NFL: New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions
Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A general view of Ford Field before then game between the Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Odds: Lions vs. Bears prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022
The Detroit Lions will travel to take on the Chicago Bears in a Sunday afternoon NFC North NFL matchup at Soldier Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Lions-Bears prediction and pick, laid out below. Detroit has gone...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
'Humble-pied': Mike McCarthy stands by OT gamble, but Cowboys' loss to Packers sends glaring message about postseason viability
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Micah Parsons called his teammates' performance, or lack thereof, “disgusting.”. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones referenced the “frustration” six times in a span of 4 minutes and 2 seconds. Quarterback Dak Prescott sat on the stool of his visitor’s locker with his...
Yardbarker
2022 Chicago Bears Uniform Tracker: Week 10 vs. Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday for a Week 10 showdown. They're coming off a heartbreaking loss last week to the Miami Dolphins which saw the dynamic play of quarterback Justin Fields. Once again, the Bears seek to win their fourth game of the season.
Detroit News
Lions still trying to find balance with managing D'Andre Swift's usage
Allen Park — Two weeks after their starting running back returned from injury, the Detroit Lions are still trying to find the right balance with D'Andre Swift's usage. Dealing with residual pain from ankle and shoulder injuries that sidelined him for nearly a month, Swift saw a sharp decline in playing time from two weeks ago to the last game, seeing his snaps dip from 33 against Miami to 10 in Sunday's victory over Green Bay. And Swift could also be seen on the sideline showing some frustration when not given the opportunities to play more by the coaching staff.
Lions vs. Bears broadcast gets another new crew for Detroit
Last week the Detroit Lions played the Green Bay Packers in a game FOX Sports broadcast to a pretty wide swath of the country. The Week 9 game drew top broadcasting team Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, a nice step up for the Lions and their normal position at the bottom of the announcer pecking order.
Week 10 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Lions
The Chicago Bears (3-6) are hosting the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to break a two-game losing streak against their divisional rival. Chicago is coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where quarterback Justin Fields had a record-setting performance to the tune of 178 rushing yards. Meanwhile, the Lions are coming off a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers (3-6).
Detroit News
Sunday's NFL: Allen's miscues, Jefferson's big day help Vikings beat Bills
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL’s best teams, and the Minnesota Vikings completed their rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 on Sunday.
Detroit News
Jerry Jacobs spreading energy, seat-belt celebration to Detroit Lions' secondary
Allen Park — Buckle up. With last week's reintroduction of cornerback Jerry Jacobs into the defensive rotation, he's brought much-needed swagger to the Detroit Lions' secondary. And with that, he's also brought back a celebration that's clearly spreading through the team's defensive backs room. On Jacobs' first snap, during...
Warriors still looking for answers, host scrappy Spurs
The Golden State Warriors are still trying to find the magic that earned them the NBA title last season and
Detroit News
Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez among inactives against Bears
Chicago — The Detroit Lions will be down two starters against the Chicago Bears, scratching injured linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez from the lineup. He joins wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who already had been ruled out on Friday with a back injury. Rodriguez was listed as questionable coming into Sunday with...
Detroit News
Red Wings head into western trip knowing they must play 'exact' to be successful
Detroit — One thing coach Derek Lalonde has shown in his first month as Red Wings head coach is blunt honesty. Lalonde has been direct in his answers, being truthful and transparent. After the Wings collapsed Thursday, allowing six third-period goals in an 8-2 loss to the New York...
Detroit News
Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Skill-position players help spur comeback vs. Bears
Chicago — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance following their 31-30 win over the Chicago Bears. Jared Goff fought through some early struggles with the blitz, which included a pair of batted passes and eating an unnecessary sack in the red zone, playing efficiently while leading a trio of lengthy scoring drives. None was more impressive than the 91-yard march late in the fourth quarter that gave the Lions the lead. Facing third-and-eight, he fired a perfect pass to Tom Kennedy, hitting the receiver in stride across the middle for a 44-yard gain that led to the go-ahead touchdown two snaps later.
Detroit News
Lions storm back, overcome Bears' Justin Fields to end road skid
Chicago — On a brisk, Sunday afternoon in November, the Detroit Lions were able to exorcise some demons at Solider Field. That 13-game streak without a win on the road? That's done. Securing back-to-back wins for the first time since October 2020? Check that one off the list, too. And the Lions did it all by rallying from 14 points down entering the fourth quarter, a feat the team hadn't accomplished in their last 98 tries, dating back to Halloween, 1993.
Detroit News
Niyo: With stirring comeback, Lions may have gained more than a win
Chicago — From takeoff to landing, the flight home from to Detroit takes less than an hour. But Sunday afternoon, for the first time in his career with the Lions, quarterback Jared Goff sounded genuinely disappointed about that. “This is one where you wish the plane ride was a...
Detroit News
Magic Johnson, GM to help feed 800 Detroit families for the holidays
Detroit — About 800 Detroit families got free turkey, ham and other food at a community giveaway hosted by Earvin “Magic” Johnson's foundation and General Motors on Saturday at Second Ebenezer Church in Detroit. Families also received hygiene and beauty products, winter coats and children's toys during...
Detroit News
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft watch: Five prospects to watch for Week 11
Each Saturday during the college football season, we'll highlight five prospects with locally televised matchups who could be a fit for the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft, based on projected needs. The list aims to highlight early-, mid- and late-round prospects. This will give you a chance to...
Detroit News
OctoPulse podcast: Wings head west for four-game test, Jakub Petr interview
Ted Kulfan takes a look at the Red Wings' 8-2 loss at home against the Rangers, previews the western road trip beginning in Los Angeles on Saturday and Czechia U18 hockey coach Jakub Petr is the special guest on episode 79 of the Detroit News' OctoPulse podcast. Petr coached four...
Detroit News
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham to miss a week with left shin soreness
Detroit — Cade Cunningham will miss the next three games due to left shin soreness, the Pistons announced Saturday. The second-year guard will not be available for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics, Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors or next week's games against the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.
numberfire.com
Lions' D'Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder) available for Week 10
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder) is available for Week 10's game against the Chicago Bears. Swift was upgraded to a full practice on Friday and was removed from the injury report. Last week he entered Sunday last as questionable before handling just five touches against the Green Bay Packers. This week, he will not carry an injury designation into game day.
