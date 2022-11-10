Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
'Humble-pied': Mike McCarthy stands by OT gamble, but Cowboys' loss to Packers sends glaring message about postseason viability
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Micah Parsons called his teammates' performance, or lack thereof, “disgusting.”. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones referenced the “frustration” six times in a span of 4 minutes and 2 seconds. Quarterback Dak Prescott sat on the stool of his visitor’s locker with his...
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: WR Keenan Allen, WR Keelan Doss, K Dustin Hopkins, OT Trey Pipkins, LB Chris Rumph, QB Easton Stick, WR Mike Williams. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: DE Arik Armstead, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, DE Samson Ebukam, LB Curtis Robinson, DE Kemoko Turay, OT Nick Zakelj.
WTOP
In return to Green Bay, McCarthy’s 4th-down call goes wrong
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas’ coach, Mike McCarthy didn’t exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol’ days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired, going for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal.
WTOP
Justin Fields rushes for 147 yards in another Bears loss
CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields is collecting NFL records in his second season with the Chicago Bears. It just doesn’t mean all that much to him, not with all the losses piling up. Fields threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more TDs on Sunday against the...
WTOP
Allen’s miscues, Jefferson’s big day help Vikings beat Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL’s best teams, and the Minnesota Vikings completed their rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 on Sunday.
Justin Herbert goes from efficient to ineffective after helmet hit derails momentum
Justin Herbert started strong only to struggle in the second half after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in the Chargers' 22-16 loss to the 49ers.
WTOP
Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill and the rest of the banged-up Tennessee Titans know opposing defenses start game plans around stopping two-time NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. Turns out an aching Tannehill and a patchwork defense were more than enough against the struggling Denver Broncos. Tannehill returned after...
WTOP
TE Brate active for Bucs’ game against Seahawks in Germany
MUNICH (AP) — Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate is active for Tampa Bay’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany on Sunday in his return from a neck injury. Brate, who also sustained a concussion earlier in the season, hasn’t played in a month but practiced all week. He has 13 receptions for 114 yards in five games this season.
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Howe becomes goal scoring leader
1943 — Sid Luckman of the Chicago Bears becomes the first pro to pass for more than 400 yards (433) and seven touchdowns in a 56-7 victory over the New York Giants. 1964 — Gus Johnson and Walt Bellamy become the first NBA teammates to score 40 points apiece as the Baltimore Bullets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 127-115. Johnson has 41 points, Bellamy 40.
Comments / 0