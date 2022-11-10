Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Auburn Man Who Pleaded Guilty to Involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Arrested for Fatal I-55 Crash
An Auburn man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer and members of the media during the January 6th Capitol Riot has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. The State Journal Register reports that 44 year...
advantagenews.com
Alton man accused of firing gun in domestic dispute
An Alton man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm remains at large, and Alton Police want to hear from you if you know where he may be. Police say they responded to the 900 block of Oakwood Housing Estates last Sunday morning for a report of shots fired. Their...
wlds.com
Carlinville Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Death of Toddler
A Carlinville woman has pleaded not guilty to the death of a toddler. 33-year-old Ashley N. Bottoms of Carlinville entered a plea of not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, and endangering the life of a child in Macoupin County Court yesterday. Bottoms was arrested for causing the death of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 12th, 2022
Centralia Police have made two felony drug arrests. 30-year-old Cody Matson of West Noleman in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a Marion County traffic warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $10,000. 46-year-old...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police seeking information on Franklin County missing person
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Zeigler Police Department is seeking information on the location of Cody A. Moyers, who has been reported missing. Officers believe Moyers was in the Zeigler area on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Moyers is a 32-year-old male described as standing about 5’11” tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
wmix94.com
Breese man charged with murder of man found dead near Carlyle Lake
CLINTON COUNTY — Bond has been set at $2 million for a 28-year-old Breese man held in the Clinton County Jail on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges. Valentin Nau Navarro-Lopez is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, along with Class 2 felony kidnapping and Class 4 felony unlawful restraint in connection with the disappearance and death of 22-year-old Marcos Chaves, also of Breese.
kttn.com
Illinois woman indicted for stealing $439,000 from Missouri bank
A former bank employee from Morrisonville, Illinois was arrested by the FBI Thursday after an indictment accused her of embezzling about $439,000. Samantha J. Cherry, 35, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on October 26, 2022, on one felony count of theft or embezzlement by a bank officer. The indictment says she took the money from a UMB Bank branch in St. Louis between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 18, 2022.
southernillinoisnow.com
Three hurt in head-on crash north of Sandoval
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection north of Sandoval Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say a car driven by 47-year-old Monica Owens of Conger Avenue in Mt. Vernon was northbound when her pickup truck skidded on the snow-covered pavement, went out of control, and struck an oncoming SUV head-on driven by 52-year-old Sherry Hoagland of Fairydale Road in Odin. One of the vehicles came to rest on the pavement while the other ran into the ditch after impact.
newschannel20.com
Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
Illinois man gets 182 years in shooting that paralyzed 4-year-old boy
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to 182 years in prison for his role in a shooting outside a grocery store that wounded seven people, including a young boy who was left paralyzed. A St. Clair County judge sentenced DeAngelo Higgs, 36, this week following his August conviction on seven […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 11th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Watkins of Walnut Hill Road in Centralia on an outstanding St. Clair County Warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated DUI charge. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Thomas Koch of West Spruce in Salem on an outstanding...
Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
KMOV
After Maserati crash, local family has waited five years for justice
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local family says they’re no closer to justice nearly five years after Daniel Domian was hit and killed on Gravois in St. Louis. The driver, accused of speeding in a Maserati, has been charged, but the case still hasn’t gone to trial. Domian...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 9th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia woman for criminal damage and criminal trespass to property as well as resisting arrest. Rebecca Osborne of South Poplar was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a final decision on formal charges by the State’s Attorney’s office.
One dead, one arrested after stabbing in Webster Groves
One person has died after a stabbing Wednesday night in Webster Groves.
wgel.com
Tuesday Pursuit Ends With Two Arrests
A vehicle pursuit Tuesday night, that begun in Greenville, ended in the county with two persons arrested. Greenville Chief of Police Stefan Neece told WGEL an officer attempted to make a vehicle stop about 11:45 p.m. for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop and continued out of town,...
wjpf.com
Benton woman dies after leaf burning accident
BENTON, Ill. (WJPF) – An elderly Benton woman died Wednesday after she fell into a fire while burning leaves. Benton Fire Chief Shane Cockrum says the woman, who has not been publicly identified, fell into the fire at about 4:30 p.m. A neighbor called 9-1-1. First responders found the woman semi-conscious with severe burns. She was flown to a regional hospital where she later died.
Man wanted in deadly St. Louis shooting on Cherokee Street
A man is wanted for questioning in connection with a deadly shooting last month on Cherokee Street in south St. Louis.
KMOV
2 students taken to hospital after ingesting marijuana edibles at St. Louis school
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two students were taken to the hospital from a St. Louis school Thursday. According to police, the students ingested an unknown substance at North Side Community School. The calls for police came out around 12:10 p.m. News 4 was on the scene and saw several...
More Than One-Quarter of Illinois Counties Have Passed Referendums to Explore Seceding From State
Two Illinois counties and a portion of another passed non-binding referendums on Election Day that would encourage their elected officials to engage in discussions about potentially severing ties with the state government, but the votes were hardly a new phenomenon as downstate residents seek to express their displeasure with lawmakers.
