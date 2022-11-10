I personally think Mr president Trump is to concerned with his personal agenda, and bashing anyone who doesn't agree 100% with him. I think he did a fantastic job as president, but just can't learn to keep his mouth shut and deal with the issues at hand. Mr. president please help make America great again and step away, it's time for super Ron to run the show in 2024.
I supported Trump twice, not again though it's time for him to step aside. He is increasingly more embarrassing with each statement
De Santis didn't run for President he ran for Governor, big difference do it makes this article of no importance except to drive a wedge in the Republic Party.
Related
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Before his battles with the Mouse, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was married at Walt Disney World
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Who is Ron DeSantis’ wife Casey DeSantis?
Donald Trump Threatens to Expose Dirt on Ron DeSantis
In DeSantis' small Florida hometown, voters see 'scumbag' or 'hometown hero' as they head to the polls
Donald Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Warns Ron DeSantis Not To Run Against Him
Melania Trump Skips Donald Trump's 'Wild' Mar-A-Lago Party As He Hints At 2024 Presidential Run
Tom Brady Has Apparently Been Texting With Ron DeSantis
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Trump ignored an evacuation order for Mar-a-Lago, instead raging about the midterms and posting attacks on Ron DeSantis
Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'
Trump-Backed Candidate Basks in Victory, Finds Out He's Behind in Race
Video: Cops “almost apologetic” as they’re forced to carry out Ron DeSantis’ “voter fraud” arrests
Despite giving him a disparaging nickname, Trump calls for voters to re-elect DeSantis as competing rallies kick off in Florida
Trump midterm results-night party at Mar-a-Lago fell flat as candidates he endorsed fell short of victory
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Canvasser Attacked And Brutally Beaten
'The View' hosts slam Gov. DeSantis' debate performance: 'He looks like he's having a stroke'
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Donald Trump Says Democrats 'Finding All Sorts of Votes' in Arizona, Nevada
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 40