Read full article on original website
Related
Get Your Holiday Season Started With These West Michigan Christmas Festivals
You're feeling that winter chill sneak into the air, and when you step outside if you're lucky you might be able to smell a fireplace in the distance. We're all aware that it's almost the most magical time of the year. One of the best ways to kick off the...
Did This Strange Christmas Tradition Get Its Start in Michigan?
Growing up, you were involved in all different types of traditions for the Christmas season. You might have decorated your tree right after Thanksgiving, or traveled to a relative's house every year. You may even have quirky Christmas traditions in your family. Have you ever heard of the tradition of...
Wine, Beer, and Food Festival Is Back At DeVos Hall for 2022
One of the top wine festivals in the country will be celebrating its 15th edition in West Michigan to kick off the 2022 holiday season. How did Grand Rapids Wine, Beer, & Food Festival start?. The Wine, Beer, & Food Festival was originally a festival that celebrated fine wines from...
Did You Know: There’s a Web App Detailing Every Historical Marker Across Michigan?
One of my favorite things to do now that I'm once again living in the Mitten is to play tourist. After living in states like Nebraska and Missouri for the last seven years and exploring my new surroundings out there, I realized I never fully took advantage of what was already in my own backyard!
Michigan Residents Were the First to Survive Going Over Niagara Falls
If you ever have had the chance to visit Niagara Falls, you realized how majestic they are. The thought of going over those falls is almost unimaginable. Going over the falls and surviving would be a real shocker. Surprisingly, two of the first people to go over Niagara Falls and survive have both come from the state of Michigan.
Michigan’s 5 Oldest Towns Are Loaded With Amazing History
The other day I stumbled onto some cool facts about the history of Grand Rapids and how much it's changed since the early 1800s. At the bottom of this article, I share some really cool historic pics of Grand Rapids that take you back in time. While looking into the...
Ten Things Michiganders Secretly Like
Are the things we complain about actually stuff we secretly - or subconsciously like?. We love to complain to others, but how do we really feel about certain things when we're alone with our thoughts?. And if we didn't have the following things, would we really be content?. Nah. So,...
Is Grand Rapids Really Going to See Snow This Weekend?
What? Snow this weekend? In two words, "Most Probably!" Okay, we're not going to be able to ski yet, but it's going to be darn cold this weekend according to the Fox17 weather team and with that, we will probably see snow! Kids are going to be thrilled and I see snowmen appearing in yards and snowball fights coming.
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 7 Inches of Snow This Weekend
Even though it was 70 degrees in West Michigan mere days ago, local weather forecasts gave us a heads-up we were in for a wintry weekend. Initially it was thought West Michigan would get a dusting of snow Nov. 12 through 13, 2022... How Much Snow will West Michigan Get...
Authentic Mexican Restaurant Expands with New West Michigan Location
A local, authentic Mexican restaurant is expanding with a new location. Tacos El Cuñado to Open Restaurant in Cedar Springs. Grand Rapids Business Journal reports that Tacos El Cuñado is coming to Cedar Springs. The new restaurant is located at 4116 17 Mile Road NE in Cedar Springs.
UPDATE: Missing Man From Wyoming Found Safe
UPDATE: Robert Edward Pearce has been found safe, according to the Wyoming Police Department. ORIGINAL STORY: An 86-year-old West Michigan man has gone missing and police are asking for help to find him. Family Called Officers Saturday Morning. Around 8 a.m. on Saturday, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety was...
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0