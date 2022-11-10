Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine president accuses Russia of ‘atrocities’ in Kherson
YUZHNE, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is accusing Russian forces of having committed “the same atrocities as in other regions of our country” before they were forced to pull out from the strategic southern city of Kherson and its surrounds. In his nightly video...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: race to restore power and water in Kherson; murdered civilians found, Zelenskiy says
Kherson’s mayor says humanitarian situation is ‘severe’; Zelenskiy accuses Russian soldiers of more than 400 war crimes
Zelenskiy says investigators document more than 400 Russian war crimes in Kherson
KHERSON, Ukraine, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russian soldiers of committing war crimes and killing civilians in Kherson, parts of which were retaken by Ukraine's army last week after Russia pulled out.
France's Macron leaves door ajar to proscribe Iran's Guards as more sanctions come
PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday more targeted European Union sanctions on Iranian officials would be adopted and he left the door open to the bloc designating Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) a terrorist organisation.
UK and France sign $74 million agreement to tackle illegal migration
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Britain and France have signed an agreement worth 72.2 million euros ($74.50 million) in 2022/23 to tackle the problem of illegal immigrants crossing the English Channel in small boats, the British government said on Monday.
Britain, France sign deal to boost cooperation on illegal migration
PARIS/LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Britain and France on Monday signed an agreement worth 72.2 million euros ($74.5 million) over the coming year to ramp up efforts to stop illegal migrants from making perilous journeys across the Channel.
G20 news – live: Biden and Xi meet in Bali ‘to lay out red lines’ over Taiwan
US president Joe Biden will hold an in-person meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping today for the first time since being elected to the White House nearly two years ago.The world’s two most powerful leaders will meet in Bali, Indonesia on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit for talks on issues ranging from Beijing’s aggression towards Taiwan to Russia's war on Ukraine.Biden is expected to push for a commitment to maintaining "peace and stability" in Taiwan. as China has repeatedly stated its goal of "reunifying" with the island, by force if necessary. Although the two...
China 'helping' Cambodia with naval base upgrade -foreign ministry
BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China said on Monday the country is helping Cambodia upgrade its naval base, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday. "It is a normal exchange," Mao Ning told a regular media briefing.
WTOP
Democrats keep control of Senate for 2 more years, dashing Republican hopes of a wave sweeping them into majority
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats keep control of Senate for 2 more years, dashing Republican hopes of a wave sweeping them into majority. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
France, UK sign new deal on thwarting migrant Channel crossings
France and the UK on Monday signed a new agreement to work together to stop migrants crossing the Channel to England in small boats, a source of huge bilateral tension. Migration has been a particular bone of contention with London accusing Paris of not doing enough to stop migrants crossing the Channel, charges fiercely rejected by French officials.
Comments / 0