Los Angeles, CA

Bleacher Report

Knicks Trade Rumors: Immanuel Quickley Subject of Calls From Multiple Teams

The New York Knicks have reportedly received calls from "several teams" asking about the trade availability of third-year guard Immanuel Quickley. SNY's Ian Begley reported Saturday the Knicks may be hesitant to move Quickley but noted rival NBA front offices believe New York will "consider trading off at least one of the young players on their roster as the deadline approaches" in February.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

LaMelo Ball to Make Season Debut for Hornets vs. Heat After Ankle Injury

The Charlotte Hornets announced that point guard LaMelo Ball will make his 2022-23 season debut Saturday night against the Miami Heat after recovering from a left ankle sprain,. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news earlier Saturday before the Hornets made it official. Ball suffered the ankle sprain during a preseason...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Grading Every NBA Team's Top Under-25 Player So Far

Gather 'round, kids. It's time to discuss the NBA's, well, kids. Report card-style grades are always awkward. And by "awkward," I mean incendiary. Grading rubrics can be inexact and ambiguous, and the responses usually skew toward "What the hell, this is too low for My Favorite Player X!" or "Why did Not My Favorite Player Y get such a high mark when they're averaging fewer points per game than My Favorite Player X?!"
Bleacher Report

Ja Morant, Desmond Bane Lauded as 'Best Backcourt in the League' After Win vs. Wolves

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined for 52 points to carry the Memphis Grizzlies to a 114-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. It marked the fifth win in the past six games for the Grizz, which improved to 9-4 overall. Either Morant or Bane has led the team in scoring in all but one of its games so far during the 2022-23 season.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX40

De’Aaron Fox on getting his Kings back to .500 with Sunday’s 122-115 win over the Warriors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about his observations of Sunday’s 122-115 victory over the Warriors, playing Golden State for the third time in the season’s first 12 games, the incredible performance from Domantas Sabonis, the hard coaching from Mike Brown and seeing fans don band-aids on their faces to support […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Eyeing Max Strus in Jae Crowder Talks with Heat

The Phoenix Suns are still looking to deal forward Jae Crowder, who has been inactive this season after he requested a trade in September. And they reached out to the Miami Heat about a potential deal, Ian Begley of SNY reported Saturday:. "One trade that may happen sooner than Dec....
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Anthony Davis Scores 37, Draws Rave Reviews from Twitter in Win Over Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena with an 116-103 win over the Brooklyn Nets, improving to 3-10 on the season. While LeBron James was sidelined with a left adductor strain, Anthony Davis took command of the Purple and Gold offense, finishing with 37 points, 18 rebounds and two assists, outdueling Kevin Durant, who finished with 31 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.
LOS ANGELES, CA

