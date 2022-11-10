Allen Park — Two weeks after their starting running back returned from injury, the Detroit Lions are still trying to find the right balance with D'Andre Swift's usage. Dealing with residual pain from ankle and shoulder injuries that sidelined him for nearly a month, Swift saw a sharp decline in playing time from two weeks ago to the last game, seeing his snaps dip from 33 against Miami to 10 in Sunday's victory over Green Bay. And Swift could also be seen on the sideline showing some frustration when not given the opportunities to play more by the coaching staff.

