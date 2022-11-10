ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

8 Tempe teachers receive $2,500 grants through Fiesta Bowl Charities

Tempe Independent
Tempe Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qmtbl_0j6GTf9F00

Continuing the Fiesta Bowl Organization’s annual tradition of honoring, supporting and celebrating educators throughout Arizona, Fiesta Bowl Charities granted 400 teachers–including eight Tempe teachers– with $2,500 each through the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers Draft Day presented by SRP.

The wishes were spread throughout the state this year with 72 cities and towns represented amongst the 400 teachers selected. Nearly 212,000 students across 321 schools and 95 districts will be positively impacted by their teachers’ wishes with this year’s group combining for more than 5,300 years of experience in the classroom, according to a news release from the organization.

Recipients included those teaching the arts to science, both gifted and special education, and languages and life skills amongst a diverse group of subjects. The 400 wishes granted will benefit teachers who will aim to enrich the lives of their students through technology improvements, addition of educational programs and fitness equipment and much more.

Through the program, here are the classroom wishes being granted to Tempe teachers:

  • Mike Blair, a music teacher at Kyrene de los Niños Elementary School in Tempe, will purchase new percussion instruments for the classroom.
  • Lacey Chavez, a Spanish teacher at Tempe High School in Tempe, will purchase an Apple TV and iPads for the classroom.
  • Leslie Lychock, a kindergarten teacher at Kyrene de los Niños Elementary School in Tempe, will purchase items to organize their classroom.
  • Emily MacDonald, a first grade teacher at Ward Traditional Academy in Tempe, will purchase new books for their classroom.
  • Robert Owen-Jones, a librarian at Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, will purchase new furniture for the library.
  • Christina Sanchez, a third grade teacher at the Carminati School in Tempe, will purchase coding robots for their students.
  • Veronica Speir, an English teacher at Kyrene del Norte Elementary School in Tempe, will create a "Reading Room" for the school.
  • Brooke Warwick, an art teacher at C.I. Waggoner Elementary School in Tempe, will purchase new art supplies for students in kindergarten to fifth grade.

“Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers is one of the most impactful teacher support programs in Arizona donating $1 million dollars to benefit thousands of Arizona students. Adding to the excitement this year is the return of our in-person Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers Draft Day presented by SRP which further enhances the experience for our recipients,” said Randal Norton, Fiesta Bowl Board Chair. “Teachers are truly selfless individuals who help shape the futures of our students here in Arizona and we are proud to play a part in supporting our teachers to do more in the classroom for the leaders of tomorrow.”

This year’s $1 million total donation brings the Wishes for Teachers’ seven-year cumulative grant total to $5.7 million awarded to 1,600 teachers, impacting more than 700,000 students across Arizona.

Created in 2016, the Fiesta Bowl Wishes for Teachers program grants classroom wishes to Arizona teachers. Public and charter school K-12 teachers across the state are invited to apply each fall with the recipients verified and selected by a random drawing during the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers Draft Day presented by SRP.

“Providing teachers with the tools and resources they need benefits Arizona’s children. Partnering with the Fiesta Bowl on the Wishes for Teachers campaign is one of the many ways SRP supports teachers,” said Andrea Moreno, program manager of SRP Community Stewardship. “I’m honored to share that from 2021 to 2022, SRP provided $1.4 million in classroom grants, teacher workshops and materials. Our future workforce relies on the support that we provide to educators and non-profit organizations today.”

