In the eight years Lio Rush has been competing inside the squared circle, he has accomplished some big things. "The Man of the Hour" was regularly featured on WWE's main roster as the mouthpiece for Bobby Lashley before being shifted to "NXT," where he would go on to capture the "NXT" Cruiserweight Championship. At the time of his transition to WWE's developmental brand, reports emerged that Rush had rubbed some people the wrong way backstage with his attitude. With that experience behind him, Rush stopped by "Say Less" to reflect on how he handled himself during his WWE run, which ended with his release in 2020.

1 DAY AGO