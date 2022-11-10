ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Related
News 4 Buffalo

14-year-old shot, Buffalo Police investigating

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Congressional Walk, near Eggert Road. Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot and taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he was listed as stable. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One in critical condition after Wilson Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting on Wilson Street on Saturday night, according to Buffalo police. Officers responded to the call just before 9:45 p.m. Saturday night to the 500 block of Wilson Street. The victim, a 48-year-old Buffalo male, was taken to ECMC. Anyone with information is […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested for gun possession, has four previous felonies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police announced that a 54-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Saturday and charged with multiple felonies. Buffalo Police say an investigation was opened after a community member alerted police to an unknown subject making concerning comments. The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit say they immediately began an investigation and identified Sean Brown […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Active Shooter Fired Shots And Was Tackled In Buffalo Drug Treatment Center

A would-be active shooter was tackled and a potentially deadly attack was stopped at a drug treatment center in Buffalo. The incident took place on the morning of Thursday, November 10, 2022. The suspect had a rifle and fired shots inside the Alba de Vida drug treatment center on the west side. Buffalo Police believe the attack is linked to a robbery attempt and another shooting, according to MyChamplainValley.com.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Stealing A Pick-up Truck

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 41-year-old Jamestown man is accused of stealing a pick-up truck from the city’s northside. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to the area of 628 Prendergast Avenue to investigate the alleged crime last Wednesday. Following an investigation, it is alleged Brandon Guillory...
JAMESTOWN, NY
13 WHAM

Search warrant executed at Greece residence on Alfonso Drive

Greece, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office has reported that their SWAT team executed a search warrant at a residence on Alfonso Drive with the assistance of Greece PD on Friday. Police say there will be more to follow in the days to come, but nothing of concern...
GREECE, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Woman Pleads Guilty To Role In Alleged Jamestown Drug Trafficking Op.

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A 36-year-old woman has plead guilty to her alleged role in a drug trafficking operation in Jamestown. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says Rachelle Allison pleaded guilty to federal charges. It was alleged that Allison worked with her then boyfriend, Ryan...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo inmate indicted for assaulting defense attorney

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Wednesday morning for assaulting his defense attorney at Erie County Correctional Facility, the Erie County District Attorney said. It is alleged that on September 27, 38-year-old Londarr Ward assaulted his defense attorney at the facility by punching him multiple times. He was charged with assault. […]
BUFFALO, NY

