Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins host Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns in NFL Week 10. Miami has won three games in a row and has the No. 2 passing offense in the NFL. Cleveland has wins in five of the past seven matchups. This AFC matchup kicks off on Sunday, November 13 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO