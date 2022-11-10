Read full article on original website
New ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie in the Works at Disney
The Princess of Genovia is back! A Disney spokesperson confirmed to IndieWire that a third “Princess Diaries” film is currently in early development. The script is being penned by Aadrita Mukerji (“Supergirl”), as The Hollywood Reporter first noted. The third film will serve as a continuation of the original film series as a sequel to the 2001 and 2004 movies starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews. No casting announcements have been made. Sources would not confirm whether Anne Hathaway will reprise her role, yet the “Princess Diaries” breakout star previously voiced her support for a proposed third film. “I would more than entertain...
John Oliver Says It’s Funny ‘Watching Elon Musk Destroy Twitter’: ‘$44 Billion Being Set on Fire’
Childlike wonder and imagination took the stage on Monday night during the annual Only Make Believe gala at the St. James Theatre. Only Make Believe has brought interactive theater to over 60 children’s hospitals and special education facilities across the East Coast. Hosted by John Oliver, the 80-minute charity event featured colorful performances from some of Broadway’s biggest stars. During his opening monologue, Oliver quipped about participating in Zoom benefits during the pandemic and how the Broadway ones “were sometimes some of the worst.” He also highlighted some “astonishing” examples of people using their Twitter Blue verification check marks to troll companies. “Let...
Here's How "The Crown" Handled Those Infamous Charles And Camilla Transcripts, Aka "Tampongate"
Dominic West, who plays Charles in Season 5, said in a recent interview with Variety, "I think people feel very differently about [it] now, and you see who the villains are in the piece. It wasn’t the two lovers, it was the people exploiting them."
