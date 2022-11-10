ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins star Charlie McAvoy to make season debut against Flames tonight

 3 days ago
BOSTON — Boston Bruins star defenseman Charlie McAvoy will make his season debut against the Calgary Flames at TD Garden on Thursday night.

The 24-year-old will rejoin the surging Bruins after missing the first 13 games of the season as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery.

“He’s checked all the boxes,” coach Jim Montgomery told the media. “Charlie McAvoy will be in the lineup tonight.”

Montgomery added that there will “not really” be any restrictions on McAvoy in the game.

McAvoy has been a staple along the blueline for the Bruins since joining the club in 2017, tallying 178 points in 313 games.

His return to the lineup comes as the Bruins look to add to their scorching hot 11-2 start.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

