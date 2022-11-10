VILANO BEACH, Fla. — Thursday's storm was so powerful, parts of the road on A1A started to collapse. The Florida Department of Transportation described it was a 'wash out'. Basically, the foundation of the road started to deteriorate. To preserve the road, crews filled parts of the road with rocks and dirt. Tropical Storm Nicole pummeled the beaches, which ultimately impacted homeowners on the beach front. More homes could be vulnerable for more structural damage.

