Oregon State

The Oregonian

What TV channel is Rams vs Cardinals today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Los Angeles vs Arizona online (11/13/2022)

Backup quarterbacks John Wolford and Colt McCoy will likely start when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during NFL Week 10. Rams QB Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol and Kyler Murray (hamstring) is doubtful to play for Arizona. This NFC West matchup is set to kick off on Sunday, November 13 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
TEMPE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY BEGINS MONDAY NIGHT AT 7:00 P.M.

An Air Stagnation Advisory begins Monday night at 7:00 p.m. for much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the Advisory area includes central Douglas County, Josephine and Jackson counties and eastern Curry County. Stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. Forecasters said...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

How have Oregon crops fared this year?

Corn, sugar beet numbers are forecasted to decline year over year, as is egg production, but alfalfa numbers are expected to increase The irrigation waters have stopped flowing and the cold weather is turning vegetation throughout Crook County different fall shades. Amidst the conclusion of the growing season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its recent Agri-Facts data, which highlights the performance of a variety of different crops throughout the Pacific Northwest. Among the data compiled are statistics on milk and egg production as well as crops like alfalfa, corn and sugar beets. A D V E R T...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Another Oregon ticket wins $1 million in Powerball

For the second time in less than a week, someone in Oregon has won $1 million in Powerball. It came as someone in California won the record $2.04 billion prize. The Powerball website said there were 22 winners in 16 states of a $1 million prize for having all five white ball numbers correct.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: What low test scores look like

Much has been written about Oregon’s low test scores recently, (“Oregon school performance craters relative to national averages, elementary and middle school math scores rank 6th worst in U.S.,” Oct. 24). As a 20-year middle school educator, I wanted to provide some examples of what that really means for our students.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

New York Giants vs Houston Texans free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (11/13/2022)

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants look to stay hot when they host Davis Mills and the Houston Texans in NFL Week 10. Jones has completed 128 passes without throwing an INT. Houston is the NFL’s only team with one win. This interconference contest kicks off on Sunday, November 13 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
HOUSTON, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in Oregon

The state of Oregon offers breathtaking scenery, from the vast expanses of its deserts to the mountains of the Cascades and shores of the Pacific Coast. Oregon also offers some of the best infrastructure in the country for taking the two-wheeled path. Riders can pedal their way through the landscape with a choice of over 80 biking trails throughout the state. Whether you’re into road biking, off-street paved rides, or adventurous mountain biking trails, there’s a path for you. Let’s take a look at the longest biking trail in Oregon!
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon wolves: Sink your fangs into 9 graphics that explore where they roam, live and die

Oregon’s wolf population is growing slowly with 175 wolves documented by state wildlife officials in 2021. Gray wolves, which can be all sorts of colors from snow white to jet black, were once common across Oregon but were eradicated by the 1940s due to government sponsored bounties and the negative sentiment towards the canid widely held across the west. That sentiment is still alive, and poaching has been on the rise in recent years.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon State to develop new rechargeable battery

A research team led by Oregon State University is planning to develop a new rechargeable battery that could reduce the need for environmentally destructive mining of rare minerals like nickel and lithium and accelerate the clean energy transition. The U.S. Department of Energy awarded OSU $3 million to explore the...
CORVALLIS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Chavez-DeRemer claims victory in Oregon 5th; McLeod-Skinner says ‘too soon’

Republican Lori-Chavez DeRemer is claiming victory in the race for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, making the announcement shortly after the state’s largest newspaper declared her the winner over Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner. But that race is yet to be called the Associated Press and major news outlets that track elections — and it comes with tens of thousands of ballots still to be counted.
OREGON STATE
