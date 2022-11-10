Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Rough night for area teams on Saturday night of state playoffs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second night of the state playoffs proved a forgettable one for area teams. Baldwin was the lone area north Florida team to win its opening round game on Saturday night, beating Palatka 29-12 in the Region 2-2S quarterfinal. The Indians (9-2) led from open to close and sent the Panthers’ promising season to a screeching half. Palatka (7-4) started 7-0 but lost its last four games. Baldwin will host Baker County (8-3) in the regional semifinals.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Santa Fe clinches second state title
Santa Fe (Alachua) defeated the Academy of the Holy Names (Tampa) in four sets to claim its second state volleyball championship dominantly Saturday at Polk State College in Winter Haven. The Raiders (30-2) won 25-13, 21-25, 25-12, 25-14 over the Jaguars (22-5). . It marks the first time Santa Fe faced...
News4Jax.com
Game of the Week: Defense lifts Baker County to playoff win over Yulee
MACCLENNY, Fla. – Baker County’s offense entered the playoffs on a tear, but with the defense the Wildcats flashed Friday night, high-point games won’t always be a necessity. Baker County’s defense outscored its offense and Yulee’s offense as well in the News4JAX Game of the Week. Seth...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best makery: Seaside Shoppes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For a second year in a row, you’ve made Seaside Shoppes the best makery in Jacksonville. The shop is described as an “artist co-op with more than 40 local vendors,” according to the website. The store sells fine art, jewelry, soaps, pillows, home...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best food truck: 93 Hibachi
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Perhaps you’ve seen the long line — and for good reason! 93 Hibachi is your choice for Jacksonville’s best food truck in 2022. According to its Facebook page, 93 Hibachi is said to be the first Black-owned and operated hibachi food truck in the Jacksonville area. It had it’s grand opening back in March 2021.
News4Jax.com
Pro surfers drop in on Jacksonville Beach in wake of Nicole for Super Girl competition
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Super Girl Surf Pro competition at Jacksonville Beach went strong Saturday, despite some wondering if Hurricane Nicole would affect the contest schedule. But the competitors said the recent storm made the surf that much more exciting. “It’s so smooth, you almost feel like a...
Jacksonville Marine Scientist says the beaches are 'migrating West'
VILANO BEACH, Fla. — Thursday's storm was so powerful, parts of the road on A1A started to collapse. The Florida Department of Transportation described it was a 'wash out'. Basically, the foundation of the road started to deteriorate. To preserve the road, crews filled parts of the road with rocks and dirt. Tropical Storm Nicole pummeled the beaches, which ultimately impacted homeowners on the beach front. More homes could be vulnerable for more structural damage.
247Sports
N.C. A&T Men's Hoops nabs first win this week. Faces off against Iowa tonight.
The North Carolina A&T Aggies Men's basketball team cruised to a 100-61 win over the Edward Waters Tigers on Monday by tying a program record with a blistering shooting night with 17 3-pointers made. The Aggies were 17-for-34 (.500) from three and shot 50.7 percent from the floor. The 17 threes tied the mark set by the 2007-08 team, who hit 17 against DePaul on Nov. 24, 2007.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Fair reopens Friday after Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair will reopen at 3 p.m. Friday after Tropical Storm Nicole forced the fair to close for two days this week. The fair was closed Wednesday and Thursday and is delaying its opening Friday afternoon. The fair still plans to reopen at...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Church of Eleven22 – Orange Park
The project: Renovation of existing church for new tenant. Architect: Steve Siebert Architecture; Delray Beach. Additional vendors: Cowan Electrical Enterprises, Jacksonville; Savage Brothers Inc., Jacksonville; Sweeney Plumbing, Jacksonville. Contractor: Marand Builders, Jacksonville.
The most dangerous highway in America runs through Jacksonville area, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The most dangerous highway in America runs through Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, according to a recent report. According to a report from The Zebra, Interstate 95 had the highest number of fatalities in 2019. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. I-95 spans approximately 130...
News4Jax.com
Duval County death among 5 in Florida attributed to Nicole, state officials say
JACKSONVILLE – Days after Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Vero Beach, state officials updated the deaths attributed to the storm to include one in Duval County. Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is...
residentnews.net
FIS opens new headquarters in Jacksonville
Fidelity Information Services (FIS) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the official opening of its new headquarters at 347 Riverside Avenue. The ceremony was held on Oct. 12, more than a year after commemorating the hoisting of the building’s final beam. Planning for the new high-rise headquarters dates back to...
Action News Jax
Body found in Northside park
Jacksonville, Fla. — A man in his 20′s was found dead Friday morning at May Mann Jennings Park on Winona Drive. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the park around 8 a.m. Investigators said the man had been shot. It’s not clear when the man was...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville woman loses ‘home on the water’ after boat catches fire during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX caught up with the owner of a boat that caught on fire Thursday as Tropical Storm Nicole moved through Jacksonville. Brenda Jones lost her sailboat Euphoria, which was also what she called her “home on the water.”. “Euphoria means a feeling of utter bliss...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best holiday event: Deck The Chairs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Deck The Chairs has returned as your choice for Jacksonville’s best holiday event!. What is Deck The Chairs? According to the creators, an event that promotes arts and arts education. It might not be surprising to learn that the community-supported exhibit features decorated lifeguard chairs.
News4Jax.com
Ramallah-American Club of Jacksonville hosts Thanksgiving food drive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Ramallah-American Club of Jacksonville on the Southside gave away Thanksgiving meals Sunday morning. The decision was a no-brainer for Nader Farhat, who has been a member of this club for as long as he could remember. “As a young kid, my parents would...
News4Jax.com
Teenager found shot near park in downtown Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A young woman was found shot Sunday on W. Monroe St near James Weldon Johnson Park, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Patrol officers responded to the shooting around 1 a.m. where they found the teenager had been shot in her lower body, according to officials.
News4Jax.com
JEA lifts boil water advisory for Ken Knight Drive area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A boil water alert issued for hundreds of residents in the Ken Knight Drive area of Jacksonville’s Northside was lifted Saturday, JEA told News4JAX. The alert was issued Thursday due to a water main break on Friden Drive West during Tropical Storm Nicole. The water...
Action News Jax
All lanes on 295 West Express South closed due to a deadly crash, troopers say
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — According to a Tweet from Florida Highway Patrol, a deadly crash caused to close all lanes in 295 West Express South. More information will be released the day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news...
