Read full article on original website
Related
Dates, start times and venues set for semifinals of Oregon Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A football playoffs
The state semifinals for all of Oregon’s high school football classifications are set and will be played this upcoming week. The state championship games will be played on Nov. 26 for the smaller schools, except for the 1A (6-man) game which will be on Nov. 19. Take a look...
Oregon high school football playoffs, quarterfinal scores, schedule, links: Friday Night Rewind
It’s time for the state quarterfinals, and there is a lot of action ahead. Don’t blink or you’re bound to miss something. Keep an eye on The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Friday Night Spotlight, which will be updated throughout the night with updates and scores at the end of the night.
Boys soccer: Oregon Episcopal holds on for 2-1 win over McLoughlin, Class 3A/2A/1A state title
They may have needed some late-game defense to get it sealed, but the Oregon Episcopal School boys soccer team is leaving Saturday night with a state championship after beating McLoughlin 2-1 on Saturday night in the OSAA Class 3A/2A/1A title game. “It kind of felt like a storybook ending,” Aardvark...
Dangerous Cities in Oregon
Oregon has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The state flag of Oregon, USA.By Enzwell - Public Domain. Wikimedia Commons.
What TV channel is Rams vs Cardinals today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Los Angeles vs Arizona online (11/13/2022)
Backup quarterbacks John Wolford and Colt McCoy will likely start when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during NFL Week 10. Rams QB Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol and Kyler Murray (hamstring) is doubtful to play for Arizona. This NFC West matchup is set to kick off on Sunday, November 13 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Opinion: Tolling will keep Oregonians moving – and moving safely
McLain represents Hillsboro, Forest Grove and Cornelius in the Oregon House. Beyer represents Springfield in the Oregon Senate. Both are Democrats and serve as co-chairs of the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation. It’s no secret – Portland is in a jam. The region is ranked 11th worst in...
kqennewsradio.com
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY BEGINS MONDAY NIGHT AT 7:00 P.M.
An Air Stagnation Advisory begins Monday night at 7:00 p.m. for much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the Advisory area includes central Douglas County, Josephine and Jackson counties and eastern Curry County. Stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. Forecasters said...
Chavez-DeRemer flips Oregon 5, beats McLeod-Skinner
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, flipping the district for the GOP in a hard-fought contest that drew millions in outside money to the state.
How have Oregon crops fared this year?
Corn, sugar beet numbers are forecasted to decline year over year, as is egg production, but alfalfa numbers are expected to increase The irrigation waters have stopped flowing and the cold weather is turning vegetation throughout Crook County different fall shades. Amidst the conclusion of the growing season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its recent Agri-Facts data, which highlights the performance of a variety of different crops throughout the Pacific Northwest. Among the data compiled are statistics on milk and egg production as well as crops like alfalfa, corn and sugar beets. A D V E R T...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another Oregon ticket wins $1 million in Powerball
For the second time in less than a week, someone in Oregon has won $1 million in Powerball. It came as someone in California won the record $2.04 billion prize. The Powerball website said there were 22 winners in 16 states of a $1 million prize for having all five white ball numbers correct.
Night Sky in Oregon Mysteriously Lights Up Purple
We've heard of northern lights, but are these western lights?
Readers respond: What low test scores look like
Much has been written about Oregon’s low test scores recently, (“Oregon school performance craters relative to national averages, elementary and middle school math scores rank 6th worst in U.S.,” Oct. 24). As a 20-year middle school educator, I wanted to provide some examples of what that really means for our students.
New York Giants vs Houston Texans free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (11/13/2022)
Daniel Jones and the New York Giants look to stay hot when they host Davis Mills and the Houston Texans in NFL Week 10. Jones has completed 128 passes without throwing an INT. Houston is the NFL’s only team with one win. This interconference contest kicks off on Sunday, November 13 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Oregon
The state of Oregon offers breathtaking scenery, from the vast expanses of its deserts to the mountains of the Cascades and shores of the Pacific Coast. Oregon also offers some of the best infrastructure in the country for taking the two-wheeled path. Riders can pedal their way through the landscape with a choice of over 80 biking trails throughout the state. Whether you’re into road biking, off-street paved rides, or adventurous mountain biking trails, there’s a path for you. Let’s take a look at the longest biking trail in Oregon!
Oregon wolves: Sink your fangs into 9 graphics that explore where they roam, live and die
Oregon’s wolf population is growing slowly with 175 wolves documented by state wildlife officials in 2021. Gray wolves, which can be all sorts of colors from snow white to jet black, were once common across Oregon but were eradicated by the 1940s due to government sponsored bounties and the negative sentiment towards the canid widely held across the west. That sentiment is still alive, and poaching has been on the rise in recent years.
Oregon State to develop new rechargeable battery
A research team led by Oregon State University is planning to develop a new rechargeable battery that could reduce the need for environmentally destructive mining of rare minerals like nickel and lithium and accelerate the clean energy transition. The U.S. Department of Energy awarded OSU $3 million to explore the...
Heavy rain and Cascade snow possible for Pacific Northwest the week of Thanksgiving
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting that heavy rain and above average snowfall could hit the Pacific Northwest on the week of Thanksgiving.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Chavez-DeRemer claims victory in Oregon 5th; McLeod-Skinner says ‘too soon’
Republican Lori-Chavez DeRemer is claiming victory in the race for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, making the announcement shortly after the state’s largest newspaper declared her the winner over Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner. But that race is yet to be called the Associated Press and major news outlets that track elections — and it comes with tens of thousands of ballots still to be counted.
Breakdown shows how each Oregon county voted for governor
This map shows which gubernatorial candidates are leading in each Oregon county after the November 2022 general election.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0