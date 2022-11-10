ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Ten Things Michiganders Secretly Like

Are the things we complain about actually stuff we secretly - or subconsciously like?. We love to complain to others, but how do we really feel about certain things when we're alone with our thoughts?. And if we didn't have the following things, would we really be content?. Nah. So,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Is Grand Rapids Really Going to See Snow This Weekend?

What? Snow this weekend? In two words, "Most Probably!" Okay, we're not going to be able to ski yet, but it's going to be darn cold this weekend according to the Fox17 weather team and with that, we will probably see snow! Kids are going to be thrilled and I see snowmen appearing in yards and snowball fights coming.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UPDATE: Missing Man From Wyoming Found Safe

UPDATE: Robert Edward Pearce has been found safe, according to the Wyoming Police Department. ORIGINAL STORY: An 86-year-old West Michigan man has gone missing and police are asking for help to find him. Family Called Officers Saturday Morning. Around 8 a.m. on Saturday, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety was...
WYOMING, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
