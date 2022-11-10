Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kyrie Irving Won't Return from Suspension for Lakers Game, Jacque Vaughn Says
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters Saturday that suspended guard Kyrie Irving will not play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Nets governor Joe Tsai told Brian Lewis of the New York Post that Irving "still has work to do" before being reinstated. The Nets suspended Irving for...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: Immanuel Quickley Subject of Calls From Multiple Teams
The New York Knicks have reportedly received calls from "several teams" asking about the trade availability of third-year guard Immanuel Quickley. SNY's Ian Begley reported Saturday the Knicks may be hesitant to move Quickley but noted rival NBA front offices believe New York will "consider trading off at least one of the young players on their roster as the deadline approaches" in February.
Bleacher Report
Woj: 'Skepticism' Kyrie Irving Returns to Nets for Upcoming Lakers, Kings Games
Even though Kyrie Irving's suspension could end after Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, there's reportedly still uncertainty over when he will return to the court. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is "skepticism Irving will be in position to return" for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers or...
Bleacher Report
LaMelo Ball to Make Season Debut for Hornets vs. Heat After Ankle Injury
The Charlotte Hornets announced that point guard LaMelo Ball will make his 2022-23 season debut Saturday night against the Miami Heat after recovering from a left ankle sprain,. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news earlier Saturday before the Hornets made it official. Ball suffered the ankle sprain during a preseason...
Bleacher Report
Grading Every NBA Team's Top Under-25 Player So Far
Gather 'round, kids. It's time to discuss the NBA's, well, kids. Report card-style grades are always awkward. And by "awkward," I mean incendiary. Grading rubrics can be inexact and ambiguous, and the responses usually skew toward "What the hell, this is too low for My Favorite Player X!" or "Why did Not My Favorite Player Y get such a high mark when they're averaging fewer points per game than My Favorite Player X?!"
Bleacher Report
Joel Embiid Drops 59, Amazes Twitter With Historic Stat Line in 76ers' Win Over Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid had been slowed by an illness earlier this season, but he proved that he's fully recovered with his most dominant performance of the year on Sunday. Embiid poured in 59 points while adding 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks to lead the...
Bleacher Report
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane Lauded as 'Best Backcourt in the League' After Win vs. Wolves
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined for 52 points to carry the Memphis Grizzlies to a 114-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. It marked the fifth win in the past six games for the Grizz, which improved to 9-4 overall. Either Morant or Bane has led the team in scoring in all but one of its games so far during the 2022-23 season.
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: NBA Execs Discussing Possibility of Nets Tearing Down Roster with Trades
Some NBA executives reportedly believe the Brooklyn Nets will consider tearing down their roster with major in-season trades. Appearing on NBA Crosscourt, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst discussed the Nets' situation and their perception across the league:. Windhorst noted that people in the league are discussing whether the Nets might...
De’Aaron Fox on getting his Kings back to .500 with Sunday’s 122-115 win over the Warriors
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about his observations of Sunday’s 122-115 victory over the Warriors, playing Golden State for the third time in the season’s first 12 games, the incredible performance from Domantas Sabonis, the hard coaching from Mike Brown and seeing fans don band-aids on their faces to support […]
Bleacher Report
Which Teams are Best Fits for Bucks' Grayson Allen amid Latest NBA Trade Rumors?
Grayson Allen is in his second season with the Milwaukee Bucks, and he's been an integral part of the team's starting lineup since arriving in a trade from the Memphis Grizzlies in August 2021. But soon, the 27-year-old guard may be on the move again. According to Jake Fischer of...
Bleacher Report
Miami Heat Terminate Relationship with FTX After Crypto Exchange's Bankruptcy Filing
The Miami Heat announced that they are in the process of terminating their relationship with FTX Crypto Exchange after it filed for bankruptcy. FTX purchased the naming rights to the Heat's arena for $135 million, and the stadium became known as FTX Arena beginning in June 2021. The building will...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Ripped by NBA Twitter for Franchise-Worst Start After Loss to Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers matched the worst start in the storied franchise's history at 2-10 with a 120-114 home loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. L.A. also opened the season 2-10 in 1957-58 and 2015-16. Both those squads finished the campaign with less than 20 wins. "As a...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Eyeing Max Strus in Jae Crowder Talks with Heat
The Phoenix Suns are still looking to deal forward Jae Crowder, who has been inactive this season after he requested a trade in September. And they reached out to the Miami Heat about a potential deal, Ian Begley of SNY reported Saturday:. "One trade that may happen sooner than Dec....
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Anthony Davis Scores 37, Draws Rave Reviews from Twitter in Win Over Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena with an 116-103 win over the Brooklyn Nets, improving to 3-10 on the season. While LeBron James was sidelined with a left adductor strain, Anthony Davis took command of the Purple and Gold offense, finishing with 37 points, 18 rebounds and two assists, outdueling Kevin Durant, who finished with 31 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.
Bleacher Report
NBA Exec Thinks Chris Paul, Suns Win NBA Title If They Trade for Lakers' LeBron James
With the Los Angeles Lakers limping to a 2-10 start, the trade rumors have begun in earnest, and not just involving Russell Westbrook. One Western Conference scout told Ric Bucher of Fox Sports that the Phoenix Suns would be the perfect landing spot for LeBron James should the Lakers blow things up at some point.
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: NBA Exec Says 'No Doubt' 76ers Have Asked Nets About Star
Rumors are beginning to swirl once again that the Brooklyn Nets could end up trading star forward Kevin Durant, and a rival Eastern Conference contender is reportedly interested in acquiring him. Per Sean Deveney of Heavy.com (h/t Thomas Darro), an NBA executive believes the Philadelphia 76ers have inquired with the...
