Richmond, CA

KRON4 News

3 stabbed near homeless encampment in Vallejo; 1 dead

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were stabbed Sunday morning near a homeless encampment, the Vallejo Police Department told KRON4. The incident happened in the area of 3rd and Lemon Streets around 7:24 a.m. Two of the victims are suffering life-threatening injuries, and the other died, police said. Police did not provide information about the […]
VALLEJO, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: He went postal (literally)

Going Postal: A homeless man took a 7-foot fence post off a road divider and was carrying it around on Bridgeway. He was described as 40-ish with “messy” hair. And, of course, there is that 7-foot post he’s carrying. Burglary: A resident on Gate 5 Road noticed...
SAUSALITO, CA
KRON4 News

Illegal sideshow leads to 720 citations, 19 vehicle impounds

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police Department detained approximately 500 vehicles and participants in response to illegal sideshow activity throughout the city Saturday night, according to a tweet by the department. The illegal sideshow activity took place near Monterey Road and Branham Lane, police said. After using a large response team, SJPD was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect Arrested After Fremont Shooting: Police

A shooting suspect was arrested in Fremont Saturday afternoon following an incident in the city's Niles District earlier in the day in which one person was shot. The victim suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive, according to a Fremont police spokesperson. The incident occurred at about 1:20...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

DA will not press charges in 2020 Richmond police shooting

RICHMOND - The use of force by police resulting in the 2020 death of Juan Carlos Ayon Barraza in Richmond was "reasonable under the totality of the circumstances," according to a report from the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office released Thursday. Vallejo police received a call about a missing woman, who was last seen with Barraza, at about 8 a.m. on April 16, 2020. A family member of the missing woman said they confronted Barraza, 24, about her whereabouts, to which Barraza allegedly said "something bad" happened to the 29-year-old woman. Barraza then allegedly got into his vehicle and fled...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Armed suspects at large after jewelry store robbery in San Pablo

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a robbery at a jewelry shop that happened Saturday afternoon in San Pablo, KRON4 confirmed. The incident happened at H Bee Jewelry where multiple armed suspects are still at large. H Bee Jewelry is located at 2415 San Pablo Dam Road inside the San Pablo Towne Center. […]
SAN PABLO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested in connection with hit-and-run, crashes into fence

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma on Friday arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run after she reportedly crashed her vehicle into a fence and fled the scene. Pamela Long, 66, of Petaluma, was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run, DUI and resisting arrest, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Friday at 8:12 […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Officers deploy projectile device to end Petaluma standoff

(KRON) — One suspect is in custody following a standoff with officers that took place Thursday evening at Plaza South Shopping Center in Petaluma, according to a news alert from the Petaluma Police Department. Daniel Rauer, 36 of Santa Rosa, was arrested following the altercation, which began when he allegedly pursued a female victim who […]
PETALUMA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Accident Fatality on Interstate 580 in Alameda County

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, authorities reported that a motorcyclist was struck and killed on I-580 near Oakland in Alameda County. The collision occurred on westbound Interstate 580 in the vicinity of the 106th Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on How Motorcyclist Was Struck and Killed...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Andrew White Expected to be Named Next Martinez Police Chief

The Martinez City Council is expected to approve a contract at its November 16th meeting naming Andrew White as the next Martinez Chief of Police. White, currently Chief of Police in Clearlake, will begin serving on January 3, 2023. White, 38, has served as the Clearlake Police Chief since 2018...
MARTINEZ, CA
thesfnews.com

MUNI Attempted Robbery Suspect Arrested

SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect responsible for an attempted robbery on a MUNI bus has been arrested. The San Francisco Police Department reported on October 7, at approximately 7:10 p.m., an adult female walked into Mission Police Station to a report an attempted robbery. The victim told officers that while she...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

Alexis Octavio Meneses Arrested For Broadway Murder

SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a murder that occurred on Broadway on October 6. The SFPD reported that at approximately 2:11 a.m., officers assigned to Central Station responded to the 500 block of Broadway for a report of a person down on the ground.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Warrant issued for former Pittsburg police officer on weapons charges

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – A former officer with the Pittsburg Police Department has been charged for the sale and possession of illegal assault weapons, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Armando Montalvo faces a four-count complaint that includes two counts for the manufacture, distribution, sale or transport of […]
PITTSBURG, CA
thesfnews.com

Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested by SFPD, Seize Firearm

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect in connection to a series of catalytic converter thefts. The SFPD reported on October 25, at approximately 3:11 a.m., officers from the Northern Station were patrolling the area of Turk Street and Nido Avenue when they spotted a sedan vehicle lifted off the ground by a floor jack with individuals near the vehicle. Officers had the knowledge and experience that catalytic converter thefts generally occur overnight and have multiple suspects use various tools. Officers exited the patrol car with lights activated to detain the suspects and investigate the incident.
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa HS students arrested for detonating firework on campus

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Three Santa Rosa High School students were arrested on Thursday after they allegedly brought a firework to school and set it off. The Santa Rosa Police Department said all three students were 15-year-old boys. Police were called to the school at 10:35 a.m. for reports of people believing they heard […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

K9 officer assists Hayward PD in firearms bust

(KRON) — A K9 officer with the Hayward Police Department assisted officers in the investigation and arrest of a man on firearms charges, according to a Hayward PD social media post. “One of the many benefits [of] Police Service Dogs is their ability to sniff and locate items such as firearms,” the post read. “K9 […]
HAYWARD, CA

