Two police officers injured in fight outside bar in Buffalo
A bar incident that escalated outside has led to one arrest, and two Buffalo Police officers in the hospital. Authorities say it happened outside Casey's Tavern on Amherst Street.
14-year-old shot, Buffalo Police investigating
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Congressional Walk, near Eggert Road. Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot and taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he was listed as stable. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip […]
Buffalo Police release footage of shots fired at substance abuse treatment facility
One in critical condition after Wilson Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting on Wilson Street on Saturday night, according to Buffalo police. Officers responded to the call just before 9:45 p.m. Saturday night to the 500 block of Wilson Street. The victim, a 48-year-old Buffalo male, was taken to ECMC. Anyone with information is […]
Buffalo man arrested for gun possession, has four previous felonies
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police announced that a 54-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Saturday and charged with multiple felonies. Buffalo Police say an investigation was opened after a community member alerted police to an unknown subject making concerning comments. The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit say they immediately began an investigation and identified Sean Brown […]
Red flag law leads to arrest and seizure of guns
A tip to police has led to an arrest, along with the confiscation of illegal guns and ammunition in Buffalo. Police say somebody called them expressing concerns over comments made by Buffalo man.
DA credits bystander as charges filed in Thursday methadone clinic shootings
Buffalo entertainment complex re-opens one week after shooting sent four people to ECMC
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local roller rink is back open Saturday night after four people were shot there a week ago. The business is reopening with new security measures in place. Pharaoh Paige, the owner of the Zone One Entertainment Complex is referring to last week’s shooting here and wants to clear the air. […]
Jamestown Man Accused Of Stealing A Pick-up Truck
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 41-year-old Jamestown man is accused of stealing a pick-up truck from the city’s northside. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to the area of 628 Prendergast Avenue to investigate the alleged crime last Wednesday. Following an investigation, it is alleged Brandon Guillory...
Man arrested in Buffalo shootings at methadone clinic
Catt County Search for ATV Passenger Washed Away in Flood
An ATV passenger was washed away in the Allegany River late Friday night. At 10:50, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office was notified that an ATV had been washed away in the flood waters near Old Route 17. The identity of the passenger was unknown to the driver, and was...
Buffalo man sentenced after killing teenager in reckless shooting
The Erie County District Attorney announced that a Buffalo man was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison on one count of manslaughter and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.
Search warrant executed at Greece residence on Alfonso Drive
Greece, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office has reported that their SWAT team executed a search warrant at a residence on Alfonso Drive with the assistance of Greece PD on Friday. Police say there will be more to follow in the days to come, but nothing of concern...
Two arrested, charged in home invasion involving gun and hatchet
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men were arrested in connection to a home invasion involving a hatchet and long gun, according to North Tonawanda Police. On Nov. 5, police say they responded to a reported home invasion on 5th Avenue where the victim said two men had entered the residence displaying a long gun […]
Two men in custody following shootings at West Side home, methadone clinic
Two suspects arrested after home invasion in North Tonawanda
North Tonawanda police announced two suspects have been arrested after an alleged home invasion on 5th Avenue on November 5.
Woman Pleads Guilty To Role In Alleged Jamestown Drug Trafficking Op.
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A 36-year-old woman has plead guilty to her alleged role in a drug trafficking operation in Jamestown. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says Rachelle Allison pleaded guilty to federal charges. It was alleged that Allison worked with her then boyfriend, Ryan...
Buffalo inmate indicted for assaulting defense attorney
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Wednesday morning for assaulting his defense attorney at Erie County Correctional Facility, the Erie County District Attorney said. It is alleged that on September 27, 38-year-old Londarr Ward assaulted his defense attorney at the facility by punching him multiple times. He was charged with assault. […]
