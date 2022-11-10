Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Says Democrats 'Finding All Sorts of Votes' in Arizona, Nevada
Donald Trump on Friday criticized how Democrats are achieving narrow gains in their midterm races against Republicans in Arizona and Nevada. "The Democrats are finding all sorts of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a disgrace that this can be allowed to happen!" the former president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Tennessee Slavery Vote Results Leave Internet Aghast
Tennessee voted to ban slavery officially as a criminal punishment in Tuesday's midterm elections, but the result left social media aghast. Voters in the ruby-red state overwhelmingly backed a proposed amendment that would amend the state's constitution to remove language permitting slavery or involuntary servitude as a punishment for a crime, curtailing the use of prison labor.
What Next for Stimulus Checks After U.S. Midterm Results?
The Republicans have already embraced plans to reduce federal spending in areas like social security and medicare.
Trump's Week Worsens as Democrat Given 2% Chance by Pollster Causes Upset
Donald Trump's week just got even worse after a Democrat prevailed against his preferred candidate in Washington's 3rd congressional district. In a major blow to the former president, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez defeated Republican candidate Joe Kent early Sunday, flipping a seat that has been held by the GOP for over a decade.
GOP Strategist: It's Time to Get Off Trump's Crazy Train | Opinion
At the beginning of this year, Republicans were salivating at the opportunities these elections provided. In the last two midterms after Democratic presidential sweeps (1994 and 2010), the party made massive gains in the House (52 and 63 seats respectively) and solid Senate wins. President Biden's approval remained underwater all year, due mainly to soaring energy prices and inflation not seen since the 1980s. The party faithful were energized, their representatives free of any governing responsibilities and at liberty to blame everything on the Biden administration. It all inspired the ever-quotable Newt Gingrich to predict early in the year that Democrats would suffer their worst defeat since 1920 when the GOP won 302 House seats.
Full List of Republicans Who Have Dumped Donald Trump After Midterms Flop
Pressure is continuing to mount against Donald Trump following the Republican Party's poor showing in the midterm elections. Three days after the November 8 polls opened, the GOP has been unable to gain a majority in the House as widely expected, with signs the Democrats may still hold on to the Senate.
Right-Wing Pundit Ann Coulter Tells Trump to Shut Up Forever After Midterm
On Friday, Ann Coulter, the noted conservative pundit and longtime Donald Trump loyalist, had harsh words for the former president in the wake of the midterm election results. With many predicting blowout wins for the Republican Party this election cycle, the midterms have been surprisingly and historically positive for Democrats. No so-called "red wave" materialized in most parts of the country, with Democrats tipped to retain and potentially grow their Senate majority, with only Nevada and Georgia still up in the air. Democrats also have a small path to retaining the House, with Republicans anticipating a troublesomely thin majority should they retake the lower chamber.
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
GOP Governor Rips Trump's 'Terrible Idea' to Announce 2024 Campaign
Opposition within the GOP to Donald Trump continues to grow, with a Republican governor now speaking out against the former president's reported plans to run for reelection in 2024. Trump is widely believed to be planning another presidential run, with an announcement rumored as soon as Tuesday. Given the historic...
Liz Cheney for House Speaker? Internet Divided Over Latest Suggestion
Although the Wyoming Republican lost her primary and was not reelected, the House speaker does not have to be an elected member.
Video of Herschel Walker Saying 'We're Greatest Country in U.S.' Goes Viral
A video of the Republican's remark shared to Twitter has now been viewed more than 500,000 times as Georgia prepares for a runoff election on December 6.
Trump's Family Stays Quiet on Midterms as Former President Declares Victory
Former President Donald Trump claimed victory in the House on Friday while several districts have yet to finish their ballot count. Trump encouraged supporters to "stand on the rooftops and shout it out loud!" in a Truth Social post on Friday morning, adding that "Pelosi is gone." At the time of the post, The New York Times reported that Republicans had secured 211 seats out of the 218 needed to have a majority in the House, with Democrat Nancy Pelosi still House Speaker.
Trump Laments Lack of 'Congratulations or Praise' After Dismal GOP Midterms
Former President Donald Trump is disappointed that he is not receiving enough "congratulations or praise" for his "great success" following an underwhelming performance by Republicans in this year's midterms. GOP predictions of a massive "red wave" failed to materialize this week, with Democrats faring better than most expected. Control of...
Biden Aide: 'MAGA Republican' Term Effective Strategy for Dems in Midterm
Anita Dunn said Sunday that the term "MAGA Republican" may help deter people from voting for things like election denial and not supporting abortion rights.
Blake Masters Blames McConnell for Election Woes as GOP Infighting Begins
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters has criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after an expected 'red wave' in the midterms failed to materailize. Masters, who was beaten by Democratic Senator Mark Kelly in Arizona, is one of several Republicans who have now appeared to question McConnell ahead of leadership elections scheduled for Wednesday following the midterm elections.
GOP Support for Trump 2024 Bid Drops as DeSantis Surges After Midterm: Poll
A new poll conducted after the midterm election shows GOP support for former President Donald Trump to be the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nominee dropping as the percentage backing Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has increased substantially. Many Republicans and conservative media have blamed Trump for their party's relatively poor showing...
Video of Lindsey Graham Pleading for Herschel Walker Viewed 1M Times
Herschel Walker faces a very close race against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock that could determine control of the Senate.
Republicans Sticking With Trump Is 'Definition of Insanity': Larry Hogan
Maryland's Republican Governor Larry Hogan said on Sunday that following Donald Trump and being under his influence has repeatedly cost the GOP an election win, adding that sticking with the former president is a "definition of insanity." During an interview with CNN's State of the Union, host Dana Bash asked...
What Keeping the Senate Means for Joe Biden's Presidency
Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won reelection on Saturday, meaning Democrats have the 50 seats needed for control of the upper chamber.
Democrat Mark Kelly Retains Arizona Senate Seat
Kelly's victory deals a major blow to GOP hopes of capturing the Senate, with Democrats now needing only one more seat to retain control.
