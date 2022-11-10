ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Snyder’s status, Watson’s ban, Flores’ lawsuit hang over NFL

By HOWARD FENDRICH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Nothing, it seems, can slow the NFL’s overwhelming and ever-growing popularity, no matter how poor the play, how inconsistent the officiating, how shaky the concussion protocols — and no matter how many significant, unsavory off-field issues loom as the season enters its second half.

There are multiple ongoing investigations of Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, including one by the District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine, who filed a civil consumer protection lawsuit Thursday against the team, Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell. There is the impending return of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson from an 11-game suspension negotiated with the league after about two dozen women filed civil suits accusing him of sexual misconduct. And there is the pending racial discrimination lawsuit brought by Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Brian Flores.

When Goodell testified before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform in June in connection with its look at Snyder, his prepared statement included this vow: “I have been, and remain, committed to ensuring that all employees of the NFL and the 32 clubs work in a professional and supportive environment that is free from discrimination, harassment or other forms of illegal or unprofessional conduct.”

Those are the sorts of things at play with these three matters, which are the kinds of stories about bad acts and bad actors that surely make some folks uncomfortable cheering for a certain team or plunking down cash that supports a sport as a whole. Still, that does not seem to make a difference when it comes to professional football, which has proved to be impervious over the long run to whatever negative publicity comes its way.

Remember the lawsuits about brain injuries brought by former players? How about the whole Donald Trump vs. Colin Kaepernick to-do? Or the domestic violence cases involving Ray Rice, Tyreek Hill and Adrian Peterson?

Yet the NFL remains No. 1.

Since the start of this season, NFL content — games and studio shows — ranked no worse than first and second, sometimes even holding spots 1-7, each week in the Nielsen company’s list of most popular prime-time TV programs.

Then there’s this: Through Week 9, 27 of the 32 teams are drawing more spectators per home game so far in 2022 than they did to the same point of last season. Two of the others maintained the same attendance by extending sellout streaks.

Here is a look at where things stand with regard to Snyder, Watson and the lawsuit filed by Flores:

DANIEL SNYDER

This will remain in the news unless and until Snyder actually goes through with selling a majority stake in the Commanders or his fellow owners vote him out.

Both of those outcomes seemed rather unlikely until last month. First, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said there was “merit” to removing Snyder, who has been accused of groping a team employee and of overseeing a workplace in which women were frequently harassed and demeaned. Two weeks later, the Commanders announced the hiring of a financial services firm to “consider potential transactions,” and a team spokesperson said, “We are exploring all options.”

Hanging over Snyder, and the sport, are no fewer than four inquiries, including by the NFL itself and by Congress, into sexual or financial improprieties during his losing-on-and-off-the-field tenure. No one knows how long those might last; Goodell said there was no timeline for the league’s investigation, its second focused on Snyder.

DESHAUN WATSON

Barring an unexpected development, Watson will return to practice next week with the struggling Browns and appear in his first NFL game in 23 months on Dec. 4, against his former club, the Houston Texans.

Accused of harassing, assaulting or touching massage therapists during sessions, Watson settled out of court with most of the women after signing a deal with the Browns worth $230 million, the largest guaranteed contract in league history.

His return to the field could drum up the type of reception — on the road, at least — that Watson heard at Cleveland’s first exhibition game, back in August at the Jacksonville Jaguars: He was loudly booed, and some spectators chanted vulgarities in his direction.

Regardless of how Watson himself is greeted, his presence could be seen by some critics as another instance of the NFL and its teams failing to care enough about women.

RACIAL DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT

Shortly after being fired by Miami as its head coach, Flores — who is Black — sued the Dolphins, the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos and the NFL in Manhattan federal court on Feb. 1, saying the hiring practices for coaches and general managers are “rife with racism.”

“My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL,” Flores said in a statement released by his lawyers that day, “others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.”

Flores later was brought aboard by Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin to work with the club’s inside linebackers.

Steve Wilks, recently promoted to interim coach of the Carolina Panthers, and former NFL assistant Ray Horton became co-plaintiffs in April.

It’s unclear how and when this will all unfold. The case is stuck in procedural matters at the moment as Flores, Wilks and Horton aim for a jury trial, while the league hopes to go to arbitration, with Goodell or someone he designates overseeing the matter.

In the meantime, the NFL has made incremental changes to its hiring process and the “Rooney Rule,” the kind of updates that previously were tried, without much effect on the disparity between the number of Black players (more than half of the league) and number of teams with minority head coaches (seven of 32).

A reminder of the history and the sentiment that prompted Flores’ suit came just this week, when Irsay chose Jeff Saturday, a former player with zero coaching experience beyond the high school level, to replace the fired Frank Reich as head coach of the Colts.

AP Sports Writers Will Graves in Pittsburgh, Stephen Whyno in Washington and Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed to this report.

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related
Popculture

Cam Newton Makes Major Business Move That Could Signal His Life After Football

Cam Newton just made a big business move. The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback's property management company has purchased Elliott Street Pub, a dive bar in downtown Atlanta for $1.9 million, according to Urbanize Atlanta. Newton heads a company called Agape Property Management, and his real estate agent, Pierre Reeves, said he the NFL MVP has no intentions of altering the building which is located new State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Bill Cowher rips Colts for Jeff Saturday hire on ‘The NFL Today’

Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher destroyed the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim coach on “The NFL Today.”. There has been plenty of intense criticism around the NFL landscape this week over the Indianapolis Colts’ bizarre decision to name Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich. The hire even received pushback from some of the Colts’ top front-office personnel but Irsay went ahead with the move anyway, opening the organization to endless scrutiny from former players and coaches in the media.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update Ahead Of Packers’ Game

The Dallas Cowboys went into their Week 9 bye week with a dominant performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, winning 49-29. They are now preparing to head on the road to face off with the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 and some people are wondering if they will have running back Ezekiel Elliott back in the mix for the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Goodell: More NFL games likely for Germany, possibly soon

MUNICH --  The NFL plans to play more regular-season games in Germany, possibly sooner than expected. League commissioner Roger Goodell told a fan forum in Munich on Saturday that the NFL will stage at least four games in Germany through 2025. The current agreement includes Sunday's first game in...
The Spun

Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
ClutchPoints

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gets real over brutal loss vs. Dolphins in Week 10

The Cleveland Browns took a severe beating on the road in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Week 10 loss marks the sixth loss for the franchise in the 2022 NFL season, putting little hope for a potential playoff bid on life support. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up and expressed his disappointment over the Browns’ brutal loss.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Jimmy Johnson explains why he thinks Eagles are vulnerable

The Philadelphia Eagles have been the best team in football through the first half of the season, but one coaching legend is not quite sold on them. Jimmy Johnson told 105.3 The Fan on Thursday that he believes teams will eventually catch up to the Eagles. He said they “run a different style of offense” that catches teams off-guard when they first face it, but he wonders whether that is sustainable. Johnson also seems to feel that the Dallas Cowboys are the better team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Chargers offense goes silent in 2nd half of 22-16 loss

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start on offense with a touchdown drive to open the game. After that, the short-handed offense stalled and had no answers against a stout San Francisco defense. Justin Herbert and the Chargers were held to three field goals over their final 10 drives as the running game never got going and the passing game generated no big plays in a 22-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. “We just didn’t execute,” Herbert said. “We had our opportunities. I thought the defense played great all day. They got some big stops, and we unfortunately fell short. We couldn’t execute when we needed to on third down.”
The Associated Press

In return to Green Bay, McCarthy’s 4th-down call goes wrong

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas’ coach, Mike McCarthy didn’t exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol’ days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired, going for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

