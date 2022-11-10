ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: WR Keenan Allen, WR Keelan Doss, K Dustin Hopkins, OT Trey Pipkins, LB Chris Rumph, QB Easton Stick, WR Mike Williams. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: DE Arik Armstead, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, DE Samson Ebukam, LB Curtis Robinson, DE Kemoko Turay, OT Nick Zakelj.
In return to Green Bay, McCarthy’s 4th-down call goes wrong

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas’ coach, Mike McCarthy didn’t exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol’ days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired, going for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal.
Justin Fields rushes for 147 yards in another Bears loss

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields is collecting NFL records in his second season with the Chicago Bears. It just doesn’t mean all that much to him, not with all the losses piling up. Fields threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more TDs on Sunday against the...
Allen’s miscues, Jefferson’s big day help Vikings beat Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL’s best teams, and the Minnesota Vikings completed their rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 on Sunday.
Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill and the rest of the banged-up Tennessee Titans know opposing defenses start game plans around stopping two-time NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. Turns out an aching Tannehill and a patchwork defense were more than enough against the struggling Denver Broncos. Tannehill returned after...
TE Brate active for Bucs’ game against Seahawks in Germany

MUNICH (AP) — Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate is active for Tampa Bay’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany on Sunday in his return from a neck injury. Brate, who also sustained a concussion earlier in the season, hasn’t played in a month but practiced all week. He has 13 receptions for 114 yards in five games this season.
Today in Sports History-Howe becomes goal scoring leader

1943 — Sid Luckman of the Chicago Bears becomes the first pro to pass for more than 400 yards (433) and seven touchdowns in a 56-7 victory over the New York Giants. 1964 — Gus Johnson and Walt Bellamy become the first NBA teammates to score 40 points apiece as the Baltimore Bullets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 127-115. Johnson has 41 points, Bellamy 40.
