Logan Co. bridge damaged with massive holes, no signs warning drivers
Road damage is nothing new to southern Logan County residents, but the major concern now is a bridge on Triplett Road that has massive holes and ruts throughout with no warning signs posted before it.
KOCO
Shooting at Oklahoma City apartment sends one person to hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police responded to a shooting Sunday at the Almonte Apartments in Oklahoma City. One person was shot and transported to a local hospital, Oklahoma City police said. The suspect fled the scene, and police said they had not been located as of Sunday afternoon. Police said...
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
KOCO
Former Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputy accused of stalking pregnant woman
OKLAHOMA CITY — New charges against a former Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputy accused of assaulting a pregnant woman were filed Thursday. Anthony Jackson lost his job of 16 years at the sheriff's office after was previously accused of assaulting a woman who was pregnant with his child. He is now being accused of stalking the same woman.
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon truck driver faces fatal crash suit
Attorneys for a Yukon truck driver have denied he was negligent in a fatal crash northwest of Yukon. Gregory A. Patty is defendant in a lawsuit filed in Oklahoma County District Court on behalf of plaintiff Tony Bertolozzi, administrator of Stacy Bertolozzi’s estate. Co-defendants are Jackson Supply Co. of...
KOCO
Winter weather with chance of snow expected Monday in Oklahoma
Parts of Oklahoma have already seen snowfall after a cold front moved through the state Friday. As the weekend winds down, one thing the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on is the threat of snow on Monday. Below is what we know as of Sunday...
1600kush.com
Perkins mother ordered tried on manslaughter charge in child’s death in SH 33 crash
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins mother who was driving a van carrying four children when it crashed on Highway 33 — causing the death of her 9-year-old stepson — was ordered to stand trial on a first-degree manslaughter charge at the close of a preliminary hearing last week.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
Ponca City News
Local business owners restore historic stone barn
Body Ponca City prides itself on a long and storied history, but the eternal march forward of time can ravage even the most solid of structures. Such was the fate of the Four Arches Stone Barn located at 2101 Lake Road, that is, until Russ and Tracy Didlake with Keller Williams Select stepped in.
Suspect in fatal crash with OKCPD officer booked for manslaughter
Oklahoma City Police have arrested the suspect in a car crash that took the life of Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Meagan Burke in Sept., 2022. The post Suspect in fatal crash with OKCPD officer booked for manslaughter appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
1st degree murder suspect sentenced to life in prison
A jury found a man, accused of killing a mother on a front porch in front of her family, guilty. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.
OHP: 22-year-old woman killed in Pottawatomie Co. crash
Authorities say a 22-year-old woman has died following an early morning crash in Pottawatomie County.
OHP: 17-Year-Old In Critical Condition Following Crash, Vehicle Fire In Cleveland County
A 17-year-old is in critical condition following a crash early Sunday morning in Cleveland County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 4:51 a.m. near 84th Street and York Road. A 16-year-old driver was heading eastbound on York Road when the vehicle departed the...
news9.com
Cat Café Officially Coming To OKC
After months of waiting for permits to clear, the Don't Stress Meowt cat café is officially coming to Oklahoma City in 2023. The café was first announced in Aug. 2021, and the company said construction is expected to be done by the end of the year. A grand...
Former OK correctional officer pleads guilty to accepting bribes
A former correctional officer at a federal prison has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes at her job.
Violent crimes like homicides, rapes, robberies, aggravated assault, all down across the board in Oklahoma City
Nationally, robbery and aggravated assault numbers are up across the country this year compared to last, but that's not the case for Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes are invited to participate in history-making project
OKLAHOMA CITY — Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes were involved in a history-making project Friday at Oklahoma City's First Americans Museum. The event gave the service members the opportunity to be added to an interactive database featured in the OKLA HOMMA Tribal Nations Gallery. The museum invited veterans...
One arrested after alleged ‘love triangle’ drive-by shooting
Authorities say a man accused in a drive-by shooting in Pottawatomie County has been taken into custody.
OSDH expands investigation into mysterious spread of illness
Health officials are expanding an investigation into cases of E. coli.
This Oklahoma Town has the Largest Christmas Tree in the Nation
The largest fresh-cut Christmas tree in the Nation returns to Enid, Oklahoma this holiday season. Make plans now to attend The One, a special holiday happening that will feature concerts, arts and crafts, bands, plays, church services, show choirs, live performances of all kinds, and the largest Christmas tree in the U.S. So just how big is it? It stands at a towering 140 feet tall making it by far the tallest one around.
