Mills, WY

oilcity.news

Weekly arrest report (11/4/22–11/11/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (11/7/22–11/13/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Ford Wyoming Center hosts national beard and moustache competition

CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, the Ford Wyoming Center was home to food, drinks and lots of expertly maintained facial hair as part of the 2022 Honest Amish National Beard and Moustache Competition. The competition, which was hosted in conjunction with the annual Booze and Bacon Festival, brought competitors...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Bridge dedicated to Casper teacher, patriot on Veterans Day

CASPER, Wyo. — For years, Casper teacher Leo Sanchez called an unnamed bridge linking the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery to Evansville “Freedom Bridge.”. After today, that bridge officially has a name: The Leo R. Sanchez Freedom Bridge. Casper-born Leo Sanchez taught students at Dean Morgan Junior High...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Sunny skies in store for Casper today; snow expected in coming days

CASPER, Wyo. — Temperatures are continuing to fall as winter draws closer, and for Casper that means scattered snow showers throughout the coming days. Although the forecast for today calls for mostly sunny skies, there is a minimal chance of snow beginning after 5 p.m. as the National Weather Service forecasts a 10% likelihood. Today’s high temperature is 33 while the low is 13.
CASPER, WY

