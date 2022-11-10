ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

I personally think Mr president Trump is to concerned with his personal agenda, and bashing anyone who doesn't agree 100% with him. I think he did a fantastic job as president, but just can't learn to keep his mouth shut and deal with the issues at hand. Mr. president please help make America great again and step away, it's time for super Ron to run the show in 2024.

I supported Trump twice, not again though it's time for him to step aside. He is increasingly more embarrassing with each statement

De Santis didn't run for President he ran for Governor, big difference do it makes this article of no importance except to drive a wedge in the Republic Party.

Related
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
HOLAUSA

Who is Ron DeSantis’ wife Casey DeSantis?

The midterm elections provided mixed results for both Republicans and Democrats. But if there was one clear winner, it was Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who was reelected this past Tuesday. DeSantis won in a 19-point landslide, with there being rumors of him running for president as the...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Threatens to Expose Dirt on Ron DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump threatened to unearth dirt on Ron DeSantis, as the increasingly popular Florida governor continues to leave the door open to running for president in 2024. On Monday evening, while flying back from his rally in Ohio, Trump ripped into DeSantis while with a group of reporters on his plane. “If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump said of DeSantis. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” The Trump jab follows The Daily Beast’s reporting about how the governor’s re-election campaign is being led by DeSantis’ wife, Casey. DeSantis’ campaign didn’t return The Daily Beast's request for comment on Tuesday afternoon. Trump further said DeSantis running in 2024 for president would be a “mistake.” “I think the base would not like it,” he added. Likewise, on Monday evening, Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba issued a stern warning to DeSantis over the possibility of taking on Trump in 2024. “He needs to stay in Florida,” Habba said.
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

Donald Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Warns Ron DeSantis Not To Run Against Him

An attorney for Donald Trump appeared to warn Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis against opposing the former president in the 2024 presidential election. (Watch the video below.) “DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” Alina Habba said on the Right Side Broadcasting Network during a Trump rally in Vandalia, Ohio, Monday. “I like what DeSantis is doing in Florida, but he needs to stay in Florida.”
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Tom Brady Has Apparently Been Texting With Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis lately has been mimicking Donald Trump, presumably as he attempts to curry favor among the MAGA sect ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run. The Florida governor taking after the former president’s habits extends beyond aping his hand gestures and rallying for Trump-endorsed candidates. DeSantis is also a big fan of Tom Brady, and the two are even on texting terms, according to Tim Michels, the Republican candidate for governor of Wisconsin. Michels hosted DeSantis in Green Bay last month, with the pair attending a Packers game at Lambeau Field. He spoke about the experience at a campaign...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Trump ignored an evacuation order for Mar-a-Lago, instead raging about the midterms and posting attacks on Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump did not evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole approached, according to reports. Instead, he posted attacks on Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he regards as a 2024 rival. The hurricane made landfall on Florida's east coast early Thursday. Former President Donald Trump refused to evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
