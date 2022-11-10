ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

News4Jax.com

High school football ‘22: Rough night for area teams on Saturday night of state playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second night of the state playoffs proved a forgettable one for area teams. Baldwin was the lone area north Florida team to win its opening round game on Saturday night, beating Palatka 29-12 in the Region 2-2S quarterfinal. The Indians (9-2) led from open to close and sent the Panthers’ promising season to a screeching half. Palatka (7-4) started 7-0 but lost its last four games. Baldwin will host Baker County (8-3) in the regional semifinals.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Santa Fe clinches second state title

Santa Fe (Alachua) defeated the Academy of the Holy Names (Tampa) in four sets to claim its second state volleyball championship dominantly Saturday at Polk State College in Winter Haven. The Raiders (30-2) won 25-13, 21-25, 25-12, 25-14 over the Jaguars (22-5). . It marks the first time Santa Fe faced...
SANTA FE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best makery: Seaside Shoppes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For a second year in a row, you’ve made Seaside Shoppes the best makery in Jacksonville. The shop is described as an “artist co-op with more than 40 local vendors,” according to the website. The store sells fine art, jewelry, soaps, pillows, home...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best food truck: 93 Hibachi

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Perhaps you’ve seen the long line — and for good reason! 93 Hibachi is your choice for Jacksonville’s best food truck in 2022. According to its Facebook page, 93 Hibachi is said to be the first Black-owned and operated hibachi food truck in the Jacksonville area. It had it’s grand opening back in March 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Marine Scientist says the beaches are 'migrating West'

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — Thursday's storm was so powerful, parts of the road on A1A started to collapse. The Florida Department of Transportation described it was a 'wash out'. Basically, the foundation of the road started to deteriorate. To preserve the road, crews filled parts of the road with rocks and dirt. Tropical Storm Nicole pummeled the beaches, which ultimately impacted homeowners on the beach front. More homes could be vulnerable for more structural damage.
247Sports

N.C. A&T Men's Hoops nabs first win this week. Faces off against Iowa tonight.

The North Carolina A&T Aggies Men's basketball team cruised to a 100-61 win over the Edward Waters Tigers on Monday by tying a program record with a blistering shooting night with 17 3-pointers made. The Aggies were 17-for-34 (.500) from three and shot 50.7 percent from the floor. The 17 threes tied the mark set by the 2007-08 team, who hit 17 against DePaul on Nov. 24, 2007.
GREENSBORO, NC
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Fair reopens Friday after Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair will reopen at 3 p.m. Friday after Tropical Storm Nicole forced the fair to close for two days this week. The fair was closed Wednesday and Thursday and is delaying its opening Friday afternoon. The fair still plans to reopen at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Church of Eleven22 – Orange Park

The project: Renovation of existing church for new tenant. Architect: Steve Siebert Architecture; Delray Beach. Additional vendors: Cowan Electrical Enterprises, Jacksonville; Savage Brothers Inc., Jacksonville; Sweeney Plumbing, Jacksonville. Contractor: Marand Builders, Jacksonville.
ORANGE PARK, FL
residentnews.net

FIS opens new headquarters in Jacksonville

Fidelity Information Services (FIS) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the official opening of its new headquarters at 347 Riverside Avenue. The ceremony was held on Oct. 12, more than a year after commemorating the hoisting of the building’s final beam. Planning for the new high-rise headquarters dates back to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Body found in Northside park

Jacksonville, Fla. — A man in his 20′s was found dead Friday morning at May Mann Jennings Park on Winona Drive. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the park around 8 a.m. Investigators said the man had been shot. It’s not clear when the man was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best holiday event: Deck The Chairs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Deck The Chairs has returned as your choice for Jacksonville’s best holiday event!. What is Deck The Chairs? According to the creators, an event that promotes arts and arts education. It might not be surprising to learn that the community-supported exhibit features decorated lifeguard chairs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Teenager found shot near park in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A young woman was found shot Sunday on W. Monroe St near James Weldon Johnson Park, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Patrol officers responded to the shooting around 1 a.m. where they found the teenager had been shot in her lower body, according to officials.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JEA lifts boil water advisory for Ken Knight Drive area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A boil water alert issued for hundreds of residents in the Ken Knight Drive area of Jacksonville’s Northside was lifted Saturday, JEA told News4JAX. The alert was issued Thursday due to a water main break on Friden Drive West during Tropical Storm Nicole. The water...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

All lanes on 295 West Express South closed due to a deadly crash, troopers say

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — According to a Tweet from Florida Highway Patrol, a deadly crash caused to close all lanes in 295 West Express South. More information will be released the day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news...

