Tennessee Slavery Vote Results Leave Internet Aghast

Tennessee voted to ban slavery officially as a criminal punishment in Tuesday's midterm elections, but the result left social media aghast. Voters in the ruby-red state overwhelmingly backed a proposed amendment that would amend the state's constitution to remove language permitting slavery or involuntary servitude as a punishment for a crime, curtailing the use of prison labor.
GOP Strategist: It's Time to Get Off Trump's Crazy Train | Opinion

At the beginning of this year, Republicans were salivating at the opportunities these elections provided. In the last two midterms after Democratic presidential sweeps (1994 and 2010), the party made massive gains in the House (52 and 63 seats respectively) and solid Senate wins. President Biden's approval remained underwater all year, due mainly to soaring energy prices and inflation not seen since the 1980s. The party faithful were energized, their representatives free of any governing responsibilities and at liberty to blame everything on the Biden administration. It all inspired the ever-quotable Newt Gingrich to predict early in the year that Democrats would suffer their worst defeat since 1920 when the GOP won 302 House seats.
Right-Wing Pundit Ann Coulter Tells Trump to Shut Up Forever After Midterm

On Friday, Ann Coulter, the noted conservative pundit and longtime Donald Trump loyalist, had harsh words for the former president in the wake of the midterm election results. With many predicting blowout wins for the Republican Party this election cycle, the midterms have been surprisingly and historically positive for Democrats. No so-called "red wave" materialized in most parts of the country, with Democrats tipped to retain and potentially grow their Senate majority, with only Nevada and Georgia still up in the air. Democrats also have a small path to retaining the House, with Republicans anticipating a troublesomely thin majority should they retake the lower chamber.
Trump's Family Stays Quiet on Midterms as Former President Declares Victory

Former President Donald Trump claimed victory in the House on Friday while several districts have yet to finish their ballot count. Trump encouraged supporters to "stand on the rooftops and shout it out loud!" in a Truth Social post on Friday morning, adding that "Pelosi is gone." At the time of the post, The New York Times reported that Republicans had secured 211 seats out of the 218 needed to have a majority in the House, with Democrat Nancy Pelosi still House Speaker.
Blake Masters Blames McConnell for Election Woes as GOP Infighting Begins

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters has criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after an expected 'red wave' in the midterms failed to materailize. Masters, who was beaten by Democratic Senator Mark Kelly in Arizona, is one of several Republicans who have now appeared to question McConnell ahead of leadership elections scheduled for Wednesday following the midterm elections.
