtime professional wrestling star sitting down with fans for a no holds barred-like storytelling and Q-and-A session where he recounts tales from his career.
MJF Set To Return To AEW Programming
The road to Full Gear is nearing its conclusion. The upcoming November 16th episode of "AEW Dynamite" will be the go-home show ahead of the upcoming Full Gear PPV, and it has been confirmed by the company that MJF will be making an appearance. MJF is currently the number one...
MJF Flaunts His Physique 8 Days Out From AEW Full Gear
MJF will have arguably the biggest match of his career up to this point in eight days when he takes on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear. MJF received this opportunity at the title due to his winning of the Casino Ladder Match at All Out 2022 — a match he won with the help of a faction known as The Firm. Led by Stokely Hathaway, The Firm recently turned on MJF on an episode of "Dynamite," leading the "Salt of the Earth" to not appear in person until he and Moxley's match on November 19.
Shibata Opens Up About Returning To Action In AEW After Brutal Injury
Katsuyori Shibata shocked the world when he appeared on the November 2 edition of "AEW Dynamite" and challenged Orange Cassidy to a match for Cassidy's All-Atlantic Championship. The two faced off in a highly-competitive and entertaining match on "Rampage," in which Cassidy spoiled Shibata's first AEW match and was victorious.
