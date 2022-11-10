Read full article on original website
Marcus Mariota gets blasted on social media following ugly performance during loss to the Carolina Panthers
Marcus Mariota chose the wrong time to produce his worst performance of the season. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback struggled mightily on the national stage during Falcons’ 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers Thursday night. Bad decisions. Bad throws. It was just an ugly performance from a quarterback who is trying to establish himself as worthy of being a starting quarterback in the NFL.
AP Top 25: Oregon Ducks, slip, Oregon State Beavers return, No. 1 Georgia leads unchanged top 5
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one...
Sun Bowl remains likely for Oregon State, Smith gets a contract extension: 10 takeaways from Beavers’ 38-10 win over Cal
Here are 10 takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-10 win over California, which improves the Beavers’ record to 7-3 with two regular season games remaining:. The Sun Bowl and Oregon State are almost assured to be reunited after a 14-year absence. With Oregon and UCLA losing Saturday, odds are lengthening against the Pac-12 getting a CFP berth or two NY6 bowl games. That means the Pac-12′s bowl pecking order is Rose, Alamo, Holiday, Vegas, Sun, LA and ESPN-created bowls is intact.
What TV channel is Bills vs Vikings today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Buffalo vs Minnesota online (11/13/2022)
Josh Allen (questionable) or backup Case Keenum will start when the Buffalo Bills host Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings during NFL Week 10. Buffalo has won four of the past five meetings. Cousins has at least one TD pass in 38 games in a row for the longest active streak. This interconference showdown kicks off Sunday, November 13 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
Miami Dolphins vs Cleveland Browns free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (11/13/2022)
Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins host Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns in NFL Week 10. Miami has won three games in a row and has the No. 2 passing offense in the NFL. Cleveland has wins in five of the past seven matchups. This AFC matchup kicks off on Sunday, November 13 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
